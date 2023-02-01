Queens Museum Presents Winter Break Workshop: Adventures in Sculpture. How can non-traditional materials become art? What would happen if you sculpted with something other than clay? Join us for a three-day art-making workshop for children ages 7-11celebrating the artistic approaches of Charisse Pearlina Weston and Xaviera Simmons. Aligned with Black History Month, we will explore the galleries to learn about ways that artwork can be restructured, and create exciting works using a variety of materials in new and different ways.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO