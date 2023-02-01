ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Winter Camp At Queens Museum: Adventures in Sculpture

Queens Museum Presents Winter Break Workshop: Adventures in Sculpture. How can non-traditional materials become art? What would happen if you sculpted with something other than clay? Join us for a three-day art-making workshop for children ages 7-11celebrating the artistic approaches of Charisse Pearlina Weston and Xaviera Simmons. Aligned with Black History Month, we will explore the galleries to learn about ways that artwork can be restructured, and create exciting works using a variety of materials in new and different ways.
Hidden Waters of New York City

Bayside Historical Society presents Hidden Waters of New York City, an Author Talk with Sergey Kadinsky on Wednesday, February 1, 7:30 – 9:30 PM. Tickets on sale on our website and available at the door. As part of Bayside Historical Society’s Author Talk at the Castle Series BHS welcomes...
Queensborough Community College QPAC Schedule

Queensborough Community College announced upcoming events at Queensborough Performing Arts Center (QPAC) located at 222-05 56th Avenue, Bayside, NY 11368. You may purchase tickets on their website, www.visitqpac.org or call 718.631.6311 for assistance. Saturday, April 1, 2023 – 8pm. THE KINGS OF SOUL & SWING. You do NOT want...
QPL’s Teen Podcast: Enrollment Is Now Open!

Voices of Queens Teen Podcast: Open Enrollment. Young adults, ages 12–19 (grades 6-12), are invited to join the Voices of Queens Teen Radio Podcast, a podcast station run by teens, for teens, and part of Queens Public Library’s Podcast Programs. Apply now for the Spring semester! The program...
