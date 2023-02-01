Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Bay Area
High Cost of Housing Continues to Be Largest Concern for Bay Area Residents
A new study from the Public Policy of Institute of California has found the high price of housing remains the biggest concern in the Bay Area. While that likely does not come as a surprise, it is triggering old questions about how the region got to this point and what solutions are out there to fix it.
NBC Bay Area
Turkey Earthquakes Put Spotlight on Bay Area Retrofitting Efforts
The destruction caused by Monday's major earthquakes in Turkey is raising questions about quake retrofit efforts in the Bay Area. About a million homes in California need some kind of quake retrofit, according to the California Earthquake Authoritiy, and only 10% of California homeowners have earthquake insurance. Janiel Maffei, chief...
NBC Bay Area
3 Dead From Suspected Fentanyl Overdoses in Home Near Gilroy: Sheriff
Three people were found dead of suspected fentanyl overdoses Monday at a home near Gilroy, and a fourth person was revived by responding Santa Clara County sheriff's deputies. Deputies were called to the 10000 block of Garcia Lane at 3:05 p.m. by Cal Fire crews who needed assistance. Four people were found unresponsive inside and were administered the medication Narcan, which is used to fight the effects of opioid overdose, according to Sheriff's Office spokesman Sgt. Russell Davis.
NBC Bay Area
Unhoused Richmond Teacher Works Full-Time, Unable to Make Ends Meet
Teaching schoolchildren is all 37-year-old Natalie Schexnayder has ever wanted to do. But the sixth grade teacher never imagined she’d be working full-time and still unable to make ends meet. “It hasn’t been easy at all. I come, and try to spruce myself up and keep a smile on...
NBC Bay Area
BART Inspector General Report Raises Questions
A report from BART's inspector general is raising questions about the way the transit agency works with its contractors and is spending its money. Among the findings, the inspector says BART didn't clearly spell out its expectations with one organization and in another case the agency awarded a contract to someone with a clear conflict of interest.
NBC Bay Area
Deputy-Involved Crash on I-580 in Alameda County
The California Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving an Alameda County Sheriff's Office deputy. The crash was reported Tuesday afternoon on westbound Interstate 580, just west of Interstate 238. Alameda County Sheriff's Office Lt. Tya Modeste said the deputy involved was transported to a hospital for minor injuries. The...
NBC Bay Area
Tesla Crashes Through Wall at San Ramon Home
A Contra Costa County man said his Tesla drove itself into his family's home in San Ramon. The collision occurred about 9:30 p.m. Monday on Poinsettia Street, near the Goddard School, police said. Laxmana Marpu said he was simply moving his Tesla Model Y from the entrance of his house...
NBC Bay Area
Roy Clay: The Story of the Black Godfather of Silicon Valley
In the infancy of Silicon Valley -- as the white, pocket-protector, khaki pants-wearing crowd was busy laying the bedrock of technology, Roy Clay stood out. Clay wasn't a product of an Ivy League school, didn't come from generational wealth. He came from a tiny Missouri town called Kimoch. And perhaps most noticeable among the growing tech ranks - Clay was African-American.
NBC Bay Area
SF Supervisors Table Discussion on Reparations for Black Residents
San Francisco supervisors on Tuesday were scheduled to discuss if and how to pay reparations to eligible Black residents, a proposal that comes with a hefty price tag. The issue, however, was tabled and placed on hold until next month at the earliest, NBC Bay Area learned. It's the first...
NBC Bay Area
Arrest Made Following Homicide in San Jose: Police
San Jose police said they made an arrest in connection with a shooting that left a man dead. Just before 11 p.m. Friday, SJPD said their officers responded to the emergency room at Regional Medical Center, after a man with a gunshot wound self-transported himself to the hospital. SJPD's investigation...
NBC Bay Area
San Jose Police Arrest Suspect in January Kidnapping, Assault
San Jose police last week made an arrest in a kidnapping and assault from Jan. 10 in which the suspect held a knife to a woman's neck, the police department said Monday. Zhanfang Xu, 43, of Sunnyvale was arrested Jan. 31 on suspicion of kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon and attempted robbery, police said.
NBC Bay Area
Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong Pushes for Reinstatement
There was a renewed call for the city of Oakland to reinstate Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong Sunday, as he said that there’s additional information that supports his position. “First, I would like to say that I believe I should be reinstated because I did nothing wrong,” Armstrong said.
NBC Bay Area
Suspect Who Shot SJPD Officer Was Stalking, Targeting Police, Chief Says
The suspect who shot and injured a San Jose police officer last weekend was identified Tuesday, and Chief Anthony Mata said the investigation showed he was stalking and targeting officers. Noe Orlando Mendoza, 38, of San Jose faces charges of attempted murder on a police officer after opening fire on...
NBC Bay Area
1 Dead in Oakland Double Shooting
Oakland police are investigating a deadly double shooting in the Fruitvale neighborhood Sunday. It happened around 1:30 p.m. near east 18th Street and 40th Avenue. Police said they found two shooting victims after responding to shot-spotter activity in the area. Officers provided medical attention until paramedics relieved them and rushed...
Comments / 3