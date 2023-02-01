Read full article on original website
Popular grocery store chain opening two new stores in Wisconsin this weekKristen WaltersJanesville, WI
Hy-Vee Continues to Grow Despite Retail Industry Struggles: Company To Open Two New Stores In WisconsinMinha D.Janesville, WI
Men’s Basketball: Holtmann ejected in first half against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
In cities like Madison, student suffers as teacher shortage takes a toll on education qualityEdy ZooMadison, WI
Men’s Basketball: Badgers beat Buckeyes 65-60, hold off Ohio State second-half comeback bidThe LanternColumbus, OH
Madison365 Week in Review for February 4
Here are our most popular stories of the week, brought to you by the Women’s Leadership Summit and Men’s Leadership Summit — free, virtual, and happening this week!. Shanee McCoy has been named director of UW-Madison’s PEOPLE Program. $230,000 grant from the Schlecht Family Foundation. Lawrence...
Shanee McCoy named director of UW–Madison’s PEOPLE program
Shanee McCoy will serve as the next director of UW–Madison’s Precollege Enrichment Opportunity Program for Learning Excellence (PEOPLE), the university has announced. The UW PEOPLE program is a long-term diversity pipeline to higher education that serves more than 1,200 students annually on campus and in the Madison Metropolitan and Milwaukee Public school districts.
MPD investigate reports of injured person at Lussier Community Education Center parking lot
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police say there is no threat to the public after they investigated reports of an injured person in a westside education center parking lot. According to an incident report, police responded around 5:15 p.m. Friday to the Lussier Community Education Center, located at 55 South Gammon Road.
Teachers are leaving, forcing this school to cancel classes. Lowering professional qualifications does not fix shortage, educators say
It's January, the middle of the school year, and yet tenth grader Lala Bivens is preparing for her first day at a new school. Bivens started fall classes at One City Preparatory Academy, a new charter middle and high school in Madison, Wisconsin, but on January 13 a teacher shortage forced the school to shut down classes for more than 60 9th and 10th graders, including Bivens, who then had to switch schools.
Urban League of Greater Madison hosts mayoral candidate forum
The Urban League of Greater Madison, along with a handful of Madison-area Black organizations, hosted a Madison mayoral candidate forum on Tuesday night that tackled a wide range of topics facing Madison’s Black residents and challenged the candidates in their approach to doing more to help support the development and growth of Madison’s Black communities.
It’s Only 10 Minutes: February 2
Madison365 reporter Isaac Trussoni joins us today with the details on an art gallery opening at Madison College tonight and the hottest issues at the mayoral candidate forum hosted at the Urban League. Listen now:
Concern Over Wisconsin Rent Assistance Program Ending
(Ted Ehlen, WRN) When January ended, so did opportunities to receive rent and utility assistance through the Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance Program. Since its inception in 2021, the program paid out more than a half-billion dollar, going toward everything from rent to water and utility bills. The executive director of Community Action Coalition for South Central Wisconsin, Amber Duddy tells WKOW-TV in Madison the initiative made a difference for a lot of renters.
“Protecting The Black Woman” art exhibit opens at Madison College tonight
The Black Woman’s Affinity Group at Madison College will present the second annual art exhibit in honor of the late Dzigbodi Akyea, a long-time Madison College academic advisor, titled “Protecting The Black Woman” for the entire month of February. The grand opening takes place tonight at 6 p.m. at the Madison College-Truax Gallery.
Madison school board approves summer school pay increase
Madison school board approves summer school pay increase. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Waukesha County has worst job-home ratio in Wisconsin
WAUKESHA COUNTY — There’s 1.37 jobs for every one home in Waukesha County, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics—the worst rate in the state. 42% of renters in Waukesha County are considered cost-burdened, meaning they pay more than 30% of their income toward housing, and the county’s vacancy rate is less than 5%, census data shows.
Nonprofit Project Home helps Madison residents make minor & major home repairs
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - City of Madison officials are reminding low-to-moderate income households of resources available to support them in making minor and major home repairs. Through nonprofit Project Home, the City of Madison’s Department of Planning, Community & Economic Development explained that more than 2,000 homes have been rehabilitated and funding for the program is available in 2023.
Urban League of Greater Madison Young Professionals to host annual “Join Week”
Urban League of Greater Madison Young Professionals (ULGMYP) is excited for the 2023 programming year and is looking to expand its membership, along with retaining its current members, by hosting numerous events during it annual “Join Week” from Feb. 5-12. Launched in 2012, ULGMYP, a volunteer auxiliary of...
Hilldale’s Evereve set to expand
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Hilldale women’s clothing store will be getting an even bigger space at the shopping center. Hilldale announced that Evereve will be expanding, taking on additional room in the former location of athletic apparel store Title Nine. Evereve shoppers will continue to be able to...
Madison teen wins Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County’s “Youth of the Year”
Madison teen Abea F. was selected amongst five outstanding youth finalists to be named the “Youth of the Year” by Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County, the organization announced on Monday. “This is always one of my favorite events of the year,” said Michael Johnson, president and...
Boys & Girls Club of Dane County to host Hearts for Helping Sneaker Ball
Guests are encouraged to wear their favorite sneakers as the Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County hosts the Hearts for Helping Sneaker Ball event on Friday, Feb. 10, at The Concourse Hotel in downtown Madison. The annual BGCDC fundraiser is the organization’s first signature event of 2023 and generally brings together Madisonians from all walks of life to raise money for BGCDC programs.
Jefferson County Chiefs and Sheriff Association award recipients announced
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has announced the names of several award recipients honored by the Jefferson County Chiefs and Sheriff Association during a banquet held last month. According to information released by the sheriff’s office, the banquet was held Thursday, Jan. 19, at the Koshkonong Mounds Country Club,...
SSM Health presents Urban League with $100,000 donation for Black Business Hub
SSM Health presented a $100,000 check on Tuesday to the Urban League of Greater Madison to support the completion of The Black Business Hub and the organization’s efforts to encourage local Black- and minority-owned entrepreneurship opportunities in the greater Madison community. “We are very thankful to have SSM here...
Person of interest in north Madison bank robberies in custody, police say
MADISON, Wis. -- A person of interest in two separate bank robberies on Madison's north side is in custody on unrelated outstanding warrants, the city's police department said Friday. The robberies happened one week apart on Jan. 26 and Feb. 2 at the UW Credit Union in the 1400 block...
Open water on Lake Monona a mystery for lake experts
'You'll never hear me say it's safe:' Dane County official weighs in on Lake Monona's open gap. After a week of very cold temperatures, Madison’s lakes should be completely frozen. But right now, a hard-to-miss gap of open water and thin ice on the southeast side of Lake Monona has some officials worried about those looking to do winter activities on the lake.
Sauk Co. woman accused of theft, misconduct while working as town treasurer
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A woman is accused of depositing property tax payments into her personal checking accounts while serving as a Sauk County town’s treasurer, according to the Wisconsin Department of Revenue Friday. The DOR stated that Brittany Syvrud, 36, was charged recently with a felony count of...
