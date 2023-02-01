ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Madison365

Madison365 Week in Review for February 4

Here are our most popular stories of the week, brought to you by the Women’s Leadership Summit and Men’s Leadership Summit — free, virtual, and happening this week!. Shanee McCoy has been named director of UW-Madison’s PEOPLE Program. $230,000 grant from the Schlecht Family Foundation. Lawrence...
MADISON, WI
Madison365

Shanee McCoy named director of UW–Madison’s PEOPLE program

Shanee McCoy will serve as the next director of UW–Madison’s Precollege Enrichment Opportunity Program for Learning Excellence (PEOPLE), the university has announced. The UW PEOPLE program is a long-term diversity pipeline to higher education that serves more than 1,200 students annually on campus and in the Madison Metropolitan and Milwaukee Public school districts.
MADISON, WI
news8000.com

Teachers are leaving, forcing this school to cancel classes. Lowering professional qualifications does not fix shortage, educators say

It's January, the middle of the school year, and yet tenth grader Lala Bivens is preparing for her first day at a new school. Bivens started fall classes at One City Preparatory Academy, a new charter middle and high school in Madison, Wisconsin, but on January 13 a teacher shortage forced the school to shut down classes for more than 60 9th and 10th graders, including Bivens, who then had to switch schools.
MADISON, WI
Madison365

Urban League of Greater Madison hosts mayoral candidate forum

The Urban League of Greater Madison, along with a handful of Madison-area Black organizations, hosted a Madison mayoral candidate forum on Tuesday night that tackled a wide range of topics facing Madison’s Black residents and challenged the candidates in their approach to doing more to help support the development and growth of Madison’s Black communities.
MADISON, WI
Madison365

It’s Only 10 Minutes: February 2

Madison365 reporter Isaac Trussoni joins us today with the details on an art gallery opening at Madison College tonight and the hottest issues at the mayoral candidate forum hosted at the Urban League. Listen now:
MADISON, WI
cwbradio.com

Concern Over Wisconsin Rent Assistance Program Ending

(Ted Ehlen, WRN) When January ended, so did opportunities to receive rent and utility assistance through the Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance Program. Since its inception in 2021, the program paid out more than a half-billion dollar, going toward everything from rent to water and utility bills. The executive director of Community Action Coalition for South Central Wisconsin, Amber Duddy tells WKOW-TV in Madison the initiative made a difference for a lot of renters.
WISCONSIN STATE
Greater Milwaukee Today

Waukesha County has worst job-home ratio in Wisconsin

WAUKESHA COUNTY — There’s 1.37 jobs for every one home in Waukesha County, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics—the worst rate in the state. 42% of renters in Waukesha County are considered cost-burdened, meaning they pay more than 30% of their income toward housing, and the county’s vacancy rate is less than 5%, census data shows.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Nonprofit Project Home helps Madison residents make minor & major home repairs

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - City of Madison officials are reminding low-to-moderate income households of resources available to support them in making minor and major home repairs. Through nonprofit Project Home, the City of Madison’s Department of Planning, Community & Economic Development explained that more than 2,000 homes have been rehabilitated and funding for the program is available in 2023.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Hilldale’s Evereve set to expand

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Hilldale women’s clothing store will be getting an even bigger space at the shopping center. Hilldale announced that Evereve will be expanding, taking on additional room in the former location of athletic apparel store Title Nine. Evereve shoppers will continue to be able to...
MADISON, WI
Madison365

Boys & Girls Club of Dane County to host Hearts for Helping Sneaker Ball

Guests are encouraged to wear their favorite sneakers as the Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County hosts the Hearts for Helping Sneaker Ball event on Friday, Feb. 10, at The Concourse Hotel in downtown Madison. The annual BGCDC fundraiser is the organization’s first signature event of 2023 and generally brings together Madisonians from all walks of life to raise money for BGCDC programs.
DANE COUNTY, WI
Channel 3000

Open water on Lake Monona a mystery for lake experts

'You'll never hear me say it's safe:' Dane County official weighs in on Lake Monona's open gap. After a week of very cold temperatures, Madison’s lakes should be completely frozen. But right now, a hard-to-miss gap of open water and thin ice on the southeast side of Lake Monona has some officials worried about those looking to do winter activities on the lake.
MADISON, WI
Madison365

Madison365

Madison, WI
