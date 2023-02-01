Read full article on original website
Deputies: Man arrested after attempting to flee the scene of an accident
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man was taken into custody after attempting to flee the scene of an accident, deputies said. Edgar Castillo, 34, was arrested on Feb, 4 on charges of evading arrest on foot, according to a news release from Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza. Deputies responded to call in reference to […]
Deputies: 17-year-old pulls out knife on convenience store clerk
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 17-year-old was arrested Thursday in connection to the aggravated robbery of a convenience store, deputies say. Riley Ramos was arrested on a charge of aggravated robbery after Cameron County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the La Mexico convenience store at the intersection of Bass Boulevard and the frontage road in Harlingen. […]
PD: Man wanted for breaking into woman’s home and assaulting her
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department are on the search for a man who they say broke into a woman’s home and assaulted her. Ivan Lee Cantu, 29, is wanted for burglary of habitation with intent to commit a felony, violation of protective order and interference with emergency request for assistance, according to […]
Man pulled over for faulty brake light arrested for 19 lbs of cocaine
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man pulled over for a faulty brake light was transporting eight bundles of cocaine, authorities say. Diego Armando Moreno Flores was arrested on charges of knowing and willingly possessing with intent to distribute cocaine, according to a criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral. Moreno Flores was pulled over Thursday afternoon when […]
Man arrested for alleged non-support
According to a Cameron County Sheriff’s Office statement, on January 27, 2023, a Cameron County Sheriff Deputy was dispatched to Gateway International Bridge, in reference to a male with an active warrant. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with U.S. Customs Agents who had Humberto Velasquez, a Los Fresnos...
Harlingen police: Teen victim in shooting not cooperating with police
A 15-year-old male teen continues to recover from a shooting, according to the Harlingen Police Department. The juvenile was hospitalized Tuesday after police were dispatched to an apartment complex at 2901 Haine Drive where they found the teen had been shot. Police said on Thursday the teen is still recovering...
Missing Brownsville Man Found Dead
A Brownsville man who’s been missing for three weeks has been found dead. The body of Juan Antonio Garcia was recovered from a resaca Friday. The 68-year-old Garcia had been last seen January 13th at the Lindale Village apartments in central Brownsville. His body was found in a nearby resaca.
Man punched woman in the face after not giving him $20, Sheriff says
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man wanted for four arrest warrants was taken into custody on Friday, deputies said. Arturo Contreras, 20, was wanted on charges of obstruction/retaliation, continuous violence against the family, terroristic threat/family violence and assault family violence, according to a news release from Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza. On Jan. 29, deputies […]
Teen Driver From Edinburg Charged In Human Smuggling Run
A 14-year-old Edinburg boy is facing human smuggling charges following his arrest in Falfurrias. Authorities say the teen was driving a Nissan sedan with four undocumented immigrants in the vehicle that was being chased by a DPS trooper heading north on Highway 281. Falfurrias police then joined the pursuit which ended near FM 1418 north of the city where the driver and the immigrants bailed out of the sedan. All were quickly apprehended.
San Benito man allegedly tried to justify assaulting wife, deputies say
SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A San Benito man was arrested Monday for traveling with his spouse after she issued a protective order against him, authorities say. According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by ValleyCentral, Roberto Chavez, 28, was arrested and charged with assault and family violence Jan. 18. On that day, Chavez was […]
Alleged burglar steals $700 of vape pens from Harlingen store, deputies say
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was arrested in connection to the burglary of a vape store just outside of Harlingen’s city limits, according to Cameron County authorities. Abelardo Pena Jr., 23, was arrested Monday after an investigation revealed he was a suspect in the Dec. 18 burglary of La Mexico Store, the Cameron County […]
Shooting hospitalizes 15-year-old teen, Harlingen police investigating
A 15-year-old was hospitalized Tuesday following a shooting, according to the Harlingen Police Department. Officers responded to shots fired at an apartment complex at 2901 Haine Drive where they found the teen victim who had been shot, according to a news release. The teen was transported to a local hospital...
Edinburg teen arrested following pursuit in Falfurrias
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 14-year-old from Edinburg was arrested following a pursuit in Falfurrias, police said. At 8:34 p.m. Wednesday, troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety engaged in a pursuit with a white Nissan Altima on North Highway 281 in Falfurrias, a post from the Falfurrias Police Department stated. Authorities observed the […]
2 arrested in Harlingen PD drug bust, started with a tip
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two Harlingen residents were arrested Thursday after police say they received a tip about drugs in an apartment. When officers arrived in the 1500 block of North 25th Street they say found a combination of narcotics, prescription medicine and cash. Michael Lee Huerta, 26, and Angelita Sanchez, 25, were arrested on […]
Edinburg PD: Severity of school violence threats
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Edinburg Police Department reminds the public of the consequences of making school violence threats and the severity, according its news release. Police say making a false threat of violence is a state and federal crime, said police. To address the issue, Edinburg Police are working with local school districts to […]
CCSO: Teen ‘looking for money’ burglarizes vehicle, arrested
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An 18-year old was arrested Tuesday for burglarizing a vehicle in Harlingen, the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office stated. Angeles Galvan was arrested and charged with burglary of a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance, according to the CCSO. On Jan. 31, CCSO deputies...
Video: Smuggler leads troopers on chase before crashing into ranch fence, migrants bail out
A migrant smuggler led troopers on a high-speed chase through Hidalgo County before crashing into a fence and bailing out along with more than a dozen migrants.
15-year-old shot in Harlingen overnight, police say
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 15-year-old was shot in Harlingen Tuesday night, according to police. At about 7:45 p.m. police responded to the 2900 block of Haine Drive in reference to shots fired. Police were flagged down and discovered a 15-year-old at the scene had been shot. The victim was transported to a local hospital […]
Brownsville police searching for missing teen girl
The Brownsville Police Department is searching for a missing 16-year-old girl. Grecia Velez was last seen on Monday, Jan. 2 at a Stripes store on East 14th and Lincoln streets, authorities said. Velez was wearing a white shirt and white pajamas. Authorities are urging anyone with information to call Brownsville...
Harlingen police arrest two suspects in connection with shooting of teen
The Harlingen Police Department arrested two suspects in connection with a shooting that hospitalized a 16-year-old male, according to a news release. Officers were dispatched to 4205 Wilson Road Tuesday at 2 a.m. where they found the teen with a single gunshot wound, according to a news release. The suspect...
