A 14-year-old Edinburg boy is facing human smuggling charges following his arrest in Falfurrias. Authorities say the teen was driving a Nissan sedan with four undocumented immigrants in the vehicle that was being chased by a DPS trooper heading north on Highway 281. Falfurrias police then joined the pursuit which ended near FM 1418 north of the city where the driver and the immigrants bailed out of the sedan. All were quickly apprehended.

EDINBURG, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO