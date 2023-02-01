ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

WJTV 12

Who is running for Mississippi’s statewide offices in 2023?

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Secretary of State’s Office released the 2023 candidates who have qualified for statewide government positions. The following candidates qualified for the 2023 election: Candidates for State of Mississippi Governor Candidates for State of Mississippi Lt. Governor Candidates for State of Mississippi Attorney General Candidates for State of Mississippi Secretary […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Chronic absenteeism in Mississippi schools is highest to date

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) has released the most recent school and district chronic absence data. The data shows that 28% of Mississippi students were absent 18 days or more during the 2021-22 school year. Chronic absenteeism is defined as missing 10% (18 days) of the school year for any […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wcbi.com

Mississippi legislature shoots down Medicaid expansion bills

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Another legislative session, another year where many Medicaid expansion bills die on both the House and Senate floors. According to a report by Mississippi Today, neither committee chair from the House or Senate debated over the nearly two dozen bills that would provide health care coverage for poor working Mississippians.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
OnlyInYourState

Here Are The 16 Absolute Best Places To Stay In Mississippi

Visitors to the Magnolia State come from around the world to indulge in Mississippi cuisine, relax on the white sandy beaches of the Gulf of Mexico, fish its excellent fishing lakes, and enjoy local college sporting events. Mississippi is also unexpectedly scenic, with many hidden natural gems worth exploring, not to mention plenty of history and culture to enjoy. When visiting, it might be tempting to search for the best hotels or campgrounds, but why not opt for a lodging experience that is more unique and exciting? If you choose from any of these 16 best places to stay in Mississippi, you’ll surely find any one of them to be perfectly homey and inviting. We’re so confident you’ll love them that you may not want to leave!
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Armed teachers, other bills still alive in Mississippi

Mississippi legislators have narrowed down the list of issues they will consider with two months remaining in their three-month session. Tuesday was the session’s first major deadline, with House and Senate committees passing or killing general bills filed in their own chamber. There are later deadlines for considering tax and budget bills.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

MS governor sending crews to Holly Springs to restore power

UPDATE: Governor Tate Reeves is sending the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency to Holly Springs and surrounding areas in order to restore power. They released the following statement on Twitter:“At the direction of Governor Reeves, MEMA’s State Coordinating Officers is en route to Marshall County to assess the ongoing power outages. MEMA ha activated out State […]
HOLLY SPRINGS, MS
Magnolia State Live

State receives grant to help start Mississippi field school to teach historic woodworking, masonry, preservation techniques

Mississippi Department of Archives and History has received $500,000 in federal funds from the National Park Service as a result of Congressionally Directed Spending in the most recent federal appropriations process. With these funds from the Save America’s Treasures grant program, MDAH will be able to establish a Historic Preservation...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
mageenews.com

MISSISSIPPI STATE
biloxinewsevents.com

Enjoy A Meal At This Lakefront Restaurant In Mississippi

Located just north of Jackson, Madison, Mississippi is one of the state’s most charming towns. In fact, we’d even go so far as to say it’s one of the best cities in America! When you find yourself exploring this town, be sure to swing by The Mermaid Cafe, a down-to-earth lakefront restaurant in Mississippi that will win you over with a delicious menu…
MADISON, MS
WJTV 12

Opposition grows against Mississippi House Bill 1020

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Opposition continues to grow against Mississippi House Bill 1020. Multiple leaders in Hinds County, as well as the Mississippi Senate Democratic Caucus, said they are against the bill. The proposal, which was authored by State Rep. Trey Lamar (R-District 8), would create a separate court system in the Capitol Complex Improvement […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Biden announces $60M grant for I-10 corridor in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s Department of Transportation has received a $60 million grant to make improvements to the Interstate 10 freight corridor in Diamondhead, President Joe Biden’s administration announced Tuesday. The award is part of nearly $1.2 billion in funding made available from the National Infrastructure Project Assistance discretionary grant program, known as the […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE

