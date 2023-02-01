ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redlands, CA

Smash-and-grab burglars caught on video while hitting small businesses at Redlands shopping center

By Alex Cheney
ABC7
ABC7
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08Pppc_0kYs2kVO00

Burglars were caught on video while robbing several businesses at Brookside Plaza, a Redlands shopping center that had previously been targeted.

"It's frightening to see someone invade your space and as small business owners you work so hard and for someone to do that is just scary," said Patty Alejos, an owner of Redlands Alkaline water.

Around 2 a.m. Redlands Alkaline Water caught several people breaking in on their outdoor and indoor security cameras. The burglars emptied out registers and took cash from the back.

Owner, Raul Aljeos thinks it was a coordinated attack on the shopping center

"It was less than a minute they were in and out they knew what they were coming to do they left. I'm sure it was planned because if they hit all of them an alarm was going to go off and they only had a few minutes less than a minute to go in and out," Alejos said.

The owner of The Jerk Grill recorded a video showing the aftermath of the burglary at his business. The front door glass was smashed to pieces and cash registers in the back office were empty.

The Jerk Grill has only been open for a year, and has already had three attempted break-ins in the last year.

Surveillance video shows burglary at small business in Riverside's Canyon Crest neighborhood

Canyon Crest Town Center in Riverside is known for its small businesses that offer an array of eateries and shops. But since the start of the new year, it's been the target of burglars.

"We had two attempts already break-ins last time they tried the back door but they couldn't get in and they tried to crowbar the front door but couldn't but this time they just went ahead and break straight through the glass," said Lerone Mullin, a worker at The Jerk Grill.

The burglars hit these locations in the Brookside Plaza all at the same time, leaving these small businesses to pick up the pieces.

Jammall Taylor is a worker at Wingman Redlands, another store that was robbed.

"I hit the corner and saw glass everywhere. They said it was eight to 10 individuals and they hit multiple locations, so at that point I unlocked the door, came in and just saw the place a mess," Taylor said.

No suspects are in custody.

Comments / 13

Shawna Duval
3d ago

So, now not only does Redlands have DRAG QUEEN STORY HOUR using sexualizing Books for school age kids ... but now there's Smash and Grab Crime in the streets of Redlands too?? hummm?? What Ever Happened To Redlands?? Remember when Redlands had the best schools and the Safest Streets??Doesn't sound too good now does it??So People ... what seems to be the main malfunction in Redlands???

Reply(4)
2
let's go Brandon
3d ago

these poor victims. they should not have to do this. the store owner should just give them anything they wanted. LOL sarcasm here

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS LA

Moreno Valley man arrested for Riverside fast food restaurant robberies

A 29-year-old Moreno Valley man has been arrested in a string of multiple fast food holdups in Riverside ranging from June 1, 2022 to Dec. 29, 2022. Gabriel Molina was arrested Jan. 27 at his Moreno Valley home after allegedly committing an armed robbery, according to the Riverside Police Department.Molina was arrested on suspicion of armed robbery, kidnapping to commit robbery, carjacking and assault with a deadly weapon and is being held on $250,000 bail.Officers said that during the robberies, the suspect entered the restaurants with a gun and demanded money from the cash registers and safe before forcing employees into a back room before fleeing. During some of the robberies, Molina allegedly forced employees to give him their car keys and fled in their vehicles. The reported Riverside restaurants involved were Baker's fast food and Del Taco. 
MORENO VALLEY, CA
knewsradio.com

Wildomar Man Arrested For Stealing Forklifts From Home Depot Stores

Stash grabbed by deputies during arrest of Anestacio Delacruz February 1st 2023 in Wildomar CA Photo from Riverside County Sheriffs Dept. In December 2022, deputies in Lake Elsinore began investigating several thefts from Home Depot stores throughout Riverside County. The thief grabbing all types of tools, even forklifts, which may...
WILDOMAR, CA
KTLA.com

Moreno Valley man robbed string of fast-food restaurants: Police

A 29-year-old Moreno Valley man has been arrested in connection with a series of fast food restaurant robberies last year, the Riverside Police Department said. Gabriel Molina is accused of robbing two Riverside Baker’s Drive-Thru restaurants, a Del Taco and three other fast food restaurants in June, November and December, police said in a news release.
MORENO VALLEY, CA
KTLA

Woman set on fire in Riverside County, suspect at large

Police are searching for a man who allegedly set a woman on fire in Riverside County on Friday. The suspect, Nicholas Norman, 38, from Beaumont, is wanted for attempted murder, according to the Beaumont Police Department. Officers were contacted by a woman who said her friend had been doused with lighter fluid and set on […]
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Sheriff deputies surround home in North Palm Springs due to domestic issue

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is currently on scene surrounding a home in North Palm Springs. "At 9:19 am, deputies responded to the 19000 block of King Road regarding a domestic dispute," Says Sgt. Deirdre Vickers, of the Riverside County Sheriff's Dept. "The male suspect fled the location with two juveniles. The Riverside Sheriff's Special The post Sheriff deputies surround home in North Palm Springs due to domestic issue appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
claremont-courier.com

Police foot chase nets felony criminal threats suspect

Claremont police arrested a 37-year-old unhoused man at Mallows Park Friday morning after he reportedly shouted, “I’m going to kill them. They can’t do this to me. I have a gun,” in the vicinity of a mother and her young daughter. The man, whom police said...
CLAREMONT, CA
KTLA

2 pedestrians killed in Montclair crash, suspect at large

Police are searching for a suspect after two people were struck and killed by a driver in Montclair on Thursday. The victims were a Hispanic man aged 35-40 and a white man aged 50-55, according to the Montclair Police Department. Their identities have not been released. The crash happened at the intersection of Holt Boulevard […]
MONTCLAIR, CA
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
157K+
Followers
17K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy