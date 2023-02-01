ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arrests Made in Deadly Pakistan Mosque Blast That Killed Nearly 100 Cops

By Barbie Latza Nadeau
 3 days ago
Fayaz Aziz/Reuters

“Major arrests” have been made after a suicide bombing at a mosque inside a police compound in Peshawar, Pakistan, killed more than 100 people Monday, authorities say. All but three of those killed were police officers attending noon prayers. “We have found some excellent clues, and based on these clues we have made some major arrests,” Peshawar Police Chief Ijaz Khan told Reuters. “We can’t rule out internal assistance but since the investigation is still in progress, I will not be able to share more details.” Pakistan Defense Minister Khawaja Asif said the bomber was seated in the front row when he self-detonated.

