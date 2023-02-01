3 Rappers Missing Since Detroit Gig Axed 10 Days Ago: Cops

Detroit Police Department

Three Detroit rappers vanished after a local gig was suddenly canceled over an equipment problem, and haven’t been seen in the 10 days since, police said. The families of Dante Wicker, 31 and Montoya Givens, 31, were prompted to file missing persons reports after local media reported on the disappearance of Armani Kelly, 28, whose loved ones had alerted the police the day after the scuttled Jan. 21 performance. The three men, who met in prison, were together on the night they went missing, Michael McGinnis, commander of major crimes, said Monday. “We just have a whole lot of unanswered questions that we’re trying to find the answer to,” McGinnis said, according to the Associated Press . “The fact that the three of them are missing together is very concerning and very alarming for us.” Kelly’s fiancée, Taylor Perrin, told The Detroit News that Armani had done “his time and came out as a whole new person.” On Monday, she and Kelly’s relatives pleaded for help in locating him and his friends. “I don’t want to be on Dateline in 20 years to find his body,” Lorrie Kemp, Kelly’s mother, told WXYZ .

