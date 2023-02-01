Boebert Worries The Weather Channel Will Be ‘Canceled Next’ After Newsmax

C-Span

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) claims the Weather Channel is under threat after DirecTV dropped right-wing channel Newsmax . DirecTV says it ditched Newsmax from its lineup for commercial reasons, but fans of the pro-Trump network believe it was pulled for political reasons. “This is not the first time that we’ve seen this, and I’m afraid that it won’t be the last time that we are seeing this here in our great country,” Boebert said in the House of Representatives on Tuesday. “OAN was deplatformed by DirecTV in April of 2022. So what’s next? Fox News? Will the Weather Channel be canceled next if they refuse to bow to the left’s altar of climate change? What about the History Channel? We see on a regular basis the left wants to erase history and deny truth. How about [right-wing Christian channel] TBN ? There has definitely been an increase in disdain and intolerance by many liberals for Christian beliefs simply by saying we love Jesus. So is TBN next? Americans are tired of cancel culture.”

