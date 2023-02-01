ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boebert Worries The Weather Channel Will Be ‘Canceled Next’ After Newsmax

By Dan Ladden-Hall
 3 days ago
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) claims the Weather Channel is under threat after DirecTV dropped right-wing channel Newsmax . DirecTV says it ditched Newsmax from its lineup for commercial reasons, but fans of the pro-Trump network believe it was pulled for political reasons. “This is not the first time that we’ve seen this, and I’m afraid that it won’t be the last time that we are seeing this here in our great country,” Boebert said in the House of Representatives on Tuesday. “OAN was deplatformed by DirecTV in April of 2022. So what’s next? Fox News? Will the Weather Channel be canceled next if they refuse to bow to the left’s altar of climate change? What about the History Channel? We see on a regular basis the left wants to erase history and deny truth. How about [right-wing Christian channel] TBN ? There has definitely been an increase in disdain and intolerance by many liberals for Christian beliefs simply by saying we love Jesus. So is TBN next? Americans are tired of cancel culture.”

Comments / 119

empath
3d ago

Fear is her motivation. Fear is her shadow, fear is her comfort. What a freaking sad way to live. Her attempt at the spread of fear will only effect those that live by fear.

Reply(2)
71
karma12
3d ago

So what? They are adding "The First", another right wing channel. And they announced dropping four channels owned by Disney, who the right wing conservatives hate. What does that say? It basically says Boebert doesn't have a clue what she is talking about, does not think before she speaks, and is paranoid and attempting to incite anger among the base!

Reply
47
Show_your_sources
3d ago

Clearly she is a communist. You know, state controlled economy. In this instance, Direct TV did not like the price gouging. So, like us, they walked away. I always look for the cheapest gas. That a capitalistic system.

Reply
41
