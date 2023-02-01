ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Lakers get historic win; Friday basketball finals

It was a jammed packed night in high school basketball Friday around the area. In a game broadcast on 98.3 WPKO, Graham defeated Benjamin Logan 44-34. Gus Ward led a balanced Falcon attack with 9 points. Ethan Miller pitched in 11 for the Raiders. Graham won the JV game 53-31.
URBANA, OH
Lady Raiders fall in OT, IL tops Urbana – Wednesday basketball finals

Local high school girls’ basketball teams hit the court Wednesday. Bellefontaine beat Kenton Ridge 57-50. Quinlan Zedeker led with 24 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 steals, Tiffany Boop added 11 points, 5 boards, and 4 steals. Parker Penhorwood chipped in with 7 points. The Lady Chiefs travel to Delaware...
URBANA, OH
Chiefs Sweep Battle of Route 68

Bellefontaine’s High School and Middle School Wrestling teams competed in the annual Battle of Route 68 against Urbana and won back the traveling trophy. This is the seventh time in nine duals that the Chiefs have won the 68 trophy! Their previous wins were in 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, and now 2023. The Battle of 68 series started in 2015.
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
Lady Lakers fall short to Graham

The Indian Lake girls’ bowling team came up short by 7 pins, falling to Graham 2,628 – 2,621 Wednesday at TP Lanes. Both teams were tied at 2,588 at the end of regulation, and a 9th and 10th frame roll-off was in order. For the Lady Lakers, Jalan...
LEWISTOWN, OH
Team Champ ends regular swim season

Team Champ finished their regular season with a home meet at the Champaign Family YMCA in Urbana on Tuesday against Urbana, Catholic Central, and Fairbanks. 200 Medley Relay – Jordan Monaghan, Grace Smith, Hannah Volp, and Emma Bost – (2:33.54) 3rd. 50 Freestyle – Emma Bost (34.15) 5th,...
URBANA, OH
Four Raiders sign letters of intent

Four Benjamin Logan athletes are moving on to play collegiate football. Sam Whitten, Luke Hemmelgarn, Max Mannings, and Hayden Kennaw all recently signed their letters of intent. Sam, the son of Sarah and Scott Whitten, signed with Saint Xavier University in Chicago. He intends to major in finance. Whitten chose...
LOGAN, OH
Lucas wins WL-S Middle School Spelling Bee

West Liberty-Salem 6th-grader Braylon Lucas was recently named the Middle School Spelling Bee Champion. Lucas won in the 14th round by correctly spelling the word “intubated.”. 8th-grader, Jill Fullenkamp, was the runner-up. WL-S Middle School had 8 representatives from each grade level and spelled a total of 147 words.
WEST LIBERTY, OH
Ronald Russell Branham

Ronald Russell Branham, 60, of Bellefontaine, passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at the Mary Rutan Hospital in Bellefontaine. He was born in Lima, Ohio on December 14, 1962, to Ronald H. Branham and the late Rose Marie (Anderson) Branham. He is survived by his sisters: Roseanne (Brent) Miesse...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
BES Chieftain Leaders honored by Jason Brown

Bellefontaine Elementary School recently held its second Chieftain Leader ceremony of the school year. Students in grades K-2 were recognized for following the B-Block pledge every day. The pledge is to be safe, be respectful, and be a learner. Bellefontaine High School Principal Jason Brown presented each recipient with their...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
Philip Dennis Metz

Philip Dennis Metz, born November 7, 1948, in Bellefontaine, Ohio, passed away peacefully on February 1, 2023. His wife of 23 years, Edna Metz (Davis), preceded him in death on November 29, 2018. A man of uncanny intelligence and humor, Phil always had a joke to share and a story...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
Large power outage reported Saturday afternoon

Several homes lost power early Saturday afternoon. AES reports that 99% of their customers now have power in Logan County with only a few customers still awaiting restoration. The Logan County Electric Cooperative had the biggest outage with nearly 2,000 customers being without power Saturday afternoon. According to the Co...
Indian Lake Legislative Luncheon held

Cold temperatures did little to keep people away from the annual Indian lake Area Chamber of Commerce Legislative Luncheon held at the Cranberry Resort Friday morning. Representatives from local and state government offices as well as area businesses heard updates from both elected and appointed officials about agendas from their respective agencies that directly impact the Indian Lake area.
LEWISTOWN, OH
Board of Elections release list of candidates and issues for May 2nd primary

The Logan County Board of Elections recently released the list of candidates and issues that have been filed for the May 2nd primary election. The board will meet Thursday, February 9th to certify the petitions and resolutions that meet all the requirements for certification to the ballot. Once that is done, they will send an updated list along with further information regarding the May 2nd election.
LOGAN COUNTY, OH

