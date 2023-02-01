ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Comments / 0

Related
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Harmlessly Get Back At An Ex (Or Anybody) With “Cry Me A Cockroach”

Why go to a jeweler or go out to dinner when you can give your loved one a Gromphadorhina portentosa?. This year, for Valentine's Day, the San Antonio Zoo says the perfect gift for your loved one is a Madagascar hissing cockroach. Well. It's probably more for someone you DON'T like all that well. Basically, the zoo is offering, for a small donation, to name a cockroach, rodent, or veggie after the person of your choice. And then that cockroach, rodent, or veggie..... will be fed to another animal in the zoo.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia, MO
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KSIS Radio 1050 AM has the best news and sports coverage for Sedalia, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy