Why go to a jeweler or go out to dinner when you can give your loved one a Gromphadorhina portentosa?. This year, for Valentine's Day, the San Antonio Zoo says the perfect gift for your loved one is a Madagascar hissing cockroach. Well. It's probably more for someone you DON'T like all that well. Basically, the zoo is offering, for a small donation, to name a cockroach, rodent, or veggie after the person of your choice. And then that cockroach, rodent, or veggie..... will be fed to another animal in the zoo.
I know money for a lot of people is tight this year. Heck, it is for me, I know what that's like. And you know you wanna do something nice for your S.O. on Valentine's this year, but you don't want to look like you're cheaping out. So that means just putting in thought or effort, right? Right. So what would I recommend? Baking a cake.
