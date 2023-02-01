Why go to a jeweler or go out to dinner when you can give your loved one a Gromphadorhina portentosa?. This year, for Valentine's Day, the San Antonio Zoo says the perfect gift for your loved one is a Madagascar hissing cockroach. Well. It's probably more for someone you DON'T like all that well. Basically, the zoo is offering, for a small donation, to name a cockroach, rodent, or veggie after the person of your choice. And then that cockroach, rodent, or veggie..... will be fed to another animal in the zoo.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO