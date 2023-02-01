Sports: SHHS girls basketball focusing on growth this season

Going into their final games of the season, St. Helens girls basketball is looking to finish strong on a growing season for the program.

Under first-year head coach Jillian Ross the Lions have been developing with each game.

“We have been doing well this season and demonstrating a lot of improvement with each game,” Ross said. “Our record does not demonstrate the growth that we have made this season.”

The Lions are currently ranked 23 of 31 within the 4A classification, with a record of 5-13. Within the 4A-1 Cowapa League, their record is 2-4 with six league games remaining. Their two wins have come against Scappoose and Seaside. The squad is young this year, with only one senior, captain Akaya Schur. St. Helens has a varsity and JV team, with some younger players competing with both squads.

“We currently have 19 athletes within our program,” Ross said. “This seems to be a typical number for St. Helens girls basketball. Hoping to increase numbers for future years.”

Strong individual efforts

The Lions have seen players rise to the occasion in different games throughout the season. Standout performances from young players bode well for the program in the future.

“We have had different players stand out for different reasons each game,” Ross said. “Our program has two freshmen that have both had 20+ performance games (Devan Lee and D’Aye Davidson). Maisy McDole has also added in a 15-point game, and Michaela Dueck has had a 17-point game.”

Having first-year students put up big numbers in their first season with the team will provide a solid foundation in the future. Juniors Maisy McDole and Makenna Hardin are the other two captains for this Lions team and are great examples for the younger athletes in the program.

Building a foundation

For Ross and the Lions, this season isn’t just about wins and losses; they want to use the experience to build the program. They are 1-1 against fellow league teams Seaside and Scappoose this season. Astoria is the top team in their league with a 6-0 record in league play.

For St. Helens, this year will provide the groundwork for future seasons so they can compete with top programs in their division.

“This year I hope the athletes improve their fundamental basketball skills to improve the overall foundation of St. Helens High School girls basketball,” Ross said. “I also hope the girls learn lessons that go beyond the game of basketball.”

Getting a handle on the fundamentals will allow the program to fine-tune other aspects of the game, according to Ross.

“Beyond sports, lessons in work ethic, teamwork, and perseverance can help people away from the hardwood and throughout life,” he said.

The Lions will be back in action Tuesday, Jan. 31, when they will travel to Tillamook, who they beat in their first meeting 57-32.

Follow St. Helens High School sports at OSAA.org.