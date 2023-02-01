ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagles OL Josh Sills indicted on rape, kidnapping charges

By Tim McManus
 3 days ago

PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles offensive lineman Josh Sills was indicted by a Guernsey County Common Pleas Court grand jury on one count of rape and one count of kidnapping, both first-degree felonies, according to a release posted on the Ohio attorney general's website.

Per the release, Sills engaged in sexual activity that was not consensual and held a victim against her will in December 2019.

The alleged crime was immediately reported, according to the release, and the Guernsey County Sheriff's Office conducted a detailed investigation. The case was presented to the grand jury and is being prosecuted by the special prosecutions section of the attorney general's office.

A summons was issued for Sills, 25, to appear in Guernsey County Common Pleas Court at 1 p.m. ET on Feb. 16.

The Eagles are playing against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12 in Glendale, Arizona.

Sills, a native of Sarahsville, Ohio, was signed by the Eagles as an undrafted free agent in April. He attended West Virginia from 2016 to '19 and then transferred to Oklahoma State in 2020.

Sills appeared in one game for the Eagles this season, in October against the Arizona Cardinals.

