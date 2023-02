A Lowell man was arrested in Starke County Friday, February 3 on suspicion of drug possession. According to the Starke County Sheriff’s Department, deputies conducted a traffic stop around 9:21 p.m. CT in the area of U.S. 30 and County Road 600 E. Police say during that stop, officers found 6.12 grams of a crystal-like substance that reportedly field-tested positive for methamphetamine.

STARKE COUNTY, IN ・ 6 HOURS AGO