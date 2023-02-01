Read full article on original website
Related
investing.com
Meta stuns Street with lower costs, big buyback, upbeat sales
(Reuters) -Meta Platforms Inc's stricter cost controls this year and a new $40 billion share buyback sent shares soaring on Wednesday, as CEO Mark Zuckerberg called 2023 the "Year of Efficiency." The parent of Instagram and Facebook (NASDAQ:META), which has fallen on hard times amid a broad post-pandemic slump in...
investing.com
Stock market today: Dow cuts losses to end flat as tech reigns supreme
Investing.com -- The Dow closed flat Thursday, as investors piled in on tech stocks following a rally in Meta, though weakness in health care and energy weighed on upside momentum. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1%, or 39 points, the Nasdaq was up 3%, and the S&P 500 rose...
investing.com
Santander Chile ADR earnings missed by $0.09, revenue topped estimates
Investing.com - Santander Chile ADR (NYSE: BSAC) reported fourth quarter EPS of $0.25, $0.09 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.34. Revenue for the quarter came in at $614.04M versus the consensus estimate of $590.49M. Santander Chile ADR's stock price closed at $16.60. It is up 0% in the last...
investing.com
ATOM Indicators Predict Bull Run Despite Hitting New 30-Day High
ATOM Indicators Predict Bull Run Despite Hitting New 30-Day High. Recent research predicts a lengthy bull run in the foreseeable future. Bullish momentum drives ATOM to a new 30-day high of $15.12. Bulls must exert pressure to drive ATOM prices to new heights. The Cosmos (ATOM) market has suffered a...
investing.com
Alphabet A earnings missed by $0.13, revenue fell short of estimates
Investing.com - Alphabet A (NASDAQ: GOOGL) reported fourth quarter EPS of $1.05, $0.13 worse than the analyst estimate of $1.18. Revenue for the quarter came in at $76.05B versus the consensus estimate of $76.07B. Alphabet A's stock price closed at $107.74. It is up 24.44% in the last 3 months...
investing.com
Shiba Inu Price Prediction 2023-2030: Will SHIB Price Hit $0.0000217139 Soon?
Shiba Inu Price Prediction 2023-2030: Will SHIB Price Hit $0.0000217139 Soon?. Bullish SHIB price prediction ranges from $0.00001967 to $0.00004835. SHIB price might also reach $0.0000217139 this 2023. SHIB’s bearish market price prediction for 2023 is $0.00000977. Shiba Inu (SHIB) is a meme token that took the cryptocurrency space...
investing.com
Stock market today: Dow slips as jobs gains deliver big blow to Fed pause bets
Investing.com -- The Dow closed lower Friday as pressure from Amazon and Google soured sentiment on tech just as a blowout jobs report dented bets on a sooner Federal Reserve pause on rate hikes. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.38%, or 127 points, and the Nasdaq was down 1.58%....
investing.com
U.S. stocks erase losses after big January jobs number
Investing.com -- U.S. stocks recovered earlier losses on Friday after surprisingly strong job growth in January. At 11:22 ET (16:22 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 68 points or 0.2%, while the S&P 500 was down 0.1%, and the NASDAQ Composite was flat. All three indexes started the day falling after the jobs report.
investing.com
Amazon drops after earnings, analysts worried about AWS uncertainty
Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has continued to move lower in pre-market Friday after the e-commerce giant reported mixed results and soft guidance. Amazon reported Q4 EPS of $0.03, missing the analyst estimate of $0.17. Revenue for the quarter came in at $149.2 billion, above the consensus estimate of $145.64B. Net sales rose by 8.6% year-over-year, driven by a 20% jump in AWS. Still, the company's cloud business missed the consensus. Amazon's e-commerce business also missed estimates as sales fell 2.3% YoY.
investing.com
S&P 500, Nasdaq continue to rally; analysts discuss what's next post-FOMC
© Reuters S&P 500, Nasdaq continue to rally; analysts discuss what's next post-FOMC. As expected, the U.S. Federal Reserve increased its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points at its first meeting of the year. By delivering a 25bps hike, the Fed slowed the pace of rate hikes after it hiked by 50bps in December and by 75bps at each of its previous four meetings.
investing.com
Marathon Digital Sells Mined Bitcoin for the First Time in Two Years, Isn’t Fueled by Duress
© Reuters. Marathon Digital Sells Mined Bitcoin for the First Time in Two Years, Isn’t Fueled by Duress. Marathon Digital sold 1,500 BTC in January, the first time the Bitcoin miner sold in more than two years, but confirms the sale was not the result of being under financial distress.
investing.com
BTC’s Price Has Dropped Almost 1% After Mini Market-Wide Selloff
© Reuters BTC’s Price Has Dropped Almost 1% After Mini Market-Wide Selloff. BTC’s price has dropped 0.92% over the last 24 hours. The crypto market experienced a mini selloff late yesterday evening. BTC’s price is now resting on a medium-term positive trend line and may break below...
investing.com
Hindenburg bet against India's Adani puzzles rival U.S. short sellers
(Reuters) -When Hindenburg Research revealed a short position in Adani Group last week, some U.S. investors said they were intrigued about the actual mechanics of its trade, because Indian securities rules make it hard for foreigners bet against companies there. Hindenburg's bet has been lucrative so far. Its allegations, which...
investing.com
Wall Street ends down after stunning jobs growth raises Fed questions
(Reuters) - Major U.S. stock indexes ended lower on Friday after surprisingly strong jobs data sparked concerns about aggressive Federal Reserve action, while investors digested a mixed bag of megacap company earnings reports. The S&P 500 still posted a gain for the week, which included a string of major market...
investing.com
Do Dogecoin’s (DOGE) and Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) stalled rallies mean the memecoin trend is dead?
The memecoin phenomenon didn’t prove as effective in the last month's start of year crypto market rally, as the gains of the top cryptocurrencies in this category barely outperformed Bitcoin. The monthly gain of BTC stood at 44.5%, while the top two meme-based coins DOGE and SHIB gained 27% and 40.7%, respectively.
investing.com
Gold Retreats Amid Vanishing Recessionary Fear
In a piece I wrote on Jan. 28, I warned about growing hopes for retesting $2000 could lead to a fake breakout shortly to trap gold bulls as the retesting of $2000 seemed likely until the Federal Reserve gave its final verdict on Feb.1, 2023. Once again, I explained the...
investing.com
Ethereum Layer-2 Tokens Continue Incredible Run as Optimism (OP) Breaks All-Time High: Here’s Why
© Reuters Ethereum Layer-2 Tokens Continue Incredible Run as Optimism (OP) Breaks All-Time High: Here’s Why. Optimism’s governance token OP has reached a new all-time high of $3.20. It’s up about 230% in the last month. Other Layer-2 tokens like Loopring (LRC), ImmutableX (IMX), and Polygon...
investing.com
Adani's market losses top $100 billion as crisis shockwaves spread
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI (Reuters) - Adani's market losses swelled above $100 billion on Thursday, sparking worries about a potential systemic impact a day after the Indian group's flagship firm abandoned its $2.5 billion stock offering. Another challenge for Adani on Thursday came when S&P Dow Jones Indices said it would remove...
investing.com
Gold nurses steep losses as dollar rebounds ahead of nonfarm payrolls
Investing.com -- Gold prices inched higher on Friday after pulling back sharply from nine-month highs in the prior session as the dollar rebounded in anticipation of key nonfarm payrolls data, while other economic readings showed some strength in the labor market. While the Federal Reserve recently noted that inflation was...
investing.com
Deutsche Bank CEO won't rule out job cuts
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank (ETR:DBKGn) CEO Christian Sewing on Thursday refused to rule out job cuts as the bank strives to lower costs, in a sign of the uncertainty facing the global financial industry as economic growth slows. Sewing, who heads Germany's top lender that reaches from New York...
Comments / 0