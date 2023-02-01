ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame reveals 2023 nominees

By Jill Lances
 3 days ago

Nominees for the 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame have been revealed, with Cyndi Lauper, the late George Michael, Kate Bush, Willie Nelson and the late Warren Zevon in the running this year.

Other nominees include The Spinners, Sheryl Crow, Joy Division/New Order, Missy Elliott, Rage Against the Machine, Soundgarden, A Tribe Called Quest, The White Stripes and Iron Maiden.

MORE: Ozzy Osbourne cancels shows, announces retirement from touring

"This remarkable list of Nominees reflects the diverse artists and music that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame honors and celebrates," John Sykes, chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, shared in a statement.

He continued, "These artists have created their own sounds that have impacted generations and influenced countless others that have followed in their footsteps."

Many of this year's contenders are receiving their first nomination, including Lauper, Michael, Nelson, Zevon, Crow and Joy Division/New Order, with The White Stripes and Elliott landing their first nod in their first year of eligibility.

Fan voting is open now through April 28 at rockhall.com, and the top five vote-getters will qualify for the "Fans' Ballot," which will help determine this year's inductees.

This year's Hall of Fame class will be announced in May.

Following the nominations announcement, Lauper was among the nominees who shared their gratitude for the recognition.

"It's such an honor and thrill to be recognized by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a nominee," Lauper said in a statement. "Seeing my name on this year's ballot with so many talents that I admire means so much to me. It has been a lifetime privilege to reach so many different kinds of fans with a message of following your own path (and having fun along the way, too)."

Herbie J Pilato

Jimmie Walker: On TV's Classic "Good Times," John Amos, Janet Jackson, and More

As ILoveOldSchoolMusic.com documented in 2018, "Back in the day when Good Times dominated television, many fans probably thought the ‘Evans family’ dynamic was pretty typical. On camera, it was hard to tell they weren’t really a close-knit family, but behind closed doors, the actors’ dynamic was anything but typical. In fact, for the first time ever, Good Times star, Jimmie Walker a.k.a. 'J.J.', is giving fans the low-down on what it was REALLY like when the cameras weren’t rollin.’ During a recent tell-all interview, he spilled all the beans."
