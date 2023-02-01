Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Friday in Portland: Officer fired over leaking false Hardesty report in 2021 has been reinstated, police union saysEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Indoor Art MarketGabriella KorosiVancouver, WA
Thursday in Portland: Portland parks, wastewater, transportation workers go on strike after no agreement reachedEmily ScarviePortland, OR
TriMet, C-TRAN, and Portland Streetcar will offer FREE rides on February 4 to honor and celebrate Rosa Parks' birthdayMichelle NorthropPortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Police warn Oregon torture suspect could change appearance, photos releasedEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
beachconnection.net
Rumor Check: Suspected Chinese Spy Balloon Did NOT Cross Over Oregon Coast
(Oregon Coast) – In spite of internet rumors that are starting to spread, the Chinese balloon suspected to be a spy device did not cross over the Oregon coast at any time. (Above: the Chinese balloon caught on camera by the Kansas City office of NWS - see a clearer picture here)
focushillsboro.com
Grants Are Awarded To Coastal Areas To Improve Accessibility
Travel Oregon is providing funding to eight coastal towns so that they can increase their accessibility for disabled tourists. There won’t be enough money to make major changes to the infrastructure. Instead, it’s aimed to assist local governments in inventorying and promoting the useful assets they currently possess.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ VIDEO: Huge wave capsizes boat off Oregon as USCG rescues swimmer
ASTORIA, Ore. (AP) — A newly minted Coast Guard rescue swimmer saved a man’s life Friday at the mouth of the Columbia River between Oregon and Washington state just after a giant wave rolled the yacht he was piloting and threw him into the surf. Video from a...
Greater Idaho measure moves ahead - in Idaho
BOISE, Idaho — An Idaho measure that would invite Oregon to begin talks with the Idaho Legislature about relocating their common state line was awarded a bill number, HJM 1, by an Idaho House of Representatives committee on Wednesday, Feb. 1, after a short discussion, according to a press release from Greater Idaho.
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Receives $9.5m In Federal Assistance To Combat Homelessness, Mostly In Portland Metro
The Portland metro region will get the majority of the $9.5 million in federal money allocated to Oregon for housing and homelessness. On Thursday, representatives from HUD met with federal, state, county, and municipal officials to make the news. Non-profit organizations can apply to HUD for a share of the...
Oregon witness photographs amber-colored lights over neighboring rooftops
An Oregon witness at Aumsville reported watching and photographing two amber-colored lights moving north to south at 10:05 p.m. on February 1, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
focushillsboro.com
200+ People Protest Oregon Addiction Issue At The Statehouse
On Wednesday, people from all around Oregon shared their struggles and victories relating to the opioid and alcohol addiction crises in the state’s capital, the Oregon State Capitol. There were a lot of stories told: a deceased lover who had been addicted to fentanyl. A drug addict’s son is...
kpic
Oregon lawmakers debate slashing money to Measure 110, frustrating recovery advocates
SALEM, Ore. — State lawmakers are debating taking away millions of dollars of grant funding related to Oregon's drug decriminalization law -- legislation that recovery advocates are fighting. The Oregon Health Justice Recovery Alliance said House Bill 2089 could pull as much as $60 million from addiction recovery services.
nbcrightnow.com
Afternoon news update February 3: Bill would make shelter dogs and cats the official pet of Oregon, spy balloon continues float across U.S. and more
A bill introduced in the Oregon state Legislature would make shelter dogs and cats the official state pet of Oregon. A Chinese spy balloon continues to float across the U.S. as the Pentagon monitors its path and the economy added 517,000 new jobs in January.
Coast Guard advises mariners of hazardous waterways along the Oregon coast
The Coast Guard advises recreational boaters and waterway users Thursday of the dangers related to hazardous waterways and bars along the Oregon Coast. Recent incidents have highlighted the importance of exercising caution while operating and recreating in and around the water. On Jan. 22, watchstanders at Coast Guard Station Tillamook Bay received a report that two children aboard an inflatable raft in Tillamook Bay were being pulled out to sea...
focushillsboro.com
Two Idaho Politicians Propose Unlikely Border Talks With Oregon
Two state representatives from Idaho are advocating for the unlikely possibility that a number of rural counties in eastern Oregon will separate from Oregon and join Idaho. Judy Boyle (R-Midvale) and Barbara Ehardt (R-Idaho Falls) have introduced House Joint Memorial 1, a non-binding petition to the Oregon Legislature requesting that it initiate conversations with the Idaho Legislature regarding the possibility of relocating the Idaho/Oregon boundary.
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Aquarium Reports Beach-Rescued Chill Otter Dies Before 10th Birthday
When the largest sea otter in an aquarium in Oregon passed away, he was just nine years old. According to a press statement from the Oregon Coast Aquarium, the northern sea otter Nuka passed away during an emergency veterinary operation performed after personnel spotted his atypical behavior. To find out what killed Nuka, a necropsy will be performed.
Blink & You’ll Miss It! Oregon’s Smallest City Has A Population In Single Digits
Have you ever watched one of those movies that take place after an apocalyptic event, and the protagonist is walking around a barren city? Overgrown by nature, animals running loose, and pretty much only one person in the whole city is probably Will Smith! Well, Greenhorn City in Oregon is kind of like that. Only nature hasn't taken over, animals aren't running wild, and there's no Will Smith. Fact, odds are pretty good that you'll never meet another person named Will in that town.
KTVZ
Oregon Department of Agriculture seeks applicants for 55 commodity commissioner openings
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Department of Agriculture said Friday it is seeking applicants to fill 55 commissioner seats on 19 of the state’s agricultural and commercial fisheries commodity commissions. The deadline to apply is March 15. For instructions on how to apply or to learn more about...
focushillsboro.com
When Does The Hillsboro Oregon Post Office Close?
In March of 2021, as I was leaving the planning department of Washington County and making my way east on Main Street, I saw a tree removal firm cut down several enormous maple trees that were growing along the side of the Hillsboro Post Office. It is estimated that these...
focushillsboro.com
Five Oregon Cities To Receive Almost $1.7 Million In Federal Road Safety Money
More than $1.7 million in federal funds has been obtained to enhance street safety in five Oregon cities, Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley said on Thursday. The money comes from President Biden’s infrastructure package and its accompanying Safe Streets for All program run by the U.S. Department of Transportation. Over the next five years, the federal government will allocate $5 billion to state, municipal, and tribal programs that aim to reduce traffic fatalities and serious injuries by improving the design of roads, crosswalks, and sidewalks across the country.
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Hatchery Research Board Has Approved Budgets For The Years 2023–2025
On January 20th, the Board of Directors of the Oregon Hatchery Research Center suggested allocating roughly $1 million to be used for research in the years 2023 through 2025. Olfactory imprinting techniques to reduce straying of hatchery salmon. Alternative hatchery rearing and release strategies in the face of climate change.
Will Oregon legislators follow-through and enact campaign finance reform?
If Oregon legislators wind up their session this year without substantially addressing limits on campaign contributions, there will be no publicly acceptable excuses – not even that of their own self-interest. It’s not only the legislators who have pledged to move on the issue, but also the formerly most-influential legislator and now governor Tina Kotek. […] The post Will Oregon legislators follow-through and enact campaign finance reform? appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
focushillsboro.com
The State Of Oregon Economy Is Wobbling And Its High-tech Foundation Is A Source Of Concern
Thanks in large part to the presence and growth of chipmaker Intel Corp. in the region, the economy of Hillsboro and Washington County has grown inexorably bound to the tech industry. There are many other firms in the region and many other sectors that have expanded alongside the semiconductor industry,...
Oregonians affected by addiction call for more residential drug and alcohol treatment, access to overdose reversal kits
People from around Oregon brought their heartaches and triumphs in the state’s drug and alcohol addiction crisis to the Capitol this week. They shared many stories: A partner lost to a fentanyl overdose. A son forced to move out-of-state to find drug addiction treatment. A legislator who has stayed sober for nearly half a century.
Comments / 0