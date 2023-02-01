ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grants Are Awarded To Coastal Areas To Improve Accessibility

Travel Oregon is providing funding to eight coastal towns so that they can increase their accessibility for disabled tourists. There won’t be enough money to make major changes to the infrastructure. Instead, it’s aimed to assist local governments in inventorying and promoting the useful assets they currently possess.
OREGON STATE
Big Country News

Greater Idaho measure moves ahead - in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho — An Idaho measure that would invite Oregon to begin talks with the Idaho Legislature about relocating their common state line was awarded a bill number, HJM 1, by an Idaho House of Representatives committee on Wednesday, Feb. 1, after a short discussion, according to a press release from Greater Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
focushillsboro.com

200+ People Protest Oregon Addiction Issue At The Statehouse

On Wednesday, people from all around Oregon shared their struggles and victories relating to the opioid and alcohol addiction crises in the state’s capital, the Oregon State Capitol. There were a lot of stories told: a deceased lover who had been addicted to fentanyl. A drug addict’s son is...
OREGON STATE
The Cannon Beach Gazette

Coast Guard advises mariners of hazardous waterways along the Oregon coast

The Coast Guard advises recreational boaters and waterway users Thursday of the dangers related to hazardous waterways and bars along the Oregon Coast. Recent incidents have highlighted the importance of exercising caution while operating and recreating in and around the water. On Jan. 22, watchstanders at Coast Guard Station Tillamook Bay received a report that two children aboard an inflatable raft in Tillamook Bay were being pulled out to sea...
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Two Idaho Politicians Propose Unlikely Border Talks With Oregon

Two state representatives from Idaho are advocating for the unlikely possibility that a number of rural counties in eastern Oregon will separate from Oregon and join Idaho. Judy Boyle (R-Midvale) and Barbara Ehardt (R-Idaho Falls) have introduced House Joint Memorial 1, a non-binding petition to the Oregon Legislature requesting that it initiate conversations with the Idaho Legislature regarding the possibility of relocating the Idaho/Oregon boundary.
IDAHO STATE
focushillsboro.com

Oregon Aquarium Reports Beach-Rescued Chill Otter Dies Before 10th Birthday

When the largest sea otter in an aquarium in Oregon passed away, he was just nine years old. According to a press statement from the Oregon Coast Aquarium, the northern sea otter Nuka passed away during an emergency veterinary operation performed after personnel spotted his atypical behavior. To find out what killed Nuka, a necropsy will be performed.
OREGON STATE
107.3 KFFM

Blink & You’ll Miss It! Oregon’s Smallest City Has A Population In Single Digits

Have you ever watched one of those movies that take place after an apocalyptic event, and the protagonist is walking around a barren city? Overgrown by nature, animals running loose, and pretty much only one person in the whole city is probably Will Smith! Well, Greenhorn City in Oregon is kind of like that. Only nature hasn't taken over, animals aren't running wild, and there's no Will Smith. Fact, odds are pretty good that you'll never meet another person named Will in that town.
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

When Does The Hillsboro Oregon Post Office Close?

In March of 2021, as I was leaving the planning department of Washington County and making my way east on Main Street, I saw a tree removal firm cut down several enormous maple trees that were growing along the side of the Hillsboro Post Office. It is estimated that these...
HILLSBORO, OR
focushillsboro.com

Five Oregon Cities To Receive Almost $1.7 Million In Federal Road Safety Money

More than $1.7 million in federal funds has been obtained to enhance street safety in five Oregon cities, Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley said on Thursday. The money comes from President Biden’s infrastructure package and its accompanying Safe Streets for All program run by the U.S. Department of Transportation. Over the next five years, the federal government will allocate $5 billion to state, municipal, and tribal programs that aim to reduce traffic fatalities and serious injuries by improving the design of roads, crosswalks, and sidewalks across the country.
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Oregon Hatchery Research Board Has Approved Budgets For The Years 2023–2025

On January 20th, the Board of Directors of the Oregon Hatchery Research Center suggested allocating roughly $1 million to be used for research in the years 2023 through 2025. Olfactory imprinting techniques to reduce straying of hatchery salmon. Alternative hatchery rearing and release strategies in the face of climate change.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Will Oregon legislators follow-through and enact campaign finance reform?

If Oregon legislators wind up their session this year without substantially addressing limits on campaign contributions, there will be no publicly acceptable excuses – not even that of their own self-interest.  It’s not only the legislators who have pledged to move on the issue, but also the formerly most-influential legislator and now governor Tina Kotek. […] The post Will Oregon legislators follow-through and enact campaign finance reform? appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE

