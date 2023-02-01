Humane society fundraiser Feb. 11

NORWALK — The Huron County Humane Society is holding a fundraiser on Saturday, Feb. 11.

The event will be held at the Norwalk Eagles Club. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., food is at 7 and comedy begins at 8.

You and your valentine (that special someone — date, husband, wife, sister, mother, friend or friends etc.) to join the Huron County Humane Society for a special evening full of laughter and abundant delicious appetizers as it presents national headliner comedian John McClellan.

There will be a cash bar. A champagne toast will be provided.

Menu: Sweet & Sour Meatballs, Halibut Bites, Mac & Cheese Bites, Sauerkraut Bites, Shrimp Cocktail, Stuffed Mushrooms, Chicken Chunks, Fruit Tray, Lemonade, Coffee, Dessert and more.

50/50 raffles will be held.

For ticket prices and more information call 419-663-7158.