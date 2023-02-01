Jeremy Roach had 20 points and Dereck Lively came up big as Duke defeated the rival Tar Heels. The first meeting between between Duke and North Carolina since the retirement of legendary Blue Devils' coach Mike Krzyzewski delivered in a big way on Saturday as the Blue Devils emerged from a back-and-forth affair with a 63-57 victory. North Carolina failed to score for nearly four minutes to close the game in a fitting cap to a contest defined by defense.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 9 HOURS AGO