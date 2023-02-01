Olymel’s management is announcing the closure of two of its facilities for the further processing of pork: its Blainville and Laval plants. This decision, which is part of a reorganization undertaken in 2021 and is aimed at optimizing operations, will unfortunately result in the loss of 170 jobs in total. The United Food and Commercial Workers union (UFCW 1991P) representing the workers at the Blainville plant, as well as all employees at both facilities, were informed of this decision earlier today and given 12 weeks’ notice of termination in accordance with the provisions of Quebec’s Act respecting labour standards. The date of cessation of operations has been set for April 28, 2023. The company will offer opportunities to relocate to other Olymel facilities; a plan to that effect will be presented in the coming weeks. An outplacement committee will also be set up to assist employees who wish to change careers.

2 DAYS AGO