Catching the Ocean View: Wahoo Bay module fabrication has begun; deployment expected to begin next week

2023 NHL All-Star Weekend ScheduleFlurrySportsSunrise, FL
Pregnant dispatcher reunites with couple after helping deliver their baby girlLive Action NewsCoral Springs, FL
Florida nursing schools shut down for selling fake diplomas worth more than $100 millionUSA DiarioFlorida State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Flavor Pockets Perfected at Dumpling KingJ.M. LesinskiPembroke Pines, FL
That thing in the sky over West Palm last May wasn't a Chinese spy balloon. It was weirder
A billowy object floating above West Palm Beach like an ethereal jellyfish last May wasn't a Chinese spy balloon, but it did have people wondering: "What the heck is that?" As Palm Beach Post reporter Kimberly Miller reported at the time, the object was from a company hoping to take tourists on balloon trips to space. Yes, space.
Simulation shows impact of sea level rise, Cat. 5 hurricane on West Palm Beach
I will say at the outset of this story to please watch the video accompanying this piece. Words don't do it justice.
foodgressing.com
South Florida spots offering high-quality lunch items under $20
As inflation drives prices upward and dining choices are becoming increasingly expensive, these South Florida restaurants are catering to their customers by offering high-quality lunch items under $20. YOT Bar & Kitchen, Jet Runway Café, JohnMartin’s Irish Pub & Eatery, Carrot Express and Pura Vida on Terranova’s Miracle Mile, all ensure customers have access to high-quality food at an affordable cost, showing each restaurant’s commitment to giving back to the communities they serve.
WSVN-TV
Crews tow away stuck sailboat on bridge in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Not-so-smooth sailing after a sailboat hits a bridge near Hendricks Isle and Las Olas Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale. Fire rescue sent out crews to tow the boat after it got stuck. There was no apparent damage to the boat or bridge. No one injuries were...
tourcounsel.com
Sawgrass Mills | Shopping mall in Sunrise, Florida
Sawgrass Mills is an outlet shopping mall in Sunrise, Florida owned by Simon Property Group. With 2,370,610 square feet (220,237 m2) of retail selling space, it is the eleventh largest mall in the United States, the largest single story outlet mall in the U.S., the largest shopping mall in Broward County, the second largest mall in Florida and the Miami metropolitan area after the Aventura Mall, and the third largest shopping mall in the southeastern United States.
Hasidic Jewish Man Removed From Fort Lauderdale Delta Flight Over Hat
Delta Airlines Tells “South Florida’s First News With Andrew Colton” It’s Investigating Incident.
Indicators point to another strong year for South Florida real estate
FORT LAUDERDALE - While housing costs have cratered in other parts of the country, the South Florida real estate market remains strong and there are indications 2023 will be another good year. Take Jim Matz. He sold his oceanfront condo and now wants to buy a house in Broward county. He's been looking a few months but since the start of 2023 he's seen a change "there's a lot more on the market, and prices have gone down" he says. On Wednesday, Matz was looking at a Fort Lauderdale home in Coral Ridge, a suburb north of downtown.SEE ALSO: Want to buy...
The Miami couple giving away their billion dollar fortune
In order to spread good news in 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a couple from Miami and the good they are doing for the community.
Ferrari falls down elevator shaft at West Palm Beach dealership
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla.– A Ferrari hung in an elevator shaft after a car elevator malfunctioned in Palm Beach County. According to the Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, this happened at a high-end car dealership. Crews had to fix a fuel leak before they were able to remove the...
West Palm Beach's Antique Row fumes over 'spite,' 'aggression' in charity event dispute
The springtime gala Evening on Antique Row has endured for more than a quarter century, through years when prostitutes still strutted boldly on Dixie Highway north of Southern Boulevard and a grungy gas station sold glass pipes on the corner to a nascent renaissance of moneyed newcomers and trendy restaurants.
This Oceanfront Resort in Florida Just Got a Multimillion-dollar Renovation — With a Chic Pool Bar and the First Omakase in Palm Beach
Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa just completed a multi-year renovation, and you need to see inside.
cw34.com
Man chases sailboat from Maryland to Palm Beach County
JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — A 1,000 mile chase came to an end in Palm Beach County. The chase involved a man in a car and an individual on a sailboat who may have taken some items that didn't belong to them. The cat-and-mouse game took them from a marina in Maryland to Peanut Island.
County OKs high-density apartment complex next to LWB-area senior community
LAKE WORTH BEACH — Valencia Shores has lost its fight to block a high-density apartment complex from being built to the north of the 1,143-home retirement community. Palm Beach County commissioners approved plans by a 6-1 vote for the Villages at Windsor, a development that will abut Valencia Shores and include four buildings containing 187 apartments. Forty-seven will be workforce housing, where rents will be linked to one's income.
thewestsidegazette.com
Living History at 101 years old a former Montford Point Marine, U.S. Marine Corporal George Johnson will be honored
Local hero from a time that some regard as not important in U.S. history will receive a most deserving honor. One of the last living veterans from Montford Point, America’s first Black Marines, will be recognized at 12 noon on February 6th at the African American Research Library and Cultural Center located at 2650 W Sistrunk Blvd, Fort Lauderdale , FL 33312.
floridapolitics.com
Poll: Most Coral Gables voters OK with annexation; more approve of Mayor Vince Lago
Lago has been a driving force behind efforts to extend Coral Gables’ boundaries over the last two years. More than half of Coral Gables voters favor a renewed push to annex the neighborhood of Little Gables, while over two-thirds support the man behind the move, Mayor Vince Lago, new polling shows.
Miami could set new temperature record later this week
Perhaps, at the time of reading this article, you have not yet noticed the high temperatures that Miami has been recording for several days. However, we anticipate that by the end of this week a new record high for the current winter season could be set. It is a totally atypical phenomenon for the season we are living in.
“Why Would I Need Pants On?” (Woman Strides Through Miami Airport)
If you’re flying to a warm-weather destination, is it okay to get in the mood by wearing a bathing suit on the flight? One woman certainly thought it was just fine to stride through Miami International Airport without pants on. Woman Walks Through Miami Airport Without Pants On. A...
11 Florida Bed Bath & Beyond Stores Among The 87 Closing Nationwide
Of all counties in the state, Palm Beach has the highest number of Bed Bath & Beyond stores shutting their doors at four.
fortlauderdale.gov
Bulk Pick-Up Transitioning to WM in March 2023
Dear valued neighbor, Bulk collection service will be provided by EWS, a WM partner, starting in March. Pick-up schedules and our commitment to high-quality service remain the same. For public safety:. Please place loose items, under 25 pounds, in a disposable bag, box, carton, or crate of sufficient strength for...
Boca Raton cosmetic surgeon warns of new face slimming, plastic surgery trend
A cosmetic surgeon is sounding the alarm about the dangers of a new plastic surgery trend that many celebrities are flocking to.
NewPelican
Pompano Beach, FL
ABOUT
The 28-year-old New Pelican Newspaper has become the dominant newspaper in Northeast Broward. We cover Deerfield Beach, Hillsboro Beach, Lighthouse Point, Lauderdale by the Sea, Pompano Beach, Oakland Park, and Wilton Manors. The New Pelican offers the most in-depth coverage of local news and views and is published every Friday. You can find The Pelican in any of nearly 600 distribution points, including many Publix, Walgreens, and Whole Foods across our cities. FREE digital subscriptions click here: https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/su/JhILpDS/subscribe?fbclid=IwAR1BsyO0m9YHpRViC4e9UN-CLxWyl1G5ti5H8UgItEhtWgvFYpdJpiPFZ9Yhttps://www.newpelican.com/
