Scientists Harness Play to Improve Swine Welfare, Improved Health, Increased Productivity
Researchers with the Western College of Veterinary Medicine are exploring the prospects of using play to stimulate improved health and productivity in the swine herd. The Western College of Veterinary Medicine and the Prairie Swine Centre, with support from the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada and 14 industry partners, are exploring the prospects of using play to improve the emotional well-being of pigs and improve their resilience and performance.Dr. Yolande Seddon, an Assistant Professor Swine Behavior and Welfare with the Western College of Veterinary Medicine and the NSERC Industrial Research Chair in Swine Welfare, says scientists have found that play can be successfully promoted within existing systems.
Sow mortality in a pig production system in the midwestern USA: Reasons for removal and factors associated with increased mortality
Sow mortality has become a growing concern in the pig production industry over the past decade. Therefore, we aimed to describe sow mortality and associated factors in a production system in the midwestern USA. Methods. Mortality records from 2009 to 2018 for four farrow-to-wean farms were described. Environmental, farm- and...
