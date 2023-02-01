Researchers with the Western College of Veterinary Medicine are exploring the prospects of using play to stimulate improved health and productivity in the swine herd. The Western College of Veterinary Medicine and the Prairie Swine Centre, with support from the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada and 14 industry partners, are exploring the prospects of using play to improve the emotional well-being of pigs and improve their resilience and performance.Dr. Yolande Seddon, an Assistant Professor Swine Behavior and Welfare with the Western College of Veterinary Medicine and the NSERC Industrial Research Chair in Swine Welfare, says scientists have found that play can be successfully promoted within existing systems.

