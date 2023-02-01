Excited to share the first edition of Prairie Hog Country in 2023 February-March was uploaded to the press last week. It of course has extensive coverage from Banff Pork Seminar sessions, awards winners and hallway chats. Plus articles on time management, Prairie Livestock Expo Pork Quality Competition results, China market once again accepting Canadian pork, locking in future prices, new family work permits, thanks Rick and so much more. The issue will be in the hands of Canada Post tomorrow Friday February 3rd, at which time the online issue will also be updated. Thanks so much for continued support look forward to bringing you the latest hog news and information for the 27th year.

2 DAYS AGO