Prairie Hog Country February-March 2023 edition
Excited to share the first edition of Prairie Hog Country in 2023 February-March was uploaded to the press last week. It of course has extensive coverage from Banff Pork Seminar sessions, awards winners and hallway chats. Plus articles on time management, Prairie Livestock Expo Pork Quality Competition results, China market once again accepting Canadian pork, locking in future prices, new family work permits, thanks Rick and so much more. The issue will be in the hands of Canada Post tomorrow Friday February 3rd, at which time the online issue will also be updated. Thanks so much for continued support look forward to bringing you the latest hog news and information for the 27th year.
Scientists Harness Play to Improve Swine Welfare, Improved Health, Increased Productivity
Researchers with the Western College of Veterinary Medicine are exploring the prospects of using play to stimulate improved health and productivity in the swine herd. The Western College of Veterinary Medicine and the Prairie Swine Centre, with support from the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada and 14 industry partners, are exploring the prospects of using play to improve the emotional well-being of pigs and improve their resilience and performance.Dr. Yolande Seddon, an Assistant Professor Swine Behavior and Welfare with the Western College of Veterinary Medicine and the NSERC Industrial Research Chair in Swine Welfare, says scientists have found that play can be successfully promoted within existing systems.
Sow mortality in a pig production system in the midwestern USA: Reasons for removal and factors associated with increased mortality
Sow mortality has become a growing concern in the pig production industry over the past decade. Therefore, we aimed to describe sow mortality and associated factors in a production system in the midwestern USA. Methods. Mortality records from 2009 to 2018 for four farrow-to-wean farms were described. Environmental, farm- and...
