BBC
Julian Sands: Brother of missing actor has said his goodbyes
The brother of British actor Julian Sands has said he has come to terms with the fact "he has gone". Mr Sands, 65, disappeared on 13 January while hiking in the Baldy Bowl area of the San Gabriel Mountains, north of Los Angeles. His brother Nick, who lives in Gargrave,...
BBC
Louise Kam: Two jailed for life over £4.6m property fraud murder
Two men have been given life sentences for strangling a businesswoman after a £4.6m plan to "plunder" her property went wrong. Louise Kam, 71, disappeared in July 2021 and was later found dumped in a rubbish bin. Kusai Al-Jundi, 25, of Harrow, London, and Romanian national Mohamed El-Abboud, 28,...
Madness in the skies across the UK as flight tax cut looms
Flying the 173 miles from Leeds Bradford to London Heathrow has some point to it if you are in West Yorkshire and need to be at Britain’s busiest airport – for example, to connect to a long-haul flight. But if you are simply trying to get from Leeds to London it is a preposterous notion.Yet one sunny afternoon last June I paid £44 to do just that. I can’t immediately recall if I was persuaded not to take the train by a rail strike, engineering work or a particularly high fare that afternoon. Anyway, my sole experience of Flybe’s second...
The UK Will Start Charging Visitors In 2023 & You Have To Pay If You're From These Countries
If you're planning a trip to the United Kingdom you should know you'll soon be required to fill out some extra paperwork and pay a fee before they'll let you in. And no, it doesn't help if you're from a Commonwealth country like Canada or Australia. The U.K. government is...
BBC
Rio Tinto apologises for losing radioactive capsule in Australia
Mining giant Rio Tinto has apologised for losing a tiny radioactive capsule that went missing as it was being transported across Western Australia. An emergency hunt for the device, which is about the size of a pea, is under way along the 1,400km (870 mile) route. The capsule contains a...
An Extra-Wide Townhouse in London’s Posh Marylebone Asks £14.95 Million
The seller has repriced the lavish five-bedroom home as the city’s affluent buyers eschew houses for new apartments
BBC
Walthamstow: Baby died after being carried in a sling - inquest
An east London mum whose newborn died after being carried in a sling has told an inquest he "would still be here" if she had been warned of the risks. Two-month-old Toby Barwick died at Whipps Cross Hospital on 12 February 2021 after he suddenly stopped breathing earlier that day.
Afghan refugees settled in London told to uproot families and move 200 miles
Forty families brought to UK after fleeing Taliban given only weeks to move to West Yorkshire
BBC
Stoke-on-Trent Wedgwood sculpture 'must be rebuilt' after demolition gaffe
A sculpture mistakenly demolished during roadworks in Stoke-on-Trent must be rebuilt, a museum boss has urged. Made from bricks, the statue of local pottery magnate Josiah Wedgwood has been in Festival Park since 2009. However Stoke-on-Trent City Council admitted on Thursday it had been knocked down by contractors during road-widening...
London's coolest studio space has a GIANT infinity cove
Sugar Studios in London has one of the city's biggest infinity coves and programs to champion young creative talent
HS2 has been a complete disaster – billions lined up for it would be better spent transforming the North and Midlands
GARETH Morgan is just the sort of businessman they need in the North. The company he founded near Sheffield employs 100 skilled workers who manufacture high-tech parts for the aerospace industry, which they sell abroad to countries including the USA. But when his customers from America fly into Manchester, they...
A mom took her dog for a walk in northern England last week. Her partner says she 'vanished into thin air'
On a cold January morning, a mother-of-two dropped her young daughters off at school before taking her springer spaniel for their usual walk by the river.
BBC
Lifts to be installed at Warwick railway station in £6.8m scheme
A £6.8m scheme to install two lifts at a railway station will begin on Monday and take the rest of the year to finish. The project at Warwick station is aimed at helping passengers, including those with reduced mobility, to get to platforms 1 and 2, Network Rail said.
worldlandscapearchitect.com
A new Thames Path footbridge opens at London’s Dukes Meadows
Dukes Meadows Footbridge, a new pedestrian bridge in Chiswick, West London has opened. Designed by Moxon Architects together with structural engineers COWI, the bridge was constructed by Knights Brown and closely follows the concept and planning design prepared by Moxon with engineers CampbellReith. The new low-carbon footbridge – positioned beneath the existing Grade II listed Barnes Bridge – rejuvenates a previously disconnected stretch of the Thames Path, dramatically improving safety, access, and pedestrian flow.
fashionunited.com
Top Fashion Influencer: Ana Marlene
Introducing Ana Marlene, the up-and-coming fashion influencer and entrepreneur taking the industry by storm. With a keen eye for style and a unique approach to fashion, Ana has gained a following of more than 60K on Instagram. Ana's fashion philosophy is rooted in the idea that fashion should be fun...
BBC
Eurovision a major opportunity for Liverpool, minister says
Liverpool must do what it does best and "show everyone how to party" as it hosts Eurovision, a minister has said. Stuart Andrew, whose remit includes the contest, said he met business owners in the city ahead of last night's official handover ceremony and shared his hopes they could capitalise on it.
fashionunited.com
London’s Oxford Street sees strong December footfall, but rest of UK struggles
London’s Oxford Street saw a 20 percent month-on-month increase in footfall in December, according to a new report which painted a bleaker picture for the rest of the UK. Oxford Street was the only major high street in the UK to experience an increase in footfall in December, according to accountancy firm RSM, which analysed data from data firm Datscha.
BBC
Birmingham landlord fined over conditions at Durham house
A landlord has been fined more than £1,800 after the tenants of a home were put at risk of vermin. Durham County Council served a notice to carry out remedial work after a visiting the home in Horden. Several safety risks including a build-up of waste in the rear...
BBC
Watford councillors call for town stations to be in Zone 6
Councillors have called for Watford's train and tube stations to be added to Transport for London's (TFL) Zone 6. Its London Underground and London Overground stations are currently in Zones 7 and 8, and a "special fares" area. The town's Liberal Democrat mayor, Peter Taylor, said the stations should be...
thebureauinvestigates.com
Waitrose becomes first UK supermarket to stop selling disposable vapes
Waitrose will stop selling disposable vapes following a Bureau investigation into the number of the devices that end up in landfill. The other “big four” UK supermarkets either said they would continue selling the products or declined to respond to request for comment. The Bureau approached Morrisons, Tesco,...
