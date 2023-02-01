ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Louise Kam: Two jailed for life over £4.6m property fraud murder

Two men have been given life sentences for strangling a businesswoman after a £4.6m plan to "plunder" her property went wrong. Louise Kam, 71, disappeared in July 2021 and was later found dumped in a rubbish bin. Kusai Al-Jundi, 25, of Harrow, London, and Romanian national Mohamed El-Abboud, 28,...
The Independent

Madness in the skies across the UK as flight tax cut looms

Flying the 173 miles from Leeds Bradford to London Heathrow has some point to it if you are in West Yorkshire and need to be at Britain’s busiest airport – for example, to connect to a long-haul flight. But if you are simply trying to get from Leeds to London it is a preposterous notion.Yet one sunny afternoon last June I paid £44 to do just that. I can’t immediately recall if I was persuaded not to take the train by a rail strike, engineering work or a particularly high fare that afternoon. Anyway, my sole experience of Flybe’s second...
BBC

Rio Tinto apologises for losing radioactive capsule in Australia

Mining giant Rio Tinto has apologised for losing a tiny radioactive capsule that went missing as it was being transported across Western Australia. An emergency hunt for the device, which is about the size of a pea, is under way along the 1,400km (870 mile) route. The capsule contains a...
BBC

Walthamstow: Baby died after being carried in a sling - inquest

An east London mum whose newborn died after being carried in a sling has told an inquest he "would still be here" if she had been warned of the risks. Two-month-old Toby Barwick died at Whipps Cross Hospital on 12 February 2021 after he suddenly stopped breathing earlier that day.
BBC

Stoke-on-Trent Wedgwood sculpture 'must be rebuilt' after demolition gaffe

A sculpture mistakenly demolished during roadworks in Stoke-on-Trent must be rebuilt, a museum boss has urged. Made from bricks, the statue of local pottery magnate Josiah Wedgwood has been in Festival Park since 2009. However Stoke-on-Trent City Council admitted on Thursday it had been knocked down by contractors during road-widening...
BBC

Lifts to be installed at Warwick railway station in £6.8m scheme

A £6.8m scheme to install two lifts at a railway station will begin on Monday and take the rest of the year to finish. The project at Warwick station is aimed at helping passengers, including those with reduced mobility, to get to platforms 1 and 2, Network Rail said.
worldlandscapearchitect.com

A new Thames Path footbridge opens at London’s Dukes Meadows

Dukes Meadows Footbridge, a new pedestrian bridge in Chiswick, West London has opened. Designed by Moxon Architects together with structural engineers COWI, the bridge was constructed by Knights Brown and closely follows the concept and planning design prepared by Moxon with engineers CampbellReith. The new low-carbon footbridge – positioned beneath the existing Grade II listed Barnes Bridge – rejuvenates a previously disconnected stretch of the Thames Path, dramatically improving safety, access, and pedestrian flow.
fashionunited.com

Top Fashion Influencer: Ana Marlene

Introducing Ana Marlene, the up-and-coming fashion influencer and entrepreneur taking the industry by storm. With a keen eye for style and a unique approach to fashion, Ana has gained a following of more than 60K on Instagram. Ana's fashion philosophy is rooted in the idea that fashion should be fun...
BBC

Eurovision a major opportunity for Liverpool, minister says

Liverpool must do what it does best and "show everyone how to party" as it hosts Eurovision, a minister has said. Stuart Andrew, whose remit includes the contest, said he met business owners in the city ahead of last night's official handover ceremony and shared his hopes they could capitalise on it.
fashionunited.com

London’s Oxford Street sees strong December footfall, but rest of UK struggles

London’s Oxford Street saw a 20 percent month-on-month increase in footfall in December, according to a new report which painted a bleaker picture for the rest of the UK. Oxford Street was the only major high street in the UK to experience an increase in footfall in December, according to accountancy firm RSM, which analysed data from data firm Datscha.
BBC

Birmingham landlord fined over conditions at Durham house

A landlord has been fined more than £1,800 after the tenants of a home were put at risk of vermin. Durham County Council served a notice to carry out remedial work after a visiting the home in Horden. Several safety risks including a build-up of waste in the rear...
BBC

Watford councillors call for town stations to be in Zone 6

Councillors have called for Watford's train and tube stations to be added to Transport for London's (TFL) Zone 6. Its London Underground and London Overground stations are currently in Zones 7 and 8, and a "special fares" area. The town's Liberal Democrat mayor, Peter Taylor, said the stations should be...
thebureauinvestigates.com

Waitrose becomes first UK supermarket to stop selling disposable vapes

Waitrose will stop selling disposable vapes following a Bureau investigation into the number of the devices that end up in landfill. The other “big four” UK supermarkets either said they would continue selling the products or declined to respond to request for comment. The Bureau approached Morrisons, Tesco,...

