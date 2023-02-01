Occupying a prime location within the Al Zorah luxury development is The Oberoi Beach Resort, Al Zorah. The award-winning resort boasts a sophisticated design of glass, wood panels and water features. Caressed by the gentle sea breeze, it offers uninterrupted views of the ocean and mangrove forests. It has spacious rooms and suites with private terraces, as well as villas with private, temperature-controlled pools. In the resort’s chic indoor and al fresco restaurants, you can enjoy the finest, nutritional, international cuisines while taking in panoramic vistas. From gastronomy to outdoor adventures, spa indulgences and personalized experiences, The Oberoi Beach Resort, Al Zorah is a wonder waiting to be discovered.

2 DAYS AGO