Read full article on original website
Related
hotelnewsme.com
DISCOVER THE ULTIMATE TOUR OF LOVE WITH INSIDE BURJ AL ARAB’S VALENTINE’S DAY EXPERIENCES
Celebrate the most romantic day of the year surrounded by unparalleled opulence and heritage and unique experiences with Inside Burj Al Arab’s exquisite range of Valentine’s Day offers. With the opportunity to discover the untold stories of Dubai’s most iconic hotel and the original home of luxury, throughout...
hotelnewsme.com
CELEBRATE VALENTINE’S DAY AT CROWNE PLAZA DUBAI MARINA WITH A ROMANTIC ROOM OFFER
Overlooking the spectacular views of the Dubai Marina through the exquisite balcony suite at Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina, create special memories during the most romantic time of the year with a dreamy getaway. VALENTINE’S DAY STAY PACKAGE. With a one-night stay at the hotel, guests will be provided enhanced...
hotelnewsme.com
EXPERIENCE A LUXURIOUS VALENTINE’S DAY LIKE NO OTHER AT THE OPULENT PALAZZO VERSACE DUBAI
Celebrate the most romantic day of the year with your loved one at Dubai’s most fashionable address located at Jaddaf Waterfront with serene views of the Dubai Creek. Romance reigns supreme this Valentine’s Day at Palazzo Versace Dubai, with specially curated culinary offerings across the hotel’s award-winning dining venues that guarantee a memorable date night affair.
hotelnewsme.com
CELEBRATE ULTIMATE LOVE AFFAIR AT NIKKI BEACH RESORT & SPA DUBAI
As Valentine’s Day approaches, Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Dubai is the ideal luxury getaway place for you and your loved one. The beautiful seaside destination in Pearl Jumeira is preparing for the most romantic season of the year, providing the ideal setting for extreme romance by the sea or a day of zen and relaxation at Nikki Spa with your other half for a slice of paradise in the city.
hotelnewsme.com
AN EXQUISITE VALENTINE’S DINING EXPERIENCE AT THE WB™ ABU DHABI, CURIO COLLECTION BY HILTON
Valentine’s Day is around the corner and to mark this special occasion, The Director’s Club, The WBTM Abu Dhabi, Curio Collection by Hilton’s signature restaurant will be serving up a sophisticated five-course meal. To start off the evening, couples will be offered fruity Valentine aperitifs at the...
hotelnewsme.com
CELEBRATE A HEARTFELT VALENTINE’S AT THE OBEROI BEACH RESORT, AL ZORAH
Occupying a prime location within the Al Zorah luxury development is The Oberoi Beach Resort, Al Zorah. The award-winning resort boasts a sophisticated design of glass, wood panels and water features. Caressed by the gentle sea breeze, it offers uninterrupted views of the ocean and mangrove forests. It has spacious rooms and suites with private terraces, as well as villas with private, temperature-controlled pools. In the resort’s chic indoor and al fresco restaurants, you can enjoy the finest, nutritional, international cuisines while taking in panoramic vistas. From gastronomy to outdoor adventures, spa indulgences and personalized experiences, The Oberoi Beach Resort, Al Zorah is a wonder waiting to be discovered.
hotelnewsme.com
TAKE YOUR ROMANCE TO NEW HEIGHTS WITH A VALENTINE’S DINNER AT TWENTY9 LOUNGE, MILLENNIUM PLACE BARSHA HEIGHTS
Celebrate Valentine’s Day at Millennium Place Barsha Heights Hotel as the property invites couples to spend the world’s dedicated day of love at Twenty9 Lounge, with an impeccable dining experience. Boasting an impressive rooftop terrace with breathtaking views of the Dubai skyline from level 29, the panoramic lounge...
hotelnewsme.com
EXPERIENCE THE ULTIMATE INDIAN OCEAN BREAK WITH HERITANCE AARAH MALDIVES
Heritance Aarah Maldives invites all adventure enthusiasts to unravel exotic experiences and enjoy the winter sun on an idyllic island, ensuring a blissful beach break. Situated on the Maldivian island of Raa Atoll, adventure awaits with activities on land and sea, allowing visitors to discover the best of this slice of paradise. From sunset cruises, night fishing that ends with cooking up your catch for dinner, to paddle boarding, snorkelling and dolphin cruises, no two days will be the same.
hotelnewsme.com
‘LOVE UNFORGETTABLE’ WITH WALDORF ASTORIA RAS AL KHAIMAH THIS FEBRUARY
Celebrate Valentine’s Day with unforgettable luxury and love at the Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah! Revel in an exquisite romantic getaway that will make February 14, 2023, a day to remember. This perfect escape is enhanced with a complimentary upgrade to a Junior Suite Seaview balcony for booking a Deluxe room. Chocolate-dipped strawberries coupled with chilled champagne await you both in salubrious surroundings! Enjoy 8+ vibrant restaurants and bars, private beachfront access, an award-winning spa, plus outdoor pools, all while relishing the special day of romance.
hotelnewsme.com
ONYX HOSPITALITY GROUP STARTS 2023 WITH A NUMBER OF KEY APPOINTMENTS AND PROMOTIONS WHICH WILL DRIVE THE GROUP’S GROWTH FOR THE NEXT DECADE
Thailand-based ONYX Hospitality Group has reinforced its expansion plan, with a number of strategic hires and promotions which focus on the areas needed to achieve the group’s core business objectives, including its vision to be the best medium-sized hospitality management company in Southeast Asia. ONYX currently operates 44 properties, including 10 properties in development.
hotelnewsme.com
DISCOVER THE LANGUAGE OF LOVE AT PARADISO ABU DHABI
Paradiso, the picturesque Mediterranean hotspot on Abu Dhabi’s gorgeous Yas Bay, invites guests to celebrate the season of love by indulging in a bespoke Valentine’s Day menu. A collaborative project between Nicole Rubi, the famous chef and founder of LPM Restaurant and Bar, and Pierre Gagnaire, the iconic...
hotelnewsme.com
FOOD MADE GOOD – HELPING THE UAE RESTAURANT INDUSTRY PREPARE FOR COP28 AND BEYOND
Food Made Good is now available for the UAE restaurant industry providing clarity and guidance on what sustainability means. With access to a free self-assessment tool and an in-depth framework, restaurants and food service operators will be able to successfully integrate sustainable practices into their strategy and operations. What does...
hotelnewsme.com
BAHRAINIS CAN OFFICIALLY GET THEIR HANDS ON PICKL’S AWARD-WINNING BURGERS
Pickl, the Dubai-born brand has opened its first restaurant in the Kingdom at Al Aali Mall on January 31, 2023, in partnership with Zayani Foods, the food and beverages arm of Al Zayani Investments Group, giving Manama residents a taste of Pickl’s highly acclaimed cheese burgers, chicken sandos, and plant-based burgers.
Comments / 0