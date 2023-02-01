ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Zacks.com

Hyatt (H) on Expansion Spree, to Open Hotel in Pakistan

H - Free Report) continues to expand its presence worldwide. Hyatt’s affiliate has reached a franchise agreement with FP Global (Private) Limited for Hyatt Regency Lahore DHA. This will mark the first Hyatt-branded hotel in Pakistan, portraying a consequential step taken by Hyatt to expand its brand portfolio in Southwest Asia. The hotel is expected to commence business in 2024and be operated by Valor Hospitality Partners.
TheDailyBeast

How This ‘Most Dangerous’ African Tribe Cleverly Fools Tourists

When the rainy season finishes, a few tourists head into the south of Ethiopia, close to the borders with Kenya and South Sudan. They’re searching for one of the last African tribes that pierce and gauge their lips with large decorative plates. These people are called the Mursi, and for years a handful of the most popular travel magazines photographed them adorning gorgeous lip plates, cattle horns, sticks and bones, berries and leaves, and other foliage.The tourists want to see in real life what they have grown up seeing on the covers of these magazines. So they make the journey....
msn.com

This SCARY Mummified Creature Has Just Emerged From An Egyptian Tomb

Slide 1 of 54: In 2019, archaeologists digging at the Qubbat al-Hawā burial site in southern Egypt unearthed 10 mummified crocodiles. A recent 2023 study has finally confirmed these ancient reptiles date back over 2,300 years to the pre-Ptolemaic era (i.e. before 304 BC). Rather uniquely, they were found in a well-preserved condition, with their sizes ranging from six to 11 feet (1.8-3.5m) long. It's believed these crusty crocs were mummified as an offering to the crocodile-headed Egyptian god, Sobek. Pictured here is another mummified crocodile found in Egypt, held in the Crocodile Museum of Kom Ombo.
The Independent

Robb Report

What It’s Like to Stay at Raffles Doha, an Opulent All-Suite Hotel in Qatar’s Newest Luxury Tower

Welcome to Checking In, a new review series in which our editors and contributors rate the best new (and revamped) luxury hotels based on a rigorous—and occasionally tongue in cheek—10-point system: Each question answered “yes” gets one point. Will room service bring you caviar? Does your suite have its own butler? Does the bathroom have a bidet? Find out below.  Raffles Doha, Qatar In three words: Middle Eastern Magic   What’s the Deal? ...
BBC

Vistara: Italian woman 'punched and spat' on India flight

The crew of an Indian airline tied an Italian woman to her seat during a flight after she allegedly punched one member of staff and spat on another. The woman, who was travelling on a Vistara flight from Abu Dhabi, was arrested in Mumbai on Monday and later released on police bail.
Robb Report

Forget an Airport. Thailand Is Building an Epic New $9 Billion ‘Aviation City’ for Tourists.

A historic airport in Thailand will soon be taken to new heights. The Thai government is spending $8.8 billion (฿290 billion) to turn the country’s Vietnam War–era U-Tapao airport into a new “Eastern Aviation City,” as reported by Reuters. Construction on the massive megastructure is set to begin early this year, government spokesperson Tipanan Sirichana said in a statement shared last Friday. The project will reportedly generate 15,600 additional jobs in the first five years and bolster Thailand’s aviation industry. Covering approximately 1,040 hectares (2,570 acres) in the country’s industrial east, the new transport hub is aiming to attract more tourists to...
Robb Report

This New Luxe Treehouse Resort in South Africa Will Actually Make Its Own Drinking Water

Mask Architects wants to help you live out your treehouse fantasies and do something good for the environment at the same time. The Italian design firm has unveiled renderings of the forthcoming Baobab Luxury Safari Resort, which it plans to build in South Africa. The resort’s conceit centers on airy, design-savvy treehouse lodges set amid the verdant South African forest. But that’s not all: These treehouses are designed to autonomously produce their own green energy and water for your stay, making the property a first of its kind. They will also distribute water to communities nearby, as part of the firm’s...
hotelnewsme.com

ANANTARA HOTELS, RESORTS & SPAS HERALDS A FRENCH DEBUT WITH THE ANNOUNCEMENT OF ANANTARA PLAZA NICE HOTEL

The arrival of Anantara Plaza Nice Hotel in a rejuvenated 19th century architectural jewel on Nice’s boardwalk, marks a triumphant return of one of the most storied hotels on Côte d’Azur and a continuation of Anantara’s European expansion. Blending old-world elegance with contemporary luxuries, the heritage property overlooking the Promenade des Anglais is now open following an extensive two-year renovation to its Belle Époque era glory.

