Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Hyatt (H) on Expansion Spree, to Open Hotel in Pakistan
H - Free Report) continues to expand its presence worldwide. Hyatt’s affiliate has reached a franchise agreement with FP Global (Private) Limited for Hyatt Regency Lahore DHA. This will mark the first Hyatt-branded hotel in Pakistan, portraying a consequential step taken by Hyatt to expand its brand portfolio in Southwest Asia. The hotel is expected to commence business in 2024and be operated by Valor Hospitality Partners.
Woman Demands $3,000 In Compensation After Hotel Worker Walked Into Her Room At Midnight
A woman has demanded $3,000 in compensation after a hotel worker entered her room after midnight in order to deliver a platter of fruit. The hotel maintains it did no wrong and has refused not only compensation, but even to formally apologize. Hotel Worker Entered Into Woman’s Room At Midnight…To...
How This ‘Most Dangerous’ African Tribe Cleverly Fools Tourists
When the rainy season finishes, a few tourists head into the south of Ethiopia, close to the borders with Kenya and South Sudan. They’re searching for one of the last African tribes that pierce and gauge their lips with large decorative plates. These people are called the Mursi, and for years a handful of the most popular travel magazines photographed them adorning gorgeous lip plates, cattle horns, sticks and bones, berries and leaves, and other foliage.The tourists want to see in real life what they have grown up seeing on the covers of these magazines. So they make the journey....
msn.com
This SCARY Mummified Creature Has Just Emerged From An Egyptian Tomb
Slide 1 of 54: In 2019, archaeologists digging at the Qubbat al-Hawā burial site in southern Egypt unearthed 10 mummified crocodiles. A recent 2023 study has finally confirmed these ancient reptiles date back over 2,300 years to the pre-Ptolemaic era (i.e. before 304 BC). Rather uniquely, they were found in a well-preserved condition, with their sizes ranging from six to 11 feet (1.8-3.5m) long. It's believed these crusty crocs were mummified as an offering to the crocodile-headed Egyptian god, Sobek. Pictured here is another mummified crocodile found in Egypt, held in the Crocodile Museum of Kom Ombo.
Beyoncé's private concert at the opening of a luxury resort in Dubai leaked despite the singer banning phones and recording devices
The hour-long performance took place Saturday at the Atlantis The Royal, where fans were asked to place their phones in pouches.
I'm an American who visited Scotland for the first time. Here are 10 things that surprised me.
On her first-ever visit to Scotland, an Insider reporter was surprised by how cheap groceries were and how quickly the weather could change.
Vox
Coming soon: Beef, coffee, and chocolate, without a side of environmental destruction
Benji Jones is a senior environmental reporter at Vox, covering biodiversity loss and climate change. Before joining Vox, he was a senior energy reporter at Insider. Benji previously worked as a wildlife researcher. This story is part of a group of stories called. The biodiversity crisis, explained. Many popular grocery...
Italian woman tied to her seat mid flight after she ‘punches and spits at Indian airline crew’
An Italian woman was arrested in India’s Maharashtra state after she allegedly spat on a crew member and stripped in an Vistara aircraft after arguing with the staff on board an Abu Dhabi to Mumbai flight.Police in Mumbai said that Paola Perruccio, 45, was booked and presented in court and later released on bail.“The woman has been booked for misbehaving. We served her a notice and produced her before the court, following which she was allowed to go,” deputy commissioner of police Dikshit Gedam (zone VIII) was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.According to a complaint lodged by...
Jack Ma, the billionaire founder of Alibaba who disappeared from public view in 2020, appears to resurface in Thailand as he prepares to give up control of his company
The Bangkok restaurant Jay Fai posted a picture of the elusive billionaire on Instagram just hours before he ceded control of the company he founded.
France 24
Chinese travellers outraged after being identified with yellow badges at South Korean airport
Images showing Chinese tourists wearing yellow badges around their necks as they arrive in South Korea have elicited outrage online, among widespread accusations of discrimination related to Covid-19 travel restrictions. The yellow badges, however, are not a new protocol at Incheon Airport. As China experiences a surge in Covid-19 cases,...
Sweden finds the largest rare earth deposit in Europe. It could help cut dependence on China
Swedish mining company LKAB says it has found Europe's largest deposit of rare earth oxides in the country's north, a discovery that could reduce the continent's reliance on China for the critical resource.
What It’s Like to Stay at Raffles Doha, an Opulent All-Suite Hotel in Qatar’s Newest Luxury Tower
Welcome to Checking In, a new review series in which our editors and contributors rate the best new (and revamped) luxury hotels based on a rigorous—and occasionally tongue in cheek—10-point system: Each question answered “yes” gets one point. Will room service bring you caviar? Does your suite have its own butler? Does the bathroom have a bidet? Find out below. Raffles Doha, Qatar In three words: Middle Eastern Magic What’s the Deal? ...
Dubai's newest luxury hotel, which looks like a stack of legos and where two-night stays start at $1,720, is set to open this month — take a look inside
Atlantis The Royal in Dubai will open it's doors to guests on February 10, following a private concert from Beyoncé to kick things off.
NBC New York
Beyoncé, a $100k-A-Night Suite and a Red Carpet of Influencers: Dubai Basks in Its Booming Economy
A concert, which took place over the weekend, was the grand finale event of Atlantis The Royal's "grand reveal," whose 1,500 guests included model Kendall Jenner, rapper Jay-Z and a host of other influencers, socialites and royals. Rooms at the ultra-luxury hotel go for an average rate of $1,000 per...
Hong Kong is offering free flights to tourists across the globe, following years of COVID restrictions
Hong Kong will dole out 500,000 flights to tourists all over the world, as the city attempts to boost tourism following years of Covid restrictions
A Man Went To Italy For Pizza and the Entire Trip Cost Him Less Than One Domino's Pizza -- Here's How He Did It
Influencer Callum Ryan pulled off the seemingly impossible on a recent adventure to Milan, Italy.
BBC
Vistara: Italian woman 'punched and spat' on India flight
The crew of an Indian airline tied an Italian woman to her seat during a flight after she allegedly punched one member of staff and spat on another. The woman, who was travelling on a Vistara flight from Abu Dhabi, was arrested in Mumbai on Monday and later released on police bail.
Forget an Airport. Thailand Is Building an Epic New $9 Billion ‘Aviation City’ for Tourists.
A historic airport in Thailand will soon be taken to new heights. The Thai government is spending $8.8 billion (฿290 billion) to turn the country’s Vietnam War–era U-Tapao airport into a new “Eastern Aviation City,” as reported by Reuters. Construction on the massive megastructure is set to begin early this year, government spokesperson Tipanan Sirichana said in a statement shared last Friday. The project will reportedly generate 15,600 additional jobs in the first five years and bolster Thailand’s aviation industry. Covering approximately 1,040 hectares (2,570 acres) in the country’s industrial east, the new transport hub is aiming to attract more tourists to...
This New Luxe Treehouse Resort in South Africa Will Actually Make Its Own Drinking Water
Mask Architects wants to help you live out your treehouse fantasies and do something good for the environment at the same time. The Italian design firm has unveiled renderings of the forthcoming Baobab Luxury Safari Resort, which it plans to build in South Africa. The resort’s conceit centers on airy, design-savvy treehouse lodges set amid the verdant South African forest. But that’s not all: These treehouses are designed to autonomously produce their own green energy and water for your stay, making the property a first of its kind. They will also distribute water to communities nearby, as part of the firm’s...
hotelnewsme.com
ANANTARA HOTELS, RESORTS & SPAS HERALDS A FRENCH DEBUT WITH THE ANNOUNCEMENT OF ANANTARA PLAZA NICE HOTEL
The arrival of Anantara Plaza Nice Hotel in a rejuvenated 19th century architectural jewel on Nice’s boardwalk, marks a triumphant return of one of the most storied hotels on Côte d’Azur and a continuation of Anantara’s European expansion. Blending old-world elegance with contemporary luxuries, the heritage property overlooking the Promenade des Anglais is now open following an extensive two-year renovation to its Belle Époque era glory.
Comments / 0