I moved into a 5-star Las Vegas hotel for a month in a suite that cost $1,942 per night. Here are 10 things I learned about living in luxury.
Insider's writer moved into a Wynn Las Vegas suite for a month and learned the best time to order room service and how to get hot dining reservations.
An Abandoned Aircraft Is Now a Luxurious Bali Villa with an Infinity Pool
The cliffside villa is the world's first luxury hotel to open inside of a commercial airplane.
The 6 Best Luxury Hotels in Santiago, Chile
Santiago de Chile is sometimes overlooked in favor of Chilean Patagonia or the Maipo Valley wine region, but the capital of Chile has plenty to see, do and taste in its own right. The city was founded in 1541 by the Spanish conquistador Pedro de Valdivia and has served as the capital of Chile since colonial times. This has resulted in a unique blend of historic and modern architecture and culture flanked by stunning views of the Andes Mountains, which can be seen at just about any point in the city.
‘I’ve Been a Hotel Manager for Almost 20 Years, and These Are the 4 Things I Wish Guests Would Stop Doing’
If you’re a guest in a hotel, it’s considered common courtesy to treat fellow guests with respect and express gratitude to the hotel staff who strive to make your stay a five-star experience. But when you’re in vacation mode, there are occasional lapses in etiquette, including unexpected, rude behaviors that are easy to overlook. So, how exactly can guests prevent these behaviors and ensure a smooth and pleasant experience for all involved? Here Kevin Gilbert, hotel manager at boutique hotel Senna House in Scottsdale, Arizona, shares some of his wisdom after 19 years in the hospitality industry.
hotelnewsme.com
ALEPH HOSPITALITY CONTINUES AFRICA EXPANSION WITH NEW UPSCALE HOTEL IN GHANA
Dubai-based independent hotel management company, A leph Hospitality, has signed an agreement to operate The Pelican Hotel in Accra, marking the Group’s first entry into Ghana. Located in Cantonments, an affluent suburb of Accra home to various embassies, as well as shopping malls, dining and leisure facilities, the all-suite...
I'm a general manager on a $450 million cruise ship. I'm on duty 24 hours a day, but it's worth it to travel the world in a floating 5-star hotel.
A cruise ship general manager Alessandro Menegazzi shares what it's like to eat, sleep, and work aboard the luxurious Regent Seven Seas Explorer.
This $18.5 Million Cliffside Manse in the British Virgin Islands Offers Sweeping Views of the Bay Below
Oil Nut Bay, a private-island development in the British Virgin Islands, has long been a sanctuary for travelers seeking a secluded, exclusive vacation. Only accessible via helicopter or boat, the 400-acre Caribbean isle is dominated by white-sand beaches, mountainous terrain and unspoiled nature paired with upscale real-estate offerings, villa rentals and five-star amenities, such as gourmet restaurants, outdoor pursuits and a private marina. It’s nearly impossible to visit this pristine enclave without planning your next trip, but luckily, Oil Nut Bay’s array of incredible real estate makes it easy to come back for good. The latest listing is a cliffside home,...
World
Protests across Peru are keeping tourists away from the country’s top travel destinations
With unique architecture dating back to the Inca empire, the city of Cuzco is one of Peru’s most popular tourist destinations. But now, its cobblestone streets are mostly empty, as protests in the South American country have forced thousands of travelers to cancel their reservations. The city of 500,000...
10 of the best group trips for solo travellers
From wild camping in the Sahara and the Lakes to culinary adventures and tours of Europe, these holidays are also a fun way to meet new people
The Beauty of Greece, A Guide to the Best Islands and Destinations
Greece is a beautiful country known for its ancient history, picturesque landscapes, and stunning beaches. The Greek islands, in particular, are a popular destination for tourists looking for a relaxing holiday by the sea.
hotelnewsme.com
EXPERIENCE THE ULTIMATE INDIAN OCEAN BREAK WITH HERITANCE AARAH MALDIVES
Heritance Aarah Maldives invites all adventure enthusiasts to unravel exotic experiences and enjoy the winter sun on an idyllic island, ensuring a blissful beach break. Situated on the Maldivian island of Raa Atoll, adventure awaits with activities on land and sea, allowing visitors to discover the best of this slice of paradise. From sunset cruises, night fishing that ends with cooking up your catch for dinner, to paddle boarding, snorkelling and dolphin cruises, no two days will be the same.
Maxim
5-Star Mexican Eco-Luxury Resort Makes Splash With Stunning New Beach Club
Book the Fairmont Mayakoba’s sleek 55-ft. VanDutch yacht for a truly over-the-top experience. When the next super-stylish, megabucks spy movie is announced, we won’t be at all surprised if it’s shot on location in Mexico. Specifically at the new multimillion-dollar Maykana beach club at Fairmont Mayakoba, one of the top beachfront luxury destinations in the world. International men of mystery have a fondness for such places, and Hollywood producer types are sure to have their eye on Mexico’s newest gem.
hotelnewsme.com
MADE IN DUBAI’ BRAND AKIBA DORI SIGNS 30 LOCATION FRANCHISE DEVELOPMENT DEAL FOR INDIA
Dubai-born famed modern Japanese concept Akiba Dori kicks off its 5th anniversary early with a 30-location franchise development deal for India. Following the restaurant’s successful expansion streak, with five locations launched just under five years across the GCC– an international development plan is a natural progression for the brand as it sets its sights on new markets.
studyfinds.org
Best Cancun Hotels In 2023: Stunning Stays In Mexico’s Tropics Most Recommended By Experts
Cancun is a popular vacation destination located on the eastern coast of Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula. With its beautiful beaches, vibrant nightlife, and a range of luxury resorts, it’s no wonder that Cancun is a popular destination for travelers worldwide. If you’re planning a trip to Mexico’s coast, you’ll want to stay in one of the best hotels in Cancun. We’ve got you covered!
hotelnewsme.com
CELEBRATE ULTIMATE LOVE AFFAIR AT NIKKI BEACH RESORT & SPA DUBAI
As Valentine’s Day approaches, Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Dubai is the ideal luxury getaway place for you and your loved one. The beautiful seaside destination in Pearl Jumeira is preparing for the most romantic season of the year, providing the ideal setting for extreme romance by the sea or a day of zen and relaxation at Nikki Spa with your other half for a slice of paradise in the city.
TravelPulse
Avoya Integrates Game-Changing Air Travel Booking Capability
Host agency Avoya Travel has just launched beta testing for Avoya Flights, the highly-anticipated new air travel booking capability teased during its 2022 Avoya Conference this past November. Up to this point, Avoya has focused on helping Independent Agencies’ (IAs) clientele to book the cruise, hotel and tour portions of...
Hyatt Completes Dream Hotel Group Acquisition
CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 2, 2023-- Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) today announced the completion of the Dream Hotel Group lifestyle hotel brand and management platform acquisition, bringing a vibrant portfolio of lifestyle hotel brands – including Dream Hotels, The Chatwal and Unscripted Hotels – into the Hyatt portfolio. The asset-light acquisition includes 12 lifestyle hotels (nine managed and three licensed), with another 24 signed long-term management agreements for hotels expected to open in the future. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230202005597/en/ Dream Hotel Hollywood (Photo: Business Wire)
A Boeing 737 Is Being Converted Into the Ultimate Tropical Villa in Bali
Imagine peering out of an airplane window and seeing a stunning view of a cliff by the sea. Only, you’re not on a flight, you’re in an Airbnb!. In Bali, a decommissioned Boeing 737 is being turned into an Airbnb that hopes to turn dreaded long-haul flights into the ultimate tropical getaway. According to Insider, the plane was previously owned by Indonesian airline Mandala Air, which went out of business in 2014. 31-year-old entrepreneur Felix Demin then acquired the aircraft and is currently converting it into The Private Jet Villa.
hotelnewsme.com
EXPERIENCE A LUXURIOUS VALENTINE’S DAY LIKE NO OTHER AT THE OPULENT PALAZZO VERSACE DUBAI
Celebrate the most romantic day of the year with your loved one at Dubai’s most fashionable address located at Jaddaf Waterfront with serene views of the Dubai Creek. Romance reigns supreme this Valentine’s Day at Palazzo Versace Dubai, with specially curated culinary offerings across the hotel’s award-winning dining venues that guarantee a memorable date night affair.
hotelnewsme.com
DISCOVER THE ULTIMATE TOUR OF LOVE WITH INSIDE BURJ AL ARAB’S VALENTINE’S DAY EXPERIENCES
Celebrate the most romantic day of the year surrounded by unparalleled opulence and heritage and unique experiences with Inside Burj Al Arab’s exquisite range of Valentine’s Day offers. With the opportunity to discover the untold stories of Dubai’s most iconic hotel and the original home of luxury, throughout...
