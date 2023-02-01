Read full article on original website
$2.36 million for broadband infrastructure improvements
In Milton this morning, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the first set of awards through the Broadband Opportunity Grant Program to expand access to broadband internet for Florida’s underserved communities. More than $144 million was awarded for 58 projects in 41 Florida counties for broadband internet expansion that will impact...
NAVARRE FISHING REPORT SATURDAY 2-4-23
SPECIAL NOTICE The Navarre pier is open from 6 am until 9 pm daily. Visit our You Tube channel Navarre Newspaper. You will find the weather and information videos about the emerald coast of Destin, Navarre, Gulf Breeze and Pensacola areas.This report is updated during the day. This is our...
37th Annual Mardi Gras Parade Information
It is Mardi Gras time in Navarre,Florida. The family friendly NKOJ Mardi Gras parade will begin at 1 pm on Saturday, February 11 on Gulf Blvd., Navarre Beach. Due to the amount of cars entering the beach area the Navarre bridge will be closed to traffic around noon so arrive early. There is now a lawn area across from Navarre pier parking and Summerwinds Condos so there is no parking on the grass area.
