It is Mardi Gras time in Navarre,Florida. The family friendly NKOJ Mardi Gras parade will begin at 1 pm on Saturday, February 11 on Gulf Blvd., Navarre Beach. Due to the amount of cars entering the beach area the Navarre bridge will be closed to traffic around noon so arrive early. There is now a lawn area across from Navarre pier parking and Summerwinds Condos so there is no parking on the grass area.

NAVARRE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO