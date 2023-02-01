ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan Woodchuck Woody Predicts Early Spring On Groundhog Day

Every year, when groundhogs day comes around, we get the same old thing. Every single headline pops up that Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow apparently and we are going to have six more weeks of winter instead of an early spring. Every year we get the same result, and every year this groundhog curses us with more winter. I think it’s high time somebody does something about it.
Michigan’s Standard Gas Stations: 1910s-1950s

Since I was a kid, family vacations included stopping at a Standard station to fill up the tank, get a bottle of pop, maybe a candy bar, a comic book if they had any, and continue the drive. It seems like it was always a Standard station. There were all the others that we knew at the time: Sinclair, Shell, Mobil, Texaco, Amoco, etc…but it seems Standard was the ‘standard’.
