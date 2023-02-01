Read full article on original website
kgou.org
PM NewsBrief: Feb. 3, 2023
One of Oklahoma’s public health agencies will invest $4.5 million in the state’s rural health care. The Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust, otherwise known as TSET, announced a major investment in continuing education and mentorship for Oklahoma’s rural health providers on Thursday. TSET is a state agency that oversees several public health initiatives, including smoking cessation.
kgou.org
State of the State address highlights start of 2023 legislative session
Although the 2023 session is already underway, work begins in earnest on Monday with a joint session of the House and Senate for the governor's State of the State address. Capitol Insider sponsored by the Oklahoma State Medical Association, physician members who devote more than 11 years of higher education and 10,000 clinical hours in study to provide care for all Oklahomans. More at okmed.org.
