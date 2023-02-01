Read full article on original website
UPDATED: One in custody following almost eight-hour police standoff in Columbia
UPDATE: Columbia Police have identified the man as James Duncan, 58, of Columbia. He was arrested for first-degree assault, unlawful possession of a firearm, and armed criminal action. A seven-and-a-half hour police standoff ends peacefully at a home on Columbia’s east side. The Columbia Police Department reports officers were...
Columbia woman dies while in custody of the Boone County Jail
An autopsy is underway to determine the cause of death for an inmate at the Boone County Jail. The sheriff’s department reports Kimberly McDonald, 54, of Columbia, arrived at the jail Thursday after being arrested for three outstanding warrants. It was Friday morning when a fellow detainee at the jail attempted to wake McDonald for breakfast and found her unresponsive. The department says no foul play is suspected but the Boone County Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy to determine cause of death.
$5,600 reward offered for information about shooting last October during MU's Homecoming
A reward is now offered for information about a shooting last year during MU’s Homecoming Festivities. It was last October when three men were shot the Friday night of Homecoming just a few blocks north of the MU campus. One man, identified as Jason Barry, was transported to the hospital with injuries while two other victims had already gone to a local hospital with gunshot wounds.
UPDATED: Jefferson City bank robber arrested Thursday night
UPDATE: Charges were filed Friday against Tre Connor, 28, of Jefferson City. He was charged with first-degree robbery, three counts of armed criminal action, unlawful possession of a firearm, and unlawful use of a weapon. He's being held with no bond. Jefferson City man is now in police custody for...
UPDATED: Three mobile homes destroyed in suspected arson fire at Boone County mobile home park
UPDATE: A Boone County man has been arrested in connection with this incident. The Boone County Sheriff's office says Marshall Crews, Jr., 58, of Columbia, was arrested for first-degree arson. Deputies say it is believed he started the fire. Crews was also arrested on an outstanding warrant for non-support out of Audrain County.
Columbia Fire Department's new arson dog to display skills today
The newest member of the Columbia Fire Department will be showing off some skills later today. The Department has received a new accelerant detection canine, or arson dog, named Tony. Battalion Chief Jim Pasley will do a demonstration of Tony’s abilities at the Columbia Fire Department Administration Building at 201...
Saline County murder trial now in the hands of the jury
Closing arguments are presented in a Saline County man’s murder trial. Terrelle Palmer, of Marshall, is facing eleven charges, including first-degree murder and child endangerment. The murder happened in the fall of 2019. When police arrived at the scene on South Olson Avenue, they found three gunshot victims. One...
No injuries reported after house fire in Osage Beach
No one is hurt during a house fire in Osage Beach. The Osage Beach Fire Protection District says crews were called to a fire in a single-family home on running Deer Drive around 2:30 Wednesday afternoon. A neighbor had reported the fire. When crews arrived, they found light smoke coming from the home, and, upon entering, found a small fire in the wall in the front room. The fire was quickly put out.
Threat against Jefferson City MS was intended for out-of-state school district
An unfounded threat surfaces against a Jefferson City school. The Jefferson City Police Department reports it was made aware, late last night, of a possible threat against Thomas Jefferson Middle School. The department worked with the Boone County Cyber Crimes unit to determine that the threat wasn’t created locally and...
UPDATE: Recreational marijuana may be available to consumers as soon as Friday, February 3
UPDATE: Missouri Health & Wellness announced around 10 a.m. that recreational sales have begun. Shangri-La in Jefferson City is also selling recreational marijuana starting today. You may be able to buy recreational marijuana in some Missouri locations as soon as Friday. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced...
