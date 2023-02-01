ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

kjluradio.com

UPDATED: One in custody following almost eight-hour police standoff in Columbia

UPDATE: Columbia Police have identified the man as James Duncan, 58, of Columbia. He was arrested for first-degree assault, unlawful possession of a firearm, and armed criminal action. A seven-and-a-half hour police standoff ends peacefully at a home on Columbia’s east side. The Columbia Police Department reports officers were...
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Columbia woman dies while in custody of the Boone County Jail

An autopsy is underway to determine the cause of death for an inmate at the Boone County Jail. The sheriff’s department reports Kimberly McDonald, 54, of Columbia, arrived at the jail Thursday after being arrested for three outstanding warrants. It was Friday morning when a fellow detainee at the jail attempted to wake McDonald for breakfast and found her unresponsive. The department says no foul play is suspected but the Boone County Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy to determine cause of death.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

$5,600 reward offered for information about shooting last October during MU's Homecoming

A reward is now offered for information about a shooting last year during MU’s Homecoming Festivities. It was last October when three men were shot the Friday night of Homecoming just a few blocks north of the MU campus. One man, identified as Jason Barry, was transported to the hospital with injuries while two other victims had already gone to a local hospital with gunshot wounds.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

UPDATED: Jefferson City bank robber arrested Thursday night

UPDATE: Charges were filed Friday against Tre Connor, 28, of Jefferson City. He was charged with first-degree robbery, three counts of armed criminal action, unlawful possession of a firearm, and unlawful use of a weapon. He's being held with no bond. Jefferson City man is now in police custody for...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kjluradio.com

Columbia Fire Department's new arson dog to display skills today

The newest member of the Columbia Fire Department will be showing off some skills later today. The Department has received a new accelerant detection canine, or arson dog, named Tony. Battalion Chief Jim Pasley will do a demonstration of Tony’s abilities at the Columbia Fire Department Administration Building at 201...
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Saline County murder trial now in the hands of the jury

Closing arguments are presented in a Saline County man’s murder trial. Terrelle Palmer, of Marshall, is facing eleven charges, including first-degree murder and child endangerment. The murder happened in the fall of 2019. When police arrived at the scene on South Olson Avenue, they found three gunshot victims. One...
SALINE COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

No injuries reported after house fire in Osage Beach

No one is hurt during a house fire in Osage Beach. The Osage Beach Fire Protection District says crews were called to a fire in a single-family home on running Deer Drive around 2:30 Wednesday afternoon. A neighbor had reported the fire. When crews arrived, they found light smoke coming from the home, and, upon entering, found a small fire in the wall in the front room. The fire was quickly put out.
OSAGE BEACH, MO

