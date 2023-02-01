Two Rhode Island police officers indicted on multiple felony counts, including embezzlement, filing false tax returns

Read full article on original website
william allen
3d ago
where I don't believe all of law enforcement is crooked we need to get rid of the law enforcement bill of rights and once again will say no contract should be approved unless people paying that bill approve it meaning all state and town workers contracts should be voted on
Rhode Island woman accused of killing father with garden shears
A Rhode Island woman is accused of killing her father with a pair of garden shears earlier this week, authorities said.
iheart.com
Contractor Pleads Not Guilty To Variety Of Charges
The lead contractor for the 6-10 Connector reconstruction project in Providence is pleading not guilty to state charges. A representative for Canton, Massachusetts-based Barletta Heavy Division entered the plea on the company's behalf in Providence Superior Court Wednesday to charges including illegal disposal of solid waste. The Rhode Island Attorney...
fallriverreporter.com
Leader of Massachusetts drug-trafficking organization facing decades in prison after 2,000g of cocaine, 3,000g of fentanyl, 5,000g of meth, $72,000 seized
BOSTON – The leader of a Massachusetts drug-trafficking organization agreed to plead guilty this week to gun and drug offenses. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 26-year-old Kevin Cardoso of Brockton pleaded guilty to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition; one count of possession with intent to distribute over 500 grams of cocaine, over 400 grams of fentanyl and over 500 grams of methamphetamine; and one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute over 500 grams of cocaine, over 400 grams of fentanyl and over 500 grams of methamphetamine. The Court deferred acceptance of the proposed plea agreement until sentencing, which U.S. District Court Judge Richard G. Stearns scheduled sentencing for June 1, 2023. Cardoso was initially arrested and charged by criminal complaint in December 2021. He was subsequently charged by an Information on Jan. 17, 2023.
Current, former Rhode Island police officers face union embezzlement charges
One current and one former Rhode Island police officer are facing charges related to the alleged embezzlement and misuse of police union funds, the state attorney general’s office said. Former North Providence Lt. Dennis Stone was indicted by a grand jury on embezzlement and a false tax return charges,...
iheart.com
Retired, Current N-P Police Officers Indicted For Embezzlement
One current and one former North Providence police officer are facing state embezzlement charges. Detective Christopher Petteruti is on unpaid leave. Former lieutenant Dennis Stone retired last month. A grand jury returned an indictment against the two after a years-long investigation by the Rhode Island Attorney General's Office. Petteruti and...
Turnto10.com
Contractor representative pleads not guilty in alleged illegal dumping at 6/10 Connector
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The lead contractor for the 6/10 Connector reconstruction project in Providence is accused of dumping contaminated fill at the construction site. A representative for Barletta Heavy Division pleaded not guilty in Providence Superior Court on Wednesday. Bail was set at $10,000 personal recognizance. Two weeks...
ABC6.com
Man arrested on drug charges in Pawtucket arraigned Thursday
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Anthony Oliveira, who is facing several drug charges after being arrested in Pawtucket Wednesday following a shooting on Pidge Ave. was arraigned in Providence District Court. Pawtucket police said Wednesday that a man was hospitalized after being shot in the chest twice. Oliveira was taken...
ABC6.com
2 men arrested in major Woonsocket drug bust
WOONSOCKET, RI.. (WLNE) — Two men were arrested in a major drug bust in Woonsocket Thursday, according to authorities. Woonsocket police said Friday that a search warrant was executed at two locations: Mason Street and South Main Street. Chief Thomas Oates said Carlixto Munoz Fernandes and Juan Boch Munoz...
iheart.com
RI high school solicits funds for cartel human smuggler.
Stefani Harvey, assistant principal at Mount Pleasant High School in Providence, reportedly sent out an email last week asking for donations to pay a human smuggling cartel for trafficking a student over the Mexican border. The email was sent to staff asking for them to contribute to the student's "coyotes." Stefani claimed coyotes are "A group that helps people." Activist Mom "Domestic Terrorist" Nicole Solas shares the shocking details of this outrageous fundraiser in the podcast below.
Woonsocket woman accused of killing dad held without bail
The Woonsocket woman accused of stabbing her father to death with a pair of garden shears faced a judge Thursday.
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Police Detectives charge 60 year-old man with trafficking in Fentanyl
“On January 31, 2023, detectives assigned to the Organized Crime Intelligence Bureau executed a search warrant at 167 Acushnet Ave., #205 (St. James Place). The target of the investigation was Mr. IBRAHIMA SAKHO, 60. Following a search of the apartment, SAKHO was found to be in possession of 116 grams...
ABC6.com
Man was arrested in New Bedford after four hour standoff
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — A man was taken into custody by New Bedford police following a four hour standoff. Lt. Scott Carola said that officers were conducting an investigation Thursday that led them to an apartment on County Street. They went to the residence to arrest 48-year-old Anthony...
ABC6.com
Man arrested on drug charges after shooting in Pawtucket held without
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A man who’s facing several drug charges after being arrested in Pawtucket following a shooting was held without bail Thursday. Anthony Oliveira was arrested Wednesday on Pidge Avenue. Pawtucket police said Wednesday that a man was hospitalized after being shot in the chest twice.
fallriverreporter.com
Bristol County Sheriff’s Office: Expert to find out why Bristol County corrections facilities have high suicide rate
DARTMOUTH – A nationally recognized expert on suicide prevention in jails and prisons has agreed to perform a comprehensive assessment of the Bristol County corrections facilities. Lindsay Hayes, who the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office says has reviewed/examined more than 3,800 cases of suicide in correctional facilities throughout the country...
nrinow.news
North Smithfield man hides from police in chicken coop following reported assaults
NORTH SMITHFIELD – Police responding to reports of a domestic assault in North Smithfield tracked down the perpetrator with help from a neighboring town’s K-9 unit, ultimately locating the suspect inside a chicken coop at his home. Luis Flores Arias, 33, of North Smithfield, was arrested and charged...
Fall River Police Arrest Two in Massive City Drug Bust
FALL RIVER — Two Fall River men have been arrested and $28,000 in cash and more than five and a half kilos of cocaine seized in a large-scale drug bust by a state police narcotics unit. Authorities also seized two illegal guns in the Monday operation, according to the...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police announce silver alert for missing 86-year-old Bristol County man
Massachusetts State Police have announced that there is a silver alert for a missing Bristol County man. Seekonk Police are attempting to locate Martin Bendiksen, 86, of Seekonk, who was last seen at his home on Friday. He may be driving a white 2016 Honda CR-V bearing MA reg. 97ES37....
independentri.com
Narragansett seeks part-time animal control officer following resignation
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — The town of Narragansett’s part-time animal control officer resigned from her position on Friday, full-time animal control officer Monica Tutko said this week. “We will be posting (the open position) and recruiting to find someone who will be a good fit,” Narragansett Police Chief Sean...
East Hartford store clerk fatally shoots suspected robber during break-in
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — East Hartford police are investigating an attempted robbery incident where a store clerk shot and killed one of two suspects, according to police. The incident began on Thursday night around 10:30 p.m. when two suspects in black ski masks entered the Humble & Paid Co. on Main Street. Police stated […]
Norwich tax preparer could face 75 years for allegedly filing fake returns
NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — A 48-year-old man could face 75 years in prison for allegedly filing 25 false tax returns, according to an announcement Tuesday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. David Etienne, of Norwich, has pleaded not guilty. He has been released on a $100,000 bond. Etienne is accused of preparing false tax […]
