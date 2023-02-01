San Marino hit-and-run leaves 70-year-old woman hospitalized in serious condition, police say

A 70-year-old woman was hospitalized in serious condition after being struck by a hit-and-run driver Wednesday morning in San Marino, authorities said.

The collision occurred shortly after 6:00 a.m. near the intersection of Los Robles Avenue and Oak Street, as the pedestrian was crossing the street, according to the San Marino Police Department.

"The suspect vehicle fled the scene without identifying themselves or rendering aid to the fallen victim," police said in a statement. The driver remained at large, and a description of the vehicle involved was not available.

Police detectives responded to the scene and were canvassing the area for witnesses and video surveillance cameras.

The victim was said to be taking a walk at the time of the incident, which she typically does about three times a week.

After the collision, she was found by an on-duty police officer who was patrolling the area and noticed her lying in the street.

"If they had stopped and rendered aid, we would be investigating this to see who was at fault," said San Marino Police Chief John Incontro. "However, by failing to stop, and causing severe injuries, we want to talk to them about being a suspect in a hit-and-run felony investigation."