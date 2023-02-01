ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Marino, CA

San Marino hit-and-run leaves 70-year-old woman hospitalized in serious condition, police say

ABC7
ABC7
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IqlwO_0kYq8bLZ00

A 70-year-old woman was hospitalized in serious condition after being struck by a hit-and-run driver Wednesday morning in San Marino, authorities said.

The collision occurred shortly after 6:00 a.m. near the intersection of Los Robles Avenue and Oak Street, as the pedestrian was crossing the street, according to the San Marino Police Department.

"The suspect vehicle fled the scene without identifying themselves or rendering aid to the fallen victim," police said in a statement. The driver remained at large, and a description of the vehicle involved was not available.

Police detectives responded to the scene and were canvassing the area for witnesses and video surveillance cameras.

The victim was said to be taking a walk at the time of the incident, which she typically does about three times a week.

After the collision, she was found by an on-duty police officer who was patrolling the area and noticed her lying in the street.

"If they had stopped and rendered aid, we would be investigating this to see who was at fault," said San Marino Police Chief John Incontro. "However, by failing to stop, and causing severe injuries, we want to talk to them about being a suspect in a hit-and-run felony investigation."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS LA

Car-to-car shooting leaves one person in critical condition in Riverside

Authorities are investigating a possible car-to-car shooting that occurred in Riverside late Friday afternoon. Emergency crews were dispatched to the 600 block of E. La Cadena Drive just before 4 p.m. after receiving reports of a single-car crash in the area. When they arrived, they found the car had collided with a tree. As they assessed the situation, they found that one of the vehicle's occupants had suffered a gunshot wound. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital and is said to be in critical condition. "Our officers have cordoned off the area and detectives arrived to investigate," Riverside Police Department Public Information Officer Ryan Railsback said in a statement. Detectives are searching for both a suspect and a motive in the incident. 
RIVERSIDE, CA
KTLA

Man arrested after shooting, carjacking attempts in Highland Park

Police took a man into custody after an early morning crime spree in Highland Park on Saturday. Though details are sparse, reports indicate the spree began with an altercation and possible shooting on a Metro Gold Line train near the Southwest Museum station located at 4600 Marmion Way. A short time later, a pair of […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Gas station worker found shot in Rancho Cucamonga; investigation ongoing

Authorities are investigating a shooting that occurred at a gas station in Rancho Cucamonga late Friday evening. According to San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, a customer walked into a 76 gas station in the 10000 block of Arrow Route just before 9:15 p.m., when they found the store's clerk suffering from a gunshot wound.The clerk was taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition, Rancho Cucamonga police said. Deputies reported that they had not taken any suspects into custody connected to the incident. 
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
goldrushcam.com

Lake Elsinore Sheriff's Deputies Responding to a Domestic Violence Call Arrest Riverside County Man on Attempted Murder and Strangulation Charges

February 4, 2023 - The Riverside County Sheriff reported the following information. On Thursday, February 2, 2023, deputies from Lake Elsinore Sheriff's Station responded to a domestic violence call for service in the 33000 block of Mountain View Avenue in the city of. Wildomar. Lake Elsinore Station's Special Enforcement Team...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Man critically wounded in possible road rage shooting in Riverside

A driver was hospitalized in critical condition Friday evening after he was shot in a possible road rage incident in Riverside with a woman and two children also inside the vehicle. The shooting occurred just before 4 p.m. in front of a construction equipment company at 656 East La Cadena Drive, where the vehicle collided […]
RIVERSIDE, CA
KTLA

Woman set on fire in Riverside County, suspect at large

Police are searching for a man who allegedly set a woman on fire in Riverside County on Friday. The suspect, Nicholas Norman, 38, from Beaumont, is wanted for attempted murder, according to the Beaumont Police Department. Officers were contacted by a woman who said her friend had been doused with lighter fluid and set on […]
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Man found shot to death in Long Beach; search for suspect underway

Police are searching for a suspect who fatally shot a man in Long Beach on Wednesday. The incident occurred just before 6 p.m. in the 700 block of Broadway Court, according to Long Beach Police Department. Officers were dispatched to the scene after multiple gunshots were heard in the area. Upon arrival, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body. The man was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead. His identity has been withheld pending notification of next of kin. "Detectives determined that an unknown male suspect approached the victim as he was in an alley," police said in a statement. "The suspect fired multiple gunshots toward the victim, striking him and resulting in the victim's death."Investigators do not believe that the shooting was random, but are still searching for a motive. There was no information immediately available on a suspect.Anyone with additional information was asked to contact detectives at (562) 570-7244.
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Irwindale hit-and-run: Pedestrian killed on Live Oak, suspect arrested

A Pomona woman suspected of leaving the scene of a traffic fatality in Irwindale Tuesday night was arrested Wednesday morning on hit-and-run charges.Live Oak Avenue was closed in both directions between Arrow Highway and the 605 Freeway in Irwindale early Wednesday due to a fatal crash Tuesday night. Irwindale Police said a hit-and-run driver fled the scene after fatally striking a pedestrian.Los Angeles County Fire Dept. paramedics responded at 9:24 p.m. Tuesday to the intersection of Live Oak and Speedway Drive. Investigators said the victim was struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound on Live Oak  Irwindale police said the male victim had significant traumatic injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.  Patricia Lopez, a 50-year-old Pomona resident, was arrested Wednesday morning. Police said a vehicle was impounded.Lopez was booked at the West Covina City Jail on vehicular manslaughter and felony hit-and-run charges, and she was held on $50,000 bail.Witness information and evidence at the scene led to the arrest, according to the Irwindale Police Dept.  .
IRWINDALE, CA
foxla.com

Puppy stolen during violent encounter in Bell Gardens returned to family

BELL GARDENS, Calif. - A puppy that was stolen from a Bell Gardens pet store is back home and the juvenile responsible for the violent robbery is behind bars. Jesse Robles is the son of Rosa Muñoz, the woman who was seen on video fighting with the dognapper. Muñoz was trying to rescue a 6-week-old puppy who was stolen moments ago from her store Planet Pet Shop.
BELL GARDENS, CA
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
157K+
Followers
17K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy