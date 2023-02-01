Read full article on original website
Best New Artist Grammy Nominee Samara Joy On Continuing The Legacy Of Black Women Jazz Greats
The 23-year-old singer is also in the running for Best Jazz Vocal Album at the upcoming 65th Annual Grammy Awards. Samara Joy McLendon is feeling all of her middle name in this moment: The 23-year-old jazz singer — who performs under her first and middle names — is up for Best New Artist as well as Best Jazz Vocal Album (Linger Awhile) at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, which will take place on Sunday, February 5, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nia Long & Terrence J Link Up After Beyoncé’s Concert In Dubai
Several social media users have been clowning Ime Udoka as the “You People” actress continues to get her lick back following his cheating scandal. Nia Long’s recent heartbreak isn’t stopping her from living her best life. In the latter half of 2022, the 52-year-old uncovered the truth about her ex-fiancé, Ime Udoka’s infidelities in their relationship. Much to the pleasure of several famous figures, she left the basketball coach behind in wake of all the drama.
Actor McKinley Belcher III Marries Blake Fox in a Intimate Black-Tie Wedding: 'It Means Everything'
Broadway's McKinley Belcher III married his longtime boyfriend in a stunning New Jersey wedding after celebrating four years together McKinley Belcher III has said "I do!" The Broadway actor, 38, tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Blake Fox in an intimate, black-tie affair in Hoboken, New Jersey, on Tuesday. The ceremony took place at the Antique Loft, a 4000 square foot rooftop in downtown Hoboken, the same day they celebrated their 4-year anniversary after connecting on Instagram in the latter part of 2018. "It means everything!" raved Belcher...
BET
Nia Long Reveals Her Relationship Status After Walking The Red Carpet With Omarion!
Nia Long is single! The actress confirmed her relationship status after a video surfaced on social media showing her walking hand-in-hand with singer-songwriter Omarion at the LA premiere of Netflix’s “You People.”. In the video, the stars seemed in good spirits as they posed for the paparazzi together....
Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones Fuel Marriage Rumors With Giant Diamond Ring
Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones have the rumor mill spinning with speculation about the couple’s possible engagement or marriage. Diggs ignited the marriage rumors with a video he posted on Wednesday from the set of a project he and Jones are working on together called The Comeback. In the video, Jones shared behind-the-scenes details, while Diggs playfully touched up her makeup.
thesource.com
Rihanna Is LOVING Motherhood & Calls A$AP Rocky a ‘Great Dad’
Rihanna continues to wow the world effortlessly, and fans could not have been happier when she revealed she was pregnant with boyfriend A$AP Rocky. In May last year, the two lovebirds welcomed their newborn into the world, whose remains unknown (probably with good reason). A source recently told PEOPLE that...
'Fame' Star Irene Cara's Cause Of Death Revealed
The Oscar-winning "Flashdance... What a Feeling" singer died in November at age 63.
Kenny Lattimore and TV Judge Faith Jenkins Welcome Daughter Skylar
The Lattimore family just got bigger after singer Kenny Lattimore and his TV star judge wife Faith Jenkins announced the birth of their new daughter, Skylar Leigh Lattimore. The Divorce Court star took to Instagram on Monday night to post the most adorable video clip introducing her baby girl to the world.
Keke Palmer Shares Adorable Pictures and Videos of Baby Shower
This weekend, multi-talented Keke Palmer celebrated her coming child with partner Darius Jackson with a “Once Upon A Baby” themed baby shower. Palmer shared her baby shower with her many Instagram followers. The Akeelah and the Bee actress, donned a tan maxi dress, showing off her baby bump,...
Keke Palmer’s First Maternity Shoot Is “Giving Masterpiece”
This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Ever since actor Keke Palmer announced that she’s expecting her first child, the star has wasted no time delivering stylish maternity looks. The star—who is gaining Oscars buzz for her role in Nope—first broke the news while hosting on Saturday Night Live, when she revealed her baby bump by unbuttoning her camel Sportmax suit. She also walked the red carpet at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards this month, where she rocked a silver sequin Michael Kors gown. Channeling major Rihanna energy, she’s proven that maternity style can still be incredibly stylish and striking.
TODAY.com
Naomi Campbell shares rare photos with her 20-month-old daughter
When your mom is Naomi Campbell, every walk probably feels like you're on the catwalk. The supermodel posted pictures and a video on Instagram Jan. 31 of walking through the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, with her 20-month-year-old daughter. Her baby girl, whose name has...
Lauren London on Grief and Growth Since the Death of Love Nipsey Hussle: 'I Wish He Was Here'
London opened up about her late husband and her new film You People on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast Lauren London has gotten acclaim for her performance in Netflix's new comedy You People, but there's one person's feedback she wishes she could hear: Her late boyfriend Nipsey Hussle. On Monday's episode of the PEOPLE Every Day podcast, London, 38, opened up about her latest role, and how she's "still a work in progress" these days, nearly four years after the death of her love Nipsey Hussle. London says that while she has been focusing...
Michelle Obama Launches Limited-Series Podcast, Featuring Inspiring Conversations with Famous Friends
The podcast will feature conversations between the former first lady and some of her A-list friends, including Oprah, Ellen DeGeneres, Conan O'Brien and Tyler Perry Michelle Obama is releasing a new podcast that highlights the conversations she had with famous friends during her recent, multi-city book tour for The Light We Carry. Michelle Obama: The Light Podcast premieres March 7 on Audible and features recordings of the former first lady's chats with Ellen DeGeneres, Tyler Perry, Conan O'Brien, Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King, Hoda Kotb, David Letterman, and others. According to a release...
Tiffany Haddish Breaks Silence About ‘Girls Trip 2’
It had only been a few months since pedophilic allegations against Tiffany Haddish were dismissed when Girls Trip 2 was confirmed. According to The Daily Beast, the Nobody’s Fool actress and fellow comic Aries Spears were named in a lawsuit where siblings Jane and John Doe claimed they were abused by the actors and encouraged to perform sexually suggestive acts on camera as minors. The case was dismissed weeks later. Yet, as reports regarding the highly-anticipated sequel surfaced, the controversial star spoke out about her participation in the project.More from VIBE.comQueen Latifah, Method Man, Missy Elliott, And More To Celebrate...
HipHopDX.com
Lil Wayne Holds Back Tears While Sharing Touching Story About Losing His Father As A Child
Lil Wayne has opened up about the surprising way in which the death of his father impacted his life during an emotional speech at a Grammy Week award ceremony. Weezy took the stage in Los Angeles, California on Thursday (February 2) to accept the Global Impact Award at the inaugural Recording Academy Honors presented by the Black Music Collective. After thanking the event’s organizers and those in attendance, he proceeded to offer the audience some insight into his upbringing.
hotnewhiphop.com
Terrence J Claims Beyoncé Made $45 Million For Dubai Show
Terrence J recently reflected on Beyoncé’s performance in Dubai. Terrence J says that Beyoncé earned $45 million for her controversial performance in Dubai. Reflecting on the show during an appearance on The Breakfast Club, Terrence J revealed the figure the global star was paid as well as how the show went down.
Lauren London Admits She and Jonah Hill May Not Be the Most Believable Couple in You People
“Why would these two people really like each other… they're from two totally different worlds?” she admitted in a interview with Harper’s Bazaar published Wednesday Lauren London is getting real about coupling up with Jonah Hill in her Netflix film, You People. The movie stars London and Hill as couple trying to unite their families — played by Eddie Murphy and Nia Long, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus and David Duchovny — before they walk down the aisle, to hilarious results. Fans have embraced the comedy, which is currently holding...
Naomi Campbell shows off rare glimpse of her daughter while in Abu Dhabi
Naomi Campbell shared a rare glimpse of her daughter while out and about together in Abu Dhabi.
thesource.com
Motown Records Star Barrett Strong Dead at 81
Motown Records star Barrett Strong has passed away at the age of 81. Strong was Motown’s primary hitmaker and songwriter as the label transitioned through the 1960s. Born in West Point, Mississippi, Strong was one of the first acts to sign with the startup record label. His first hit, “Money (That’s What I Want)” reached the number two spot on the U.S. R&B chart. This led to Strong writing hits for many artists for years to come. Barrett had a hand in writing songs for The Temptations, such as “Cloud Nine”, “Papa Was A Rolling Stone”, and “Just my Imagination” to name a few. He helped write Marvin Gaye’s “I Heard It Through The Grapevine” and Edwin Starr’s “War.”
Essence
Mom Of Late Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss 'Almost Called' Him To Celebrate New Gap Ad: 'Then I Remembered'
Connie Boss Alexander shared the campaign on Instagram, offering up both her excitement along with her grief. On Monday, Gap released new images and video honoring Steven “tWitch” Boss. The dancer posed for the company’s latest collaboration with Haitian-owned menswear label The Brooklyn Circus before his death on December 13.
