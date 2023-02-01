ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
YourCentralValley.com

Biden administration wants credit card late fees slashed to $8

By Alex Gangitano
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46wI6J_0kYq3mEb00

( The Hill ) – The Biden administration is set to propose a rule that would reduce credit card late fees from roughly to $30 to $8, saving consumers up to $9 billion annually, the White House announced on Wednesday.

The rule from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), along with other actions — like the White House urging Congress to pass a bill to crack down on entertainment, utility and travel fees that hit many consumers — will be announced in the fourth meeting of the President’s Competition Council. These actions build on President Biden’s efforts to eliminate or limit junk fees, which are hidden or unexpected fees customers face.

“We worry that credit card companies are actually hoping that consumers are a day or two late, so they can cash on fees,” said CFPB Director Rohit Chopra. “While it may be fair to charge customers for extra costs that credit card companies are incurring, that’s not what we see here.”

To come to the $8 figure, Chopra said the CFPB analyzed current costs and found that the number now is five times higher than it needs to be.

Biden urged a focus on reducing junk fees through an executive order issued in October.

He will also call on Congress to pass a Junk Fee Prevention Act, which is also set to crack down on four types of junk fees. Those fees include excessive online concert, sporting event and entertainment fees, and early termination fees for television, phone and internet services.

The White House said on Tuesday the administration wants congressional action in these areas because it can be faster than administrative action, which includes the rulemaking process.

The two other types of junk fees include surprise resort and destination fees and airline fees for families to sit with young children.

“Having parents and children separated isn’t good for anyone involved and should not be something that families have to pay extra to achieve,” said Brian Deese, director of the National Economic Council.

“These fees can be incredibly frustrating for typical Americans who have to travel or who are seeking to just engage in practical ways in our economy, like accessing internet services,” Deese added.

Deese noted, though, that he doesn’t anticipate the push for congressional action on junk fees to come up in Biden’s meeting with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), which is set for Wednesday.

The Competition Council in expected to meet just hours before the meeting with McCarthy.

Other actions to be announced on Wednesday will include the Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) releasing a report assessing the barriers to competition in the current mobile app store ecosystem.

The report targets technology companies Apple and Google specifically and will include recommendations to level the playing field for app developers, giving consumers more control.

“The report finds that the current mobile app ecosystem, and especially the current app store model, is harmful to consumers and to app developers. As outlined in our report, the marketplace for apps is largely controlled by two firms, Apple and Google. Their practices and policies hinder a competitive app ecosystem,” said NTIA administrator Alan Davidson.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourCentralValley.com

Toddler found by passerby in Atwater, police say

ATWATER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An abandoned child was found in Atwater by a passerby, according to a post on Facebook on Thursday from the Atwater Police Department. Officers say the child is approximately three years old and was found on the corner of Fifth Street and Fir Avenue, police say. Child Protective Services has been […]
ATWATER, CA
YourCentralValley.com

2 arrests in Goshen deadly shooting, video shows mom and baby trying to escape

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux announced on Friday the arrest of two suspects who allegedly shot and killed six people, including a baby, in Goshen on January 16. Tulare County’s sheriff announced that “Operation Nightmare” began early Friday morning with a multi-agency operation to serve three search warrants. One was […]
GOSHEN, CA
YourCentralValley.com

The criminal history of suspected Selma cop killer Nathaniel Dixon

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Court documents show the extensive criminal history of 23-year-old Nathaniel Dixon of Selma, the man accused of shooting and killing 24-year-old Selma Police Officer, Gonzalo Carrasco Jr., on Tuesday. According to the court documents, in 2019 Dixon was convicted of second-degree felony robbery. He was in jail until July 2020 and […]
SELMA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Surveillance video reveals final moments of Officer Carrasco

SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Dramatic surveillance video captures the suspect involved in the death of officer Gonzalo Carrasco moments before his arrest, as well as the sound of the gunfire that took his life. We don’t know the alleged motive of the suspect Nathaniel Dixon. Surveillance video captures the gunshots fired Tuesday after detectives say […]
SELMA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

How much will you receive from California Climate Credits on your gas bill?

California’s Public Utilities Commission will meet next week to consider issuing Climate Credits earlier than usual to offset record high natural gas bills that have become unaffordable for many residents. These credits come from money generated by the auction of emissions permits to companies that produce carbon pollution, including power plants and natural gas distributors. […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
YourCentralValley.com

DA ‘should blame herself’: Newsom on Selma police shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Governor Gavin Newsom slammed Fresno County District Attorney Lisa A. Smittcamp on Wednesday, following her statement issued Tuesday after the death of a Selma Police officer. 24-year-old Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. was shot multiple times while on duty by a known felon. In Smittcamp’s statement, she said Governor Newsom and some members […]
SELMA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DA Lisa Smittcamp says slain Selma officer was expectant father, Newsom has officer’s ‘blood on his hands’

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Katheryn Herr covers District Attorney Lisa A. Smittcamp’s statement regarding the Selma police officer who was shot and killed on Tuesday. Today, Governor Gavin Newsom, and every legislator in the state of California who supports this over-reaching phenomenon they try to disguise as legitimate criminal justice reform, has the blood of […]
SELMA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Selma residents express heartbreak after murder of officer

SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities Wednesday released that 24-year-old Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. was the Selma Police officer killed late in the morning on Tuesday, taken from his girlfriend pregnant with their child. Carrasco was the first police officer killed in the line of duty, in the Selma Police Department’s 130 years. Authorities also released the […]
SELMA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DOJ: Fresno hairstylist, actress charged in caregiver fraud

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno hairstylist and an actress have been charged in a 12-count indictment alleging they defrauded a physician out of more than $2.7 million before his death and then attempted to defraud his estate out of an additional amount exceeding $20 million, officials with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Officer, suspect named in Selma police shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office released the name of the Selma Police officer killed Tuesday afternoon. The Sheriff’s office identified the officer as 24-year-old Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. Officials say Carrasco began his career with the department in May of 2021. He is survived by his parents, brother, sisters, and girlfriend, who […]
SELMA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

2 arrested for DUI and meth possession for sale, Porterville police say

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people were arrested for driving under the influence (DUI) and possession of methamphetamine with the intent to sell, according to officials with the Porterville Police Department. Police say, on Friday, Jan. 27, at around 7:00 p.m. Porterville Police Department detectives conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle on Murry Street […]
PORTERVILLE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Dead man found in Fresno River, deputies say

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who fled from deputies Thursday was found a day later, dead in the Fresno River, according to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, 32-year-old Maurice Snowden was pulled over near Highway 41 and Highway 49 in Oakhurst for making an illegal lane change, […]
OAKHURST, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Tulare Sheriff announces 2 arrests in Goshen deadly shooting

VISALIA, Calif.(KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday two arrests made in the shooting deaths of six people in Goshen. On Friday morning, Sheriff Mike Boudreaux announced that 25-year-old Noah David Beard and 35-year-old Angel “Nanu” Uriarte were arrested. Both were described as validated gang members. Deputies say on Jan. 16  they responded […]
GOSHEN, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DA Smittcamp issues scathing new statement on Governor Newsom’s positions on Califonia crime

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp responds Wednesday evening to Governor Gavin Newsom’s remarks regarding her criticism of his early release policies, inviting him to discuss matters in person. [Governor Newsom’s] arrogant and defensive response is proof positive that he is attempting to deflect responsibility for his failed policies, but he […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Newsom, Bonta statements on death of Selma police officer

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Following the death of a police officer in Selma on Tuesday, both Governor Gavin Newsom and Attorney General Rob Bonta issued statements of condolence to those who knew him. “Jennifer and I join all the family, friends and colleagues mourning the tragic loss of Officer Carrasco, who devoted his life to […]
SELMA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

32K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy