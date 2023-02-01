Read full article on original website
Helicopter Company in Bryan, TX Charges Hunters About $3,000 for Two Hours to Shoot Feral Hogs with Assault RiflesZack LoveBryan, TX
Is A&M the best university in Texas? According to this report it is.Ash JurbergCollege Station, TX
Texas A&M University will offer courses on Bitcoin protocolsINSIDE NewsCollege Station, TX
texags.com
Lake Belton wideout Micah Hudson growing relationships in Aggieland
It's been a busy offseason for highly coveted Lake Belton WR Micah Hudson, as he made a visit to Texas A&M last month and has since seen his relationships in College Station grow. Hudson spoke with TexAgs about the Aggies' pursuit, his timeline and more. To listen to this...
texags.com
Lake Belton defensive back Selman Bridges recaps trip to College Station
2024 Lake Belton defensive back Selman Bridges has been one of the fastest-rising prospects in Texas this offseason. He took an unofficial visit to Texas A&M last month and has plans for a return visit to College Station in the near future. To listen to this content, you must...
texags.com
2024 offensive lineman Daniel Cruz views Texas A&M as a 'great' program
2024 North Richland Hills (TX) Richland offensive lineman Daniel Cruz has a reputation as a nasty mauler in the trenches and one of the top offensive lineman in the country. Texas A&M extended an offer in June following a standout camp performance, and he has returned to College Station...
texags.com
Aggie DL commit Dealyn Evans helping build bonds in College Station
Longview (TX) Pine Tree defensive lineman Dealyn Evans returned to College Station for the final two weekends of January. Evans committed to the Aggies in July following the Texas A&M Pool Party, and he was back in Aggieland to recruit and build bonds as Texas A&M hosted several top recruits for Junior Days.
texags.com
Wide receiver Ainias Smith announces his return to Texas A&M for 2023
Sub-zero chills are returning to Aggieland. On Thursday, senior wide receiver Ainias Smith announced that he will return to Texas A&M for the 2023 season via Instagram. Smith is eligible for a “super senior” season next fall because the pandemic-affected 2020 season does not count against player eligibility.
texags.com
Mark French explains how the Ags can continue their winning ways
Texas A&M was handed its second conference loss at the hands of Arkansas inside Bud Walton Arena. Looking to bounce back, former Aggie guard Mark French discusses how the Aggies can capitalize off their hot start and continue it in the back half of the season. Key notes from Mark...
texags.com
Press Conference: Taylor & Aggies face tough test vs. No. 3 LSU
Texas A&M women's basketball plays host to undefeated and third-ranked Louisiana State on Sunday in Aggieland. Ahead of the conference battle, Joni Taylor, Aaliyah Patty and McKinzie Green addressed the medias to preview the matchup with the Tigers.
texags.com
Press Conference: Texas A&M looks to get back on track vs. Georgia
Texas A&M returns to the friendly confines of Reed Arena on Saturday night as the Aggies hosts the Georgia Bulldogs. Ahead of the SEC matchup, Buzz Williams, Henry Coleman III and Dexter Dennis spoke to the media as the Maroon & White look to get back in the win column.
texags.com
TexAgs Radio: Friday (2/3) full show
Friday’s show kicked off with the GO Hour as TexAgs’ columnist and Heisman voter Olin Buchanan discussed A&M Hoops as they take on Arkansas this Saturday. OB also shared his thoughts on Ainias Smith returning for his fifth season at Texas A&M. The second hour began with KBTX...
texags.com
TexAgs Radio: Thursday (2/2) full show
Thursday’s show kicked off with the GO Hour as TexAgs’ columnist and Heisman voter Olin Buchanan breaks down the Running Back room for the Aggies going into the 2023 season. At the bottom of the hour, former Texas A&M QB Stephen McGee joined the GO Hour for “That’s Bullcrap” and Buy-Sell-Lease.
texags.com
Reed Report: What to expect after Texas A&M's bummer at Bud Walton
After a speed bump at Arkansas, the Fightin' Texas Aggies will be tasked with getting back on track this Saturday night against the Georgia Bulldogs. David Sandhop and Olin Buchanan discuss what went wrong in Fayetteville and what to expect from the Ags moving forward. Editor’s Note: This episode of...
texags.com
Monaco says Aggie hoops are capable of bouncing back vs. Georgia
"The Voice of the Aggies" joined us on Thursday morning as Andrew Monaco took us on an interesting road trip up to Northwest Arkansas with Texas A&M basketball. Monaco also discussed the latest regarding Buzz Williams & Co. ahead of Saturday's meeting with Georgia. Key notes from Andrew Monaco interview.
texags.com
Texas A&M hopes extra day off helps revive recent success against Georgia
According to Texas A&M lore, an Aggie tradition is established whenever something is done twice. With that in mind, the Aggies hope to establish a tradition of following a Southeastern Conference basketball road loss with an emphatic victory. The Aggies (15-7, 7-2) are looking to bounce back from a loss...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Methodist Church split felt in Bryan-College Station
In an era when the Methodist Church has seen a divisive split over the topic of human sexuality, a new church has emerged in Bryan that was the longtime dream of one local pastor. While still in its formative stages, Bryan Community Church, a United Methodist congregation, has begun holding...
KBTX.com
SWAT, HNT respond to barricaded subject
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Police were on the scene of a barricaded subject Friday night in the 3900 block of Bridgeberry Ct. SWAT and Hostage Negotiations Teams responded. The situation was resolved. Residents in the area of Crested Point Drive, Victoria Avenue and Eagle Avenue were asked...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Execution of Man Convicted in Killing of 3 in Texas Delayed
A judge has delayed next week's scheduled execution of a man convicted of killing three teenagers while they slept in a Texas Panhandle home more than 25 years ago. John Balentine, 54, had been set to receive a lethal injection at the state prison in Huntsville on Feb. 8. He...
wtaw.com
Local Reaction To A Call To Waive Penalties And Fees For Late Property Tax Payments
The Texas agriculture commissioner issued a news release calling on property tax collecting entities to waive penalties and interest for those who were not able to make payments by Tuesday’s deadline. Sid Miller made the request due to the current winter storm. Brazos County tax assessor-collector Kristy Roe says...
KBTX.com
Somerville Police asking for public’s help in identifying burglary suspects
SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Somerville Police Department is looking for two suspects involved in a series of burglaries. The incidents occurred on Highway 36 in Somerville. The two entered four restaurants in December, stealing less than $50 in cash. Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the...
kwhi.com
ONE ARRESTED AFTER SHOOTING INCIDENT NEAR BEDIAS
One Bedias man was arrested, and another was hospitalized following a shooting incident this past Monday. Deputies from the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched around 3:15pm to the 300 block of County Road 117 just north of Bedias. According to a report in the Navasota Examiner, the victim,...
