KCTV 5
KCPD investigating homicide in 3800 block of Bales
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Missouri Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 3800 block of Bales. Police responded to the report of a cutting at 11:53 a.m. KCTV will update this story when more information becomes available.
KCTV 5
KCPD investigates shooting in the Northland
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in a retail parking lot in the Northland. It appears that the shooting call went out shortly before 6 p.m. This happened in the area of N. Ambassador Drive and N. Boardwalk Avenue,...
KCTV 5
Mayor wants to close World Market parking lot at night in response to Westport violence
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - After the latest high-profile shooting in Westport, the Kansas City mayor has some suggestions as the entertainment district continues to struggle with violent incidents. A woman was shot and killed overnight in the World Market parking lot at Westport Road and Pennsylvania Avenue early Friday...
KCTV 5
Shooting in Westport area kills 20-year-old woman, sparks call for action
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The third shooting in Westport since July and Kansas City’s 15th homicide for the year has people weighing in on what Kansas City should be doing differently. Westport is a destination for many on a sunny day but not everyone feels safe returning for...
KCTV 5
Your House Your Home: DIY drink coasters
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Maybe you’ll be hosting a party in the next week or so to watch a big upcoming sporting event. In today’s Your House Your Home segment, KCTV5′s Bill Hurrelbrink has an easy DIY to help protect some of your furniture from drinkware.
KCTV 5
Missouri dispensaries begin recreational marijuana sales early on Friday after receiving licenses
KCTV 5
As Chiefs run continues, local company overrun with calls for giant projectors
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The countdown is on, the Chiefs are just 10 days from making another appearance in the Super Bowl. Normally, the longer the Chiefs are in the playoffs, the better it is for local business. Bars, restaurants and hotels often make the headlines, but a unique business in Kansas City is bringing the big game to you.
KCTV 5
Man dies following officer-involved shooting in KCK
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - An investigation is underway and a man is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Kansas City, Kansas. According to the KCKPD, it happened in the 5200 block of Georgia Ave. They said no officers were injured. The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating. It...
KCTV 5
Pull out your red clothes, and fight against the #1 killer in the U.S.
KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) - Pull out your red clothes. because Feb. 3 is National Wear Red Day. The day is used to spread awareness toward heart disease and stroke. According to the American Heart Association, heart disease is the number one killer in the United States, and one in three women will die of heart disease.
KCTV 5
Woman shot & killed in Westport parking lot
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A woman was found shot in a Westport parking lot in Kansas City early Friday morning. She ended up dying of her injuries. Officers responded to the shooting scene around 2:45 a.m. and found a woman suffering from gunshots in a parking lot on Westport Road near Pennsylvania Avenue. Medical crews tried to treat the woman, but she died of her injuries, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
KCTV 5
Authorities briefly check out suspicious package at Arrowhead on Thursday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The authorities were checking out a suspicious package at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday night. It appears that the authorities received a call at 5:37 p.m. regarding some kind of suspicious package in Lot N. The Kansas City Fire Department crew that deals with hazardous materials...
KCTV 5
KCPD investigates homicide after victim with ‘apparent trauma’ dies
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man “suffering from apparent trauma” died due to his injuries. The police said they went to the area of E. Gregory Boulevard and Swope Memorial Drive just after 11:30 p.m. Thursday regarding a “medical nature unknown call for service.” The area is near the Swope Golf Course and just southeast of the zoo.
KCTV 5
Body exhumed in 1977 Overland Park unsolved homicide
OVERLAND PARK, Ks. (KCTV) - Overland Park police have reopened a 46-year-old unsolved homicide in hopes that modern investigative techniques and technology help break the case. In the early morning hours of July 2, 1977, officers responded to a home on West 87th Street near Lowell Avenue after receiving an...
KCTV 5
Wednesday night shooting off Askew Avenue in KCMO leaves one dead
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police said one person died Wednesday night after a shooting in the Noble and Gregory Ridge neighborhood. According to a release, officers were made aware of a shooting just after 11 p.m. in the 7100 block of Askew Avenue, and the victim had been taken to the hospital by private vehicle.
KCTV 5
A warmer weekend is in store for the entire region
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A warmer weekend is in store for the entire region! Stronger winds out of the southwest today will allow those temperatures to trend upward. Expect highs in the mid 50s today with 15-25 mph winds gusting up to 35. Should see intervals of clouds with a few peeks of sun during the day. For winter standards, Saturday night temperatures will be just fine as we only dip to 30 degrees. You will notice that stronger wind begins to loosen up this evening into the overnight.
KCTV 5
WATCH: Police ask help to ID vehicle in road rage shooting that paralyzed victim
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Officers are asking the public for help in identifying a vehicle involved in a drive-by shooting from November. The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department tweeted a video of a silver or gray Dodge Charger in the area of Sni A Bar Road and the Blue Ridge Cutoff just before 5 p.m. on Nov. 11, 2022.
KCTV 5
Hy-Vee Team of the Week: Grain Valley
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Your Hy-Vee High School Team of the Week is the Grain Valley girls hoops squad!
KCTV 5
Jackson County, Mo. legislators announce funding for social services
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Jackson County, Missouri, legislators have announced that $2 million in funding has been approved for social service programs, including those for fighting the fentanyl epidemic and assisting the unhoused. The news was announced at a Thursday morning press conference at the Kansas City Courthouse. The...
KCTV 5
Vote for this week’s Hy-Vee Team of the Week!
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Participate in this week’s voting for the Hy-Vee Team of the Week! This week, four boys basketball teams have been nominated in the Kansas City metro area. The candidates are Staley High School, Blue Valley High School, Mill Valley High School and Smithville High...
KCTV 5
Fans enjoy “Royals Rally” replacement for FanFest
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Local sports fans couldn’t watch the Chiefs this weekend, but that didn’t mean the local professional sports scene was quiet. The Royals hosted “Royals Rally” on Saturday at Kauffman Stadium. “Royals Rally” replaces FanFest. That means fans received the chance to...
