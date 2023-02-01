KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A warmer weekend is in store for the entire region! Stronger winds out of the southwest today will allow those temperatures to trend upward. Expect highs in the mid 50s today with 15-25 mph winds gusting up to 35. Should see intervals of clouds with a few peeks of sun during the day. For winter standards, Saturday night temperatures will be just fine as we only dip to 30 degrees. You will notice that stronger wind begins to loosen up this evening into the overnight.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 19 HOURS AGO