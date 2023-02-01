ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Year, New Her! Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Flaunts Her Stylish Buzz Cut During L.A. Outing

New year, new her! Shiloh Jolie-Pitt proudly showed off her stylish buzz cut hairstyle while running errands in Los Angeles.

The 16-year-old was seen walking to her car after stopping at a local L.A. market on Tuesday, January 31, carrying a large water bottle and keeping her earphones in, according to photos published by HollywoodLife . As the edgy yet casual fashionista she is, Shiloh sported a large black hooded sweatshirt, which covered up her shorts, and a pair of white sneakers. Since she first debuted the new ‘do in early January, her blonde buzzed locks have grown in slightly.

The teen first revealed her haircut on January 7 alongside her sister Zahara Jolie-Pitt , and the duo even matched in fashion that day as they wore black shirts and Converse sneakers.

In addition to Shiloh and Zahara, 18, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt share kids Maddox, Pax, Knox and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt .

Shiloh has notably been growing into her own person over the past two years, as she got her driver’s license in 2022 and spent more time with her mother, 47, through different public outings. The mama-daughter duo rang in the new year by hanging out with actor Paul Mescal in London to watch his performance in A Streetcar Named Desire at the Almeida Theatre.

The teenager has taken a “big interest in arts and culture,” a source told Us Weekly on January 12, noting that Angie is “very encouraging of that.”

“She wants all the kids to explore their creative sides and hear from talented actors and actresses directly what it’s like to work in the biz, how they got their start and so on and so forth,” the insider added.

Apart from spending quality time with the Eternals actress, Shiloh has also famously been applauded for her effortless dance skills. Throughout 2021 and 2022, fans noticed the youngster performed epic routines in various YouTube videos . From breaking down to Doja Cat ’s “Vegas” track to smoothly moving to Ed Sheeran ’s “Shivers,” it’s clear that Shiloh has a knack for dancing.

“She likes all styles of dance, but hip-hop and freestyle are her favorites,” a source exclusively told In Touch about Shiloh in November 2021, adding that she is such a “natural” when it comes to the skill. “Her main love right now is dance, and she’s really good at it.”

Since the budding star can perform different routines easily, the source noted that this is something “Angie loves because she says neither she nor Brad have that talent.”

The Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood actor, 59, jokingly confirmed his lack of dancing skills during a red carpet interview at the August 2022 premiere of his film Bullet Train , describing his daughter’s talent as “very beautiful.”

“It brings a tear to the eye, yeah,” Brad gushed. “I don’t know where she got it from. I’m Mr. Two-Left-Feet here.”

