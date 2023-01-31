Read full article on original website
Is Alyss worth pulling in Tower of Fantasy?
Alyss is a simulacrum in Tower of Fantasy who wields the Unyielding Wing weapon. This weapon is a DPS type, and primarily deals Ice elemental damage. Alyss uses her elegant moves and quick feet to hack and slash through enemies using her foot-mounted blades. It can be argued that Alyss provides little to team composition at base level Advancement. However, getting a copy of Alyss can change things drastically, especially for team compositions using Ice elemental weapons. Therefore, it begs the question, should you spend your hard earned Red Nuclei for Alyss? Read on to find out.
How to damage Guardian Shields in Fortnite
In Fortnite, players get to use brand new elements that elevate the battle royale experience. The Guardian Shield is the new item which can help players protect themselves from brutal attacks by their opponents. Damaging a Guardian Shield is part of the Oathbound quest in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1. Here's how you can damage Guardian Shields to get Micro Chips in Fortnite.
BIG Games introduces ‘Secret Club’ Discord channel for Pet Simulator X super fans
BIG Games is no stranger to implementing paid exclusivity features into its experiences, most notably with the point-and-click farming experience Pet Simulator X, so fans weren't shocked when the Roblox mogul announced its new Secret Club that requires a monthly fee to join. This "club" is a private channel that exists within the BIG Games Discord server and can only be viewed by those who pay $3.99 each month. Members of this channel are promised exclusive giveaways, announcements, leaks, developer interactions, and more every week.
Minecraft Legends has a different approach to its Overworld
Minecraft Legends features a different approach to the Overworld than the core Minecraft experience. Instead of mining and changing the world, you are tasked with living in harmony with all aspects of it as you fend off the Piglin invasion from the Nether. The Minecraft Legends Twitter states, "In #MinecraftLegends,...
Fire Emblem Engage Cheats – How to use Cheats in FEE
It’s no secret that Fire Emblem: Engage is a challenging game, even compared to its predecessors. Even if the game gives you a ton of opportunities to grow your units, playing at higher difficulties and in Naga-forbidden Classic mode is enough to make some players frustrated. Perhaps even frustrated enough to “cheat.” But is this possible in Fire Emblem: Engage?
How to get the Clown Nose in Pixel Piece – Roblox
In Roblox Pixel Piece, players get to collect various items from different locations. The Clown Nose is one of the items that can be acquired from enemies, and players need to know where to visit to find these opponents. Here's how to get the Clown Nose in Roblox Pixel Piece.
Anime Souls Simulator Codes (February 2023)
Welcome to Anime Souls Simulator, an anime-inspired collecting Roblox Experience! Your goal is to build a team of the most powerful fighters and send them out to raids to collect energy and souls. Spend your hard-earned money to upgrade your crew even further and take on the more challenging villains.
Upcoming fps THE FINALS uses unique methods to capture authentic sounds
The highly anticipated FPS, The FINALS, captured the attention of gamers when first announced, thanks to its impressive-looking gameplay and environmental destruction. Developer Embark Studios has returned with the start of a series of behind-the-scenes episodes to showcase the game's making further. The FINALS Twitter states, "In the first episode...
When is Creative 2.0 coming out in Fortnite?
Creative mode in Fortnite is a popular and fun way to train, 1v1 friends, and test out weapons. The new awaited update, named Creative 2.0, is bringing excitement for everything that will come. The update is dependent on the player's imagination and we should expect weird to stunning content. Fortnite has so many creative players that will surprise us with the most unique changes to the game.
Best races in Pixel Piece – Roblox
In Pixel Piece, you are given a specific race for your character by chance when you begin the game. These races give additional passive buffs and sometimes abilities you can utilize in battle. Each race is unique and has different chance percentages to obtain. The harder it is to roll them, the better chance they are more powerful. However, we put together a tier list to help you determine which race you might want to try for and how it can help you.
Genshin Impact Tadhla the Falcon World Quest guide
Tadhla the Falcon is a Genshin Impact World Quest—the first in a three-part series about an Eremite named Tadhla. It begins at the Tanit Camps, where you must help Masseira search for his "Falcon." How to unlock the Tadhla the Falcon World Quest in Genshin Impact. To unlock this...
Sakura Stand Codes (February 2023)
Sakura Stand is a Roblox experience where you get to dive into the world of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure! Level up your character, obtain powerful Stances that can increase your power level, and meet new and interesting NPCs. You can embark on an adventure with other players and spend time helping each other and farming together.
Newest Sims 4 expansion trailer showcases innovative build/buy and CAS items
EA has announced another Sims 4 expansion pack via a trailer on YouTube, with this one centering around family across all life stages. Along with the enhanced gameplay, the Growing Together expansion offers a wide variety of useful and unique build/buy and CAS items. Along with the Sims 4 functional...
