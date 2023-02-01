Read full article on original website
Unclaimed stimulus money available for West Virginia residents
Did you know that West Virginians facing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic may be eligible for assistance through the Homeowner Assistance Fund? This fund, which is provided through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, provides up to $9.961 billion for every state, territory, and tribal entity in the United States to prevent housing instability.
nwi.life
Expanding access to healthy food with $50K donation to West Virginia Food Bank
Accessing healthy food can greatly impact a person’s health and well-being. Unfortunately, it’s not always regularly available to far too many individuals and families. To help expand resources, UnitedHealthcare recently announced a $50,000 donation to the Mountaineer Food Bank (MFB) of West Virginia. The donation will positively impact several of Mountaineer Food Bank’s programs, which serve more than 97,500 households across the state annually.
wvpublic.org
Budget Surpluses, Taxes And Recycling Plastics On This West Virginia Morning
On this West Virginia Morning, Government Reporter Randy Yohe spoke with Gov. Jim Justice during Wednesday night’s episode of The Legislature Today. We listen to part of that conversation where the governor discussed budget surpluses and tax reductions. Also, in this show, the Allegheny Front, based in Pittsburgh, shares...
wajr.com
Diversified Energy Opens Bridgeport Headquarters of Next LVL Energy, a gas well retirement company
Bridgeport, W.Va. – Diversified Energy, a natural gas production company, has announced the opening of NxtLvl Energy, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Diversified Energy focused on asset retirement. The Bridgeport location will allow efficient plugging rig deployment and provide industry-leading training for staff development. “Diversified Energy’s continued investment in well-planned...
$1.2 million to go towards quality housing in West Virginia
$1,229,158 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development will go towards helping those experiencing homelessness find resources and connect with vital services in West Virginia.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia’s surplus tax revenue, COVID dollars come under scrutiny
CHARLESTON — West Virginia is sitting on hundreds of millions of dollars in excess tax revenue and federal COVID relief dollars lawmakers must consider what to do with and members of the public are also weighing in on where that money should go. According to the state Department of...
Metro News
Form Energy says $760 million project will pay off for West Virginia
Form Energy’s cutting-edge battery factory represents a major investment in West Virginia — and also a major investment by West Virginians. The $760 million initial phase on the site of the old Weirton steel mill in Hancock County is meant to produce 750 well-paying jobs. The iron-air battery manufacturing plant is financed by millions of dollars of private investments, but there are also millions of public dollars going toward the project.
wchsnetwork.com
Commission seeks lawmakers help on utility hikes
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Commission is calling on state lawmakers to intervene and put the brakes on rampant increases in West Virginia Utility bills. The Commission this week penned a letter to members of the Kanawha County Delegation for some kind of legislation which would hold the line on those constant hikes in bills for water, gas, and electricity.
There’s still time to see rare green comet in West Virginia, Green Bank Observatory says
West Virginians still have time to see a rare green comet that hasn't been visible from earth since the Stone Age, despite cloudy night skies the past few days.
Coronavirus Active Case Trends: north central West Virginia recap for February 3
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – 12 News is producing a weekly look at the trends in active coronavirus cases in north central West Virginia. This recap is released on Fridays, and it shows how the number of active cases has changed from the previous Friday. For the purposes of this report, these recaps will focus on Barbour, […]
Frontier planning $100 million investment into bringing more fiber internet to West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Frontier says they plan to invest $100 million into bringing fiber internet to more than 100,000 more locations around West Virginia in 2023. They say this is part of Frontier’s partnership with the West Virginia Economic Development Office of Broadband. The Office of Broadband says they are bringing reliable internet to […]
WV Schools Closings & Delays – Friday, Feb. 3, 2023
UPDATE [7:05am] WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – Some counties throughout West Virginia have begun to announce plans for changes in school operation schedules for Friday, February 3, 2023, in the face of projected temperature drops. At the time of writing on Friday morning, the following counties have indicated closings or...
For West Virginia teachers, PEIA’s financial crisis has real costs
More than 200,000 West Virginia state employees rely on PEIA for health insurance. As the state agency faces a looming budget cliff, those on the insurance say change is urgently needed. For West Virginia teachers, PEIA’s financial crisis has real costs appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
West Virginia Coal Saved Christmas 2022 from Widespread Power Outages
WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – According to PJM, the regional grid operator which covers West Virginia and neighboring states, natural gas fired power plants weren’t prepared for the dramatic temperature shifts that occurred over the Christmas holiday and failed to meet consumer and business demand. resulting in state consumers and businesses being asked to conserve energy.
West Virginia American Water Accepting Applications for 2023 Environmental Grant Program
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia American Water announced today that applications are now being accepted for the company’s 2023 Environmental Grant Program. “As one of the state’s largest environmental companies, West Virginia American Water is proud to commit annual funding that drives sustainable water management practices for a more sustainable future,” said Robert Burton, president of West Virginia American Water. “Investing in projects that protect and improve the health of our shared water resources is the foundation of strong communities and vibrant economies.”
Gun, ammo purchase tracking in the crosshairs in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia House of Delegates has voted to ban credit card companies from tracking the purchase of guns and ammunition in the Mountain State. Some credit cards do that with an electronic code, and there are concerns they are creating a national database of gun owners. Critics say that’s a […]
Grandparents raising grandkids: High numbers reported in West Virginia
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – We are a month into the new year and still the opioid crisis continues to rage on. It has fallout far beyond the people who are addicted, meaning families can take on additional struggles where kids are involved. 7% may not seem like a large number, but that’s the percentage of […]
Metro News
Citizens want to put brakes on transfer of federal relief dollars to development fund
Gov. Jim Justice submitted a bill meant to transfer $678 million in federal American Rescue Plan dollars to state development funds. Not everybody thinks that’s a great idea. House Bill 2883 calls for $500 million to be transferred to the state Economic Development Authority, a $177 million transfer to...
Governor Justice explains his “Welcome Home” program to bring veterans to West Virginia
(WTRF) – The question of how to make West Virginia more attractive for people to move to the state keeps circulating around the legislature. There have been several solutions for bring veterans here in particular. Governor Justice announced $5,000 for veterans to move to the Mountain State during his State of the State Address. West […]
West Virginia looks to conduct census of people without homes
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia is about to embark on a census to see just how many people are homeless in the Mountain State. This is one of the most visible and talked about problems, especially in the state’s urban areas. Lawmakers are asking the state’s Bureau of Behavioral Health to essentially conduct a […]
