ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
Jake Wells

Unclaimed stimulus money available for West Virginia residents

Did you know that West Virginians facing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic may be eligible for assistance through the Homeowner Assistance Fund? This fund, which is provided through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, provides up to $9.961 billion for every state, territory, and tribal entity in the United States to prevent housing instability.
nwi.life

Expanding access to healthy food with $50K donation to West Virginia Food Bank

Accessing healthy food can greatly impact a person’s health and well-being. Unfortunately, it’s not always regularly available to far too many individuals and families. To help expand resources, UnitedHealthcare recently announced a $50,000 donation to the Mountaineer Food Bank (MFB) of West Virginia. The donation will positively impact several of Mountaineer Food Bank’s programs, which serve more than 97,500 households across the state annually.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wajr.com

Diversified Energy Opens Bridgeport Headquarters of Next LVL Energy, a gas well retirement company

Bridgeport, W.Va. – Diversified Energy, a natural gas production company, has announced the opening of NxtLvl Energy, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Diversified Energy focused on asset retirement. The Bridgeport location will allow efficient plugging rig deployment and provide industry-leading training for staff development. “Diversified Energy’s continued investment in well-planned...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
Metro News

Form Energy says $760 million project will pay off for West Virginia

Form Energy’s cutting-edge battery factory represents a major investment in West Virginia — and also a major investment by West Virginians. The $760 million initial phase on the site of the old Weirton steel mill in Hancock County is meant to produce 750 well-paying jobs. The iron-air battery manufacturing plant is financed by millions of dollars of private investments, but there are also millions of public dollars going toward the project.
HANCOCK COUNTY, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Commission seeks lawmakers help on utility hikes

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Commission is calling on state lawmakers to intervene and put the brakes on rampant increases in West Virginia Utility bills. The Commission this week penned a letter to members of the Kanawha County Delegation for some kind of legislation which would hold the line on those constant hikes in bills for water, gas, and electricity.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

WV Schools Closings & Delays – Friday, Feb. 3, 2023

UPDATE [7:05am] WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – Some counties throughout West Virginia have begun to announce plans for changes in school operation schedules for Friday, February 3, 2023, in the face of projected temperature drops. At the time of writing on Friday morning, the following counties have indicated closings or...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Lootpress

West Virginia Coal Saved Christmas 2022 from Widespread Power Outages

WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – According to PJM, the regional grid operator which covers West Virginia and neighboring states, natural gas fired power plants weren’t prepared for the dramatic temperature shifts that occurred over the Christmas holiday and failed to meet consumer and business demand. resulting in state consumers and businesses being asked to conserve energy.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Lootpress

West Virginia American Water Accepting Applications for 2023 Environmental Grant Program

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia American Water announced today that applications are now being accepted for the company’s 2023 Environmental Grant Program. “As one of the state’s largest environmental companies, West Virginia American Water is proud to commit annual funding that drives sustainable water management practices for a more sustainable future,” said Robert Burton, president of West Virginia American Water. “Investing in projects that protect and improve the health of our shared water resources is the foundation of strong communities and vibrant economies.”
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNS

West Virginia looks to conduct census of people without homes

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia is about to embark on a census to see just how many people are homeless in the Mountain State. This is one of the most visible and talked about problems, especially in the state’s urban areas. Lawmakers are asking the state’s Bureau of Behavioral Health to essentially conduct a […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy