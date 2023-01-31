WhaleStats shows that Shiba Inu SHIB/USD is now the most traded crypto among the top 1000 Ethereum ETH/USD whales. It also holds the biggest token position by dollar value. At the time of writing on Saturday, Shiba Inu had reached $0.00001429, up by 14.5% in the last 24 hours and up by 21% in the last seven days.

1 DAY AGO