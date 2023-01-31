Read full article on original website
Related
Here's How Much A $1,000 Investment In Tesla Stock Will Be Worth In 2030 If Ron Baron's Price Target Hits
One of the most outspoken Tesla Inc TSLA bulls and investors laid out a price target for shares of the electric vehicle leader at the start of November. Here’s what went into the price target and how much the stock could be worth in eight years if his goal is reached.
Mark Zuckerberg Gets $12.5B Richer Thanks To Meta Stock's Massive 23% Post-Earnings Spike
Meta Platforms Inc META CEO Mark Zuckerberg piled $12.5 billion to his wealth making him worth $69.8 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaire’s Index. What Happened: The billions of dollars of increase in the net worth of Zuckerberg came as Facebook parent’s shares surged 23.3% to $188.77 on Thursday.
If You Invested $1,000 IN Amazon Stock After Jeff Bezos Got Divorced, Here's How Much You Would Have Now
E-commerce giant Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN has been one of the best-performing stocks of the past 20 years thanks to huge growth in market share for e-commerce and expansion into new areas such as the cloud, video games and streaming. In recent years, Amazon investors had to hold the stock through...
Benzinga
Expert Ratings for HealthEquity
Within the last quarter, HealthEquity HQY has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $86.0 versus the current price of HealthEquity at $60.145, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts rated HealthEquity...
Benzinga
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
SoundHound AI SOUN shares rose 52.5% to $2.99 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 22.6 million shares, making up 1222.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $591.7 million.
Here's How Much $100 In Bitcoin Could Be Worth If BTC Returns To All-Time Highs
Ark Funds CEO Cathie Wood has called for more companies to add Bitcoin to their balance sheets. Bitcoin hit all-time highs in November 2021 and could have upside for investors if another bull run happens. Apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin BTC/USD remains the most valuable in the world with a market capitalization...
After Elon Musk Gives Cybertruck Update, it's Spotted Driving in California
During Tesla Inc.'s TSLA fourth-quarter earnings call, CEO Elon Musk said the company was still on track to start Cybertruck production in the middle of 2023. But he warned customers not to get too excited, and that volume production would be coming in 2024. A few days later he tweeted saying the beta pre-production Cybertruck is "incredible."
Shiba Inu Rockets Higher As Meme Crypto Become Most Traded Among Top 1000 Ethereum Whales
WhaleStats shows that Shiba Inu SHIB/USD is now the most traded crypto among the top 1000 Ethereum ETH/USD whales. It also holds the biggest token position by dollar value. At the time of writing on Saturday, Shiba Inu had reached $0.00001429, up by 14.5% in the last 24 hours and up by 21% in the last seven days.
$10 Million Bet On This Healthcare Stock? Check Out These 4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying
The Dow Jones dropped by 150 points on Friday. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision. Below is a look at a...
Benzinga
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Elys Game Technology ELYS stock increased by 93.9% to $1.92 during Friday's after-market session. At the close, Elys Game Technology's trading volume reached 2.0 million shares. This is 51.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $58.2 million. Beachbody Co BODY stock...
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Slump As Post-Fed Rally Fades: Analyst Says Breaching $25K Looks Difficult For Apex Coin
Major coins traded in red late Thursday, as the global market cap went down 1.49% reaching $1.08 trillion, recorded at 8:30 p.m. EST. What Happened: The largest cryptocurrency by market value, Bitcoin BTC/USD traded at $23,576. Ethereum ETH/USD was changing hands at $1,649, down 1.74% in the last 24 hours.
Benzinga
A Preview Of Kimball Electronics's Earnings
Kimball Electronics KE is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2023-02-06. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Kimball Electronics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52. Kimball Electronics bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not...
Benzinga
Earnings Preview For Gladstone Capital
Gladstone Capital GLAD is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2023-02-06. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Gladstone Capital will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23. Gladstone Capital bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not...
Benzinga
Earnings Preview: Genworth Financial
Genworth Financial GNW is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2023-02-06. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Genworth Financial will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20. Genworth Financial bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not...
Benzinga
Endeavor Group Stock - Investors Who Have Held Their Endeavor Group Stock Since at Least January 8, 2023 Encouraged to Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. - Breach of Fiduciary Duties Investigation
New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2023) - Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating whether certain directors and officers of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. ("Endeavor Group" or "Endeavor") EDR breached their fiduciary duties to Endeavor and its shareholders. The investigation concerns whether members of the board of directors...
If You Bought $1,000 In Apple Stock When The iPod Was Released, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Technology giant Apple Inc AAPL has released many revolutionary products over the years that have transformed business segments and pushed the company into new areas. One item launched in 2001 helped transform the company forever. What Happened: Apple released the iPod in 2001 as one of the first personal electronics...
After-Hours Alert: Why Alphabet Stock Is Diving
Alphabet Inc GOOG shares are trading lower in Thursday’s after-hours session after the company reported mixed fourth-quarter financial results. What Happened: Alphabet said fourth-quarter revenue increased 1% year-over-year to $76.05 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $75.69 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The Google parent company reported quarterly earnings of $1.05 per share, which missed average estimates of $1.18 per share.
Benzinga
Uniswap Down More Than 4% Within 24 hours
Uniswap's UNI/USD price has decreased 4.6% over the past 24 hours to $7.13. This is contrary to the coins performance over the past week where it has experienced an up-trend of 5.0%, moving from $6.82 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Uniswap...
Why Tesla Stock Is Popping Off Today
Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading higher by 7.30% to $194.65 Thursday afternoon after strong fourth-quarter earnings from Meta Platforms Inc, which has driven a rotation into tech and growth stocks. Growth stocks have also gained following Wednesday's 25 bps rate hike by the Fed and hopes of easing inflation.
Comments / 0