ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for HealthEquity

Within the last quarter, HealthEquity HQY has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $86.0 versus the current price of HealthEquity at $60.145, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts rated HealthEquity...
Benzinga

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

SoundHound AI SOUN shares rose 52.5% to $2.99 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 22.6 million shares, making up 1222.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $591.7 million.
Benzinga

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Elys Game Technology ELYS stock increased by 93.9% to $1.92 during Friday's after-market session. At the close, Elys Game Technology's trading volume reached 2.0 million shares. This is 51.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $58.2 million. Beachbody Co BODY stock...
Benzinga

A Preview Of Kimball Electronics's Earnings

Kimball Electronics KE is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2023-02-06. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Kimball Electronics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52. Kimball Electronics bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not...
Benzinga

Earnings Preview For Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital GLAD is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2023-02-06. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Gladstone Capital will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23. Gladstone Capital bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not...
Benzinga

Earnings Preview: Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial GNW is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2023-02-06. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Genworth Financial will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20. Genworth Financial bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not...
Benzinga

Endeavor Group Stock - Investors Who Have Held Their Endeavor Group Stock Since at Least January 8, 2023 Encouraged to Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. - Breach of Fiduciary Duties Investigation

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2023) - Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating whether certain directors and officers of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. ("Endeavor Group" or "Endeavor") EDR breached their fiduciary duties to Endeavor and its shareholders. The investigation concerns whether members of the board of directors...
Benzinga

After-Hours Alert: Why Alphabet Stock Is Diving

Alphabet Inc GOOG shares are trading lower in Thursday’s after-hours session after the company reported mixed fourth-quarter financial results. What Happened: Alphabet said fourth-quarter revenue increased 1% year-over-year to $76.05 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $75.69 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The Google parent company reported quarterly earnings of $1.05 per share, which missed average estimates of $1.18 per share.
Benzinga

Uniswap Down More Than 4% Within 24 hours

Uniswap's UNI/USD price has decreased 4.6% over the past 24 hours to $7.13. This is contrary to the coins performance over the past week where it has experienced an up-trend of 5.0%, moving from $6.82 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Uniswap...
Benzinga

Why Tesla Stock Is Popping Off Today

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading higher by 7.30% to $194.65 Thursday afternoon after strong fourth-quarter earnings from Meta Platforms Inc, which has driven a rotation into tech and growth stocks. Growth stocks have also gained following Wednesday's 25 bps rate hike by the Fed and hopes of easing inflation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy