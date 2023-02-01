Southeast Asia’s used motorcycle platform iMotorbike, which raked in $2.5 million of revenue in its first year of operations, aims for a 4 times growth in 2023. “We clocked $2.5 million (MYR10.5 million) revenue – in 2022. We are gross profitable at every single motorbike sold. This is a conservative growth of 11 times since our inception,” its Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder Gil Carmo told TechNode Global in an interview. “We forecast, in 2023 to hit $20 million in revenue. In 2022, we did close to 2,000 transactions, of which transactions were in Malaysia and Vietnam combined.”

1 DAY AGO