ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Meet the German shepherd who was the richest dog in the world — and had a huge secret

By Clémence Michallon
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bwAxM_0kYp07Qp00

Once upon a time, Gunther was the wealthiest dog in the world. The German Shepherd was one in a long line of Gunthers. He was Gunther VI. His great-grandfather, Gunther III, had supposedly inherited a fortune from his late owner, a German countess.

In November 2021, Gunther VI made headlines when he allegedly tried to sell a Florida mansion previously owned by Madonna. The property was located in Biscayne Bay and went on the market at $31m. The Associated Press – in a story it later took down and replaced with a more accurate version – said the villa was just one element of Gunther’s extravagant lifestyle.

“A chef cooks his breakfast each morning made of the finest meat, fresh vegetables and rice,” that initial story read in part. “Sometimes he enjoys caviar, but there’s never any kibble in [sight]. He travels by private jet, works on obedience skills daily with his trainer and sleeps in a lavish round, red velvet bed overlooking the bay.”

Gunther had made appearances in the press before, but this time was different. Perhaps because it involved one of the most famous pop stars of our time and perfect for social media consumption. It seemed to attract more attention than previous mentions of Gunther, and more scrutiny. The New York Post ran a full debunking, stating that the real owner of the house was “not a dog”, but “a wealthy – albeit eccentric – 65-year-old Italian entrepreneur from Tuscany named Maurizio Mian.” The Associated Press replaced its story about the sale of the mansion with a new piece looking at “how the tale of a German shepherd and a trust has long been used as a publicity stunt to dupe reporters.”

“The AP fell for parts of the stunt and is removing the erroneous story,” the news service noted in its replacement.

The curious case of Gunther and his alleged fortune is the subject of a new Netflix documentary. Gunther’s Millions , billed by the streamer as its new Tiger King , is a zany, flamboyant, and exhaustive deep dive into the making – and unmaking – of Gunther’s legend. It is the result of two years of work, featuring multiple interviews with Mian as well as a wide cast of secondary characters. Director Aurelien Leturgie and executive producer Emilie Dumay, who are both French, didn’t come to the story knowing all its intricacies; rather, they uncovered them during the making of the documentary, both through interviews and by doing their own background research.

“The point from the beginning was to get the audience to live the journey we lived as filmmakers,” Dumay tells The Independent on a video call, the week before the documentary’s release. “We went into this feeling that this was a story about a dog who had all this money. We knew there were people pulling strings, and I think the audience would expect that, but every time there was a twist or turn, we were taken for a ride.”

To a degree, the sentence, “A wealthy dog is buying a mansion” is never going to be one hundred percent true. At best, it means there is a legal infrastructure, controlled by humans, through which a dog is buying a house. But humans have to drive that ship. That is debunking number one in the Gunther saga. But Gunther’s Millions goes far beyond that distinction. The documentary comprises four episodes. Leturgie and Dumay initially allow Mian to tell his version of the story. (The one that states there was a German countess; her beloved dog was called Gunther and she left him all of her money as well as a set of instructions for how the dog and his descendants – all to be called Gunther – were to live their lives of luxury.) By episode three, the filmmakers confront Mian and others with some serious claims. Was the countess even real? Where did the money come from? What was fact and what was fiction? Why did anything have to be made up in the first place?

Without revealing too much here, the legend of Gunther was described in 2021 by the AP in its amended story as “[appearing] to be a ruse created by Maurizio Mian, the scion of an Italian pharmaceutical company, who has used the tale of the globe-trotting canine to promote real estate sales and other projects.” Mian’s own money, per the AP, “[appeared] to have come from his family’s Italian pharmaceutical business. Istituto Gentili, which developed a treatment for the bone-weakening disease osteoporosis with the US pharmaceutical giant Merck, was purchased by Merck in 1997.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iwmIz_0kYp07Qp00

Leturgie and Dumay say they chose to unwrap the story of Gunther’s Millions in the same way they uncovered it, one layer after the other. Viewers must watch the four episodes in order to get the full breadth of the true story. (No, really, this writer must insist – the crucial parts are at the end.)

“We didn’t come into the story knowing all of these things,” Leturgie says on the same video call. “It took us a lot of research, interviews, and cross-referencing [various elements]. It was such a rollercoaster, and we felt that our point of view was probably the best way to tell the story.”

Theirs is a cast of unreliable narrators. Mian’s participation is revealing and often brazen. What he declares confidently in an early episode may end up being deconstructed later on. Leturgie and Dumay approach their task with empathy as well as a sense of duty to the truth. In other words: Gunther’s Millions is a documentary in which people openly say they can’t answer certain sensitive questions. Some obfuscate. Some deflect. And then, there are the times when the filmmakers have to confront their interviewees about apparent lies.

“Everyone had their own intentions and their own agenda,” Dumay says, “There were people who were trying to help Maurizio keep this fantasy alive, or some parts of it, and others that would cut themselves [from] saying too much.” Figuring out who was telling the truth – and how to get them to say it – was a challenge, she adds. “And we had a few surprises along the way.”

Confronting interviewees with newly uncovered information was a way to get “organic reactions”, Leturgie says. Those candid moments were often telling: “Sometimes just a silence – or someone not wanting to answer a question – can tell you a lot.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c7yMH_0kYp07Qp00

When Dumay and Leturgie mention Mian, their tone is affectionate. Watching Gunther’s Millions , it seems impossible to imagine that their rapport was always smooth, nor always friendly. But it also evidently led Mian to open up about deeply personal aspects of his life – which points to a trusting, if complex, relationship between the filmmakers and their subject.

“At the beginning, he was really excited about the idea of telling the story of Gunther,” Dumay says. “But we’ve always told him we wanted to tell the full story. I just think that in his mind, he thought he could control the narrative a little bit more than he did. And throughout our research and our investigation, we started digging in places he was not necessarily expecting.”

Mian, she says, had to let go of certain aspects of the story: “It makes him so much more interesting than what we thought we were going to get from the beginning. He really opened up to us and let his guard down.”

It’s objectively jarring to feel you are being lied to. Were there moments of frustration, I ask, or was the exercise always treated as this fun and breezy encounter with an eccentric character?

“We had moments when we were very frustrated,” Leturgie says. But he and Dumay came to view much of Mian’s behaviour through the lens of mental health, which helped. “It’s definitely a story of deception to some degree. We were lied to, but it was a journey we too, and as filmmakers, this is the type of thing that we always sign up for. We do have respect for [Mian]. He is eccentric, but we don’t have a bittersweet taste [in our mouths]. It was a great experience for us too.”

Gunther’s Millions streams on Netflix starting 1 February in the US and in the UK

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene mocked for dressing ‘like Cruella de Vil’ at State of the Union

In the hours preceding Joe Biden's State of the Union address on Tuesday night, it was clear that Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene hoped to draw as much attention as possible to herself.Yet few could have anticipated her elaborate white fur outfit, which drew mockery and numerous comparisons to the Disney villain Cruella de Vil on social media."I think when the State of the Union is over, @RepMTG will be looking for some dalmatians to kill," joked the comedy writer Travon Free on Twitter, posting a photo of Ms Greene's voluminous fur coat and towering collar."Marjorie Taylor Greene's coat...
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Dollar Tree is Under Fire Again

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
The Independent

Cancer patient offloaded from flight after ‘repeatedly asking for help with bag’

A woman has claimed that American Airlines offloaded her from a flight in Delhi after she could not place her own cabin bag in the overhead lockers.Meenakshi Sengupta has lodged a complaint with the US airline, telling police and aviation authorities that she has no strength in her arms following surgery and treatment for cancer, and accusing an AA crew member of “extremely rude and arrogant” behaviour.The airline confirmed that a “disruptive customer” had been removed from Flight 293 from Delhi to New York on 30 January. In a complaint to Delhi Police seen by NDTV, Ms Sengupta said she...
The Independent

Don Jr mocked for retweeting post joking that China should receive a Trump blimp

The drama surrounding a suspected Chinese spy balloon floating over the US dominated headlines last week and was immediately adopted into partisan political slugging in the mass media. Some conservative commentators were apoplectic, claiming Joe Biden was irresponsible for not shooting the balloon down earlier, while Democrats defended the president, noting that similar balloons had entered US airspace during the Trump administration. Mr Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr, took a different approach, sharing on social media that he believes in something more akin to a cultural exchange with Beijing. On Sunday, he shared a screenshot of a tweet that...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

‘Strange’ Russian satellite blows up into cloud of debris – report

A division of the US space force has confirmed that a “strange” Russian satellite blew up last month, creating a cloud of debris that added to the junk already cluttering space.The 18th Space Defense Squadron tweeted on Tuesday that the Russian satellite Cosmos 2499 blew up on 4 January at an altitude of about 1170km, adding that the space force division is tracking 85 associated pieces of the debris.US satellite trackers had reportedly catalogued the Russian satellite as a piece of debris initially after it was launched in 2014 but later labelled it as the payload Cosmos 2499.Earlier news...
The Independent

Brexit caused small boats crisis in English Channel, report finds

Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal is the primary factor in the crisis of small boat crossings in the English Channel, a new study has found.The decision to leave the EU without a returns agreement in place has led to the “skyrocketing” number of dangerous crossings, according to the Durham University report.Under a mechanism known as the Dublin Convention, the British government could previously ask fellow EU nations to take people back if they had passed through safe countries en route to the UK.“The government used to have a deal on returning migrants, but it ended with Brexit and no alternative was agreed,” said study author Professor...
The Independent

British rescue crew joins search operation in Turkey as death toll soars

Around 70 members of the UK International Search and Rescue Team have arrived in Turkey to assist with the search operation as the death toll from the 7.8 magnitude earthquake surpassed 15,000.The team of volunteers, which included firefighters, medics, engineers and vets, was joined by crews from at least 24 countries.UK International Search and Rescue team coordinator Mark Davey said it had taken a lot of organisation to get to Antakya, in the Hatay province, due to the amount of destruction caused to basic infrastructure.“Transportation is very difficult here, so it took a lot of organisation to get enough vehicles...
The Independent

Netflix viewers beg others to watch ‘underrated’ top 10 show so it can secure season 2

Netflix viewers have called on others to help the streamer’s “underrated” Lockwood & Co land a second season. Despite minimal press and promotional content, the eight-episode detective fiction has managed to secure the No 2 spot on Netflix UK’s Top 10 watchlist, having arrived on the platform on 27 January.Based on British author Jonathan Stout’s supernatural book series of the same name, the show follows Lucy (Ruby Stokes), a girl with psychic abilities. Lucy joins the ghost-hunting agency Lockwood & Co, which is run by teenagers Anthony (Cameron Chapman) and George (Ali Hadji-Heshmati).Together, without adult supervision, the trio battle...
The Independent

North Korea shows off unprecedented display of nuclear might in surprise night-time military parade

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un presided over a much-anticipated military parade on Wednesday night, showcasing the country’s largest ever display of advanced, nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missiles.Wearing a black coat and black fedora hat, an excited-looking Mr Kim was pictured waving and clapping alongside his daughter and wife as hundreds of thousands of troops showed off North Korea’s military might.The military parade, in what state-run media said was evidence of North Korea’s “largest nuclear attack capability” to date, was held through Pyongyang’s Kim Il-sung square on Wednesday night.Satellite images of the parade released by Maxar Technologies showed huge missiles, trucks, launchers...
The Independent

Australian Defense Department to remove Chinese-made cameras

Australia’s Defense Department will remove surveillance cameras made by Chinese Communist Party-linked companies from its buildings, the government said Thursday after the U.S. and Britain made similar moves. The Australian newspaper reported Thursday that at least 913 cameras, intercoms, electronic entry systems and video recorders developed and manufactured by Chinese companies Hikvision and Dahua are in Australian government and agency offices, including the Defense Department and the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade. Hikvision and Dahua are partly owned by China's Communist Party-ruled government.China’s Embassy to Australia did not immediately respond to a request for comment. China’s general response...
The Independent

Death toll in Turkey, Syria earthquake surpasses 15,000

The death toll from the catastrophic earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria rose to more than 15,000 as more bodies were pulled from the rubble of collapsed homes in the stricken zone, Turkey's disaster management agency said Thursday.The agency said 12,391 people had been confirmed killed in Turkey after Monday's early morning earthquake and series of aftershocks, which brought down thousands of buildings in southeastern Turkey.On the other side of the border in Syria, another 2,902 people have been reported to have been killed. Rescue workers continued to pull living people from the damaged homes but hope was starting...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
334K+
Post
540M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy