ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

What is the State of the Union address?

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LsuNV_0kYozsl400

The 2023 State of the Union address will take place on Tuesday, 7 February.

It is the constitutionally-mandated annual message delivered to a joint session of Congress by the president of the United States.

In this year’s address, Joe Biden is expected to talk about important issues facing Americans and will offer solutions and suggestions for new policies.

It will be Mr Biden’s second State of the Union speech, which could serve as a platform for his 2024 campaign for re-election.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Trumpworld at war over Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ State of the Union rebuttal

Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders took a needling after her response to Joe Biden's State of the Union address, but not just from the left – right-wing commentators also took her to task, even calling her not "intellectually capable" of responding to the president. Ms Sanders rose to prominence as Donald Trump's White House press secretary before running a successful campaign to take over Arkansas' top office. Her rebuttal to Mr Biden was laced with culture war bromides."Most Americans simply want to live their lives in freedom and peace, but we are under attack in a left-wing culture war...
ARKANSAS STATE
The Independent

Jill Biden mocked over awkward kiss with Doug Emhoff at State of the Union

One of the stranger moments from Joe Biden’s second State of the Union address to Congress on Tuesday evening came when his wife, First Lady Dr Jill Biden, approached her seat in the gallery and encountered Doug Emhoff, husband of vice president Kamala Harris.Making her way along the row past applauding guests, Dr Biden held the second gentlemen’s hand before the pair exchanged a friendly kiss, after which the first lady slid past Mr Emhoff and shook hands with Irish rock star Bono and Paul Pelosi, the husband of former House speaker Nancy Pelosi who is in recovery after...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Matthew C. Woodruff

DeSantis’ Teenage Girl Problem.

Former President Trump has a lot to say about people and it seems it isn’t always backed up with hard facts. In an interview with Fox News early last year, Trump warned Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) against running for president in 2024 and threatened him with the release of unflattering information.
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled

In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
The Independent

Trump claims ‘millions and millions’ followed his SOTU commentary after sharing 48 posts in 73 minutes

Mr Trump posted an astonishing 48 Truth Social posts over the course of Mr Biden’s State of the Union address.The speech lasted about one hour and 13 minutes, meaning Mr Trump shared a post every 90 seconds on average.The former president boasted about his commentary performance on Wednesday morning, claiming “millions and millions” of people tuned in to hear what he had to say.“Big night for ‘TRUTH’ last night. Tremendous numbers of people signed on to hear my ‘Play by Play’ of the SOTU Speech…Like I mean Millions and Millions of people, and TRUTH handled the Traffic well,” he...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Voices: Marjorie Taylor Greene proves Trumpism without Trump is just as obnoxious

President Biden was clearly enjoying himself. After spending the first part of his State of the Union address energetically emphasizing bipartisanship and promoting his legislative accomplishments, the president was ready to set some policy contrasts with the GOP. And Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia was ready to prove once again that Trumpism without Trump is just as obnoxious."Some of my Republican friends want to take the economy hostage unless I agree to their economic plans. All of you at home should know what their plans are," asserted President Biden. Some jeers broke out among Republicans. The cameras panned...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

This Parkland dad has a history of interrupting Biden. But he found the GOP’s behaviour at SOTU ‘offensive’

Maneul Oliver, who lost his son in the 2018 Parkland shooting and attended his second State of the Union this week, found Republicans’ disgusted reaction to President Joe Biden’s speech not only “offensive” but also a bad example for the rest of America.“That room represents what’s going on also, on a daily basis, in our society ... but in this particular event, you have a small universe of that reaction,” he told The Independent. “Where I was sitting down, I could see the body language of these members of Congress that, in our opinion as a country, they should...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Voices: Matt Gaetz bullied and body-shamed me – so our moment at the State of the Union was one I won’t forget

It is not everyday that you shake hands and look into the eyes of a congressman who has bullied you on a national stage, but 7 February 2023 was no ordinary day.Last summer, I publicly called out Representative Matt Gaetz for his offensive speech at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit. Now, if I was a member of congress who had been called out by an activist, especially one who had a history of embarrassing politicians, I would be inclined to ignore them. Fortunately for me, and unfortunately for Mr Gaetz, he doesn’t have the temper to make...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

He attended the SOTU after saving lives in a mass shooting. He wants Congress to stop feuding and save more

An excited Richard Fierro didn’t know what he would hear or who he’d spot next as he sat in the gallery of the Capitol on the night of President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address. Someone nearby was talking about Mar-a-Lago; a Minnesota teacher told him about her work; he met a basketball player who’d been tasered in Milwaukee. Mr Fierro, an Army veteran and Colorado brewery owner, soaked it all in.“When you’re in the middle of it, in the gallery just watching, everybody’s kind of in one pool, which is the best,” Mr Fierro, 45, tells The Independent...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Independent

Voices: Donald Trump doesn’t have proper conservative values

As an American and as a millennial, I have never wanted to associate myself with a party that supports Trump. But in America, we still get separated into two outdated labels: either you’re a conservative Republican or a liberal-minded Democrat. So, where does this leave me?I am a journalism student from the United States and I have had the amazing opportunity to intern at the Independent for a few months. I noticed the question that I get asked the most in the UK is, “What is your opinion of Trump?” I answer honestly. He’s the worst.For the most part, I’ve...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Chrissy Teigen left speechless after Trump diss tweet read aloud in Congress

Chrissy Teigen reacted in disbelief after an old tweet of hers was quoted during the House Oversight Committee hearing in the US.As part of the House Republicans’ newly launched investigation into US President Joe Biden and the Democrats, Wednesday’s (8 February) hearing examined Twitter executives’ temporary move to block distribution of a 2020 story by the New York Post about Hunter Biden.The article claimed to show emails from Hunter to an executive at a Ukrainian gas company he represented as an attorney and later served as a board member for.However, things took an unexpected detour when Virginia’s Democratic Congressman...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Independent

Oregon court refuses to overturn order blocking gun measure

The Oregon Supreme Court has again refused to overturn a lower court ruling blocking a voter-approved gun measure from taking effect. In a ruling Thursday, the high court concluded it would be inappropriate to get involved while the matter is still being addressed in a trial court, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported. The measure remains blocked pending a hearing on its constitutionality.Voters in November narrowly approved the measure, which requires a permit to buy a gun and a background check to be completed before a gun can be sold or transferred. It also restricts the sale, manufacture and use of...
OREGON STATE
The Independent

Schools become flashpoint for Republicans eyeing White House

Former President Donald Trump has called for parents to elect and fire school principals. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has banned instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade. And Nikki Haley, the former United Nations ambassador who is expected to announce her White House bid next week, is among the Republicans taking aim at critical race theory.In the opening stages of the GOP presidential primary, the “parents' rights” movement and lessons for school children are emerging as a critical flashpoint.Ahead of what could be a bruising Republican presidential primary, the focus on issues related to...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Pence subpoena could set up fight over executive privilege

The subpoena to former Vice President Mike Pence is a milestone moment in an ongoing Justice Department special counsel investigation. But it doesn't guarantee he's going to be testifying before a grand jury anytime soon.Pence is the latest official in former President Donald Trump's administration to be subpoenaed as part of the investigation into efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, but the push for Pence's testimony is unique because he's the highest-ranking official known to have been summoned. The subpoena, the most aggressive step to date taken by special counsel Jack Smith, sets the stage...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Donald Trump attacks ‘no talent’ Rihanna over anti-Trump graffiti ahead of Super Bowl performance

Donald Trump attacked Rihanna on social media ahead of the pop star and fashion mogul’s upcoming performance at the Super Bowl.“Without her ‘Stylist’ she’d be NOTHING,” the former president wrote on Truth Social. “Bad everything, and NO TALENT!”The post was in response to another from Texas congressman Ronny Jackson, Mr Trump’s former White House doctor.“Rihanna spray painted ‘F*** Donald Trump’ on a car at the Cadillac Ranch in Amarillo,” he wrote on Thursday. “She’s made a career of spewing degenerate filth while badmouthing America every chance she gets. Why is the NFL showcasing this crap? Rihanna SHOULD NOT be...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

AP source: Trump team turns over items marked as classified

Lawyers for former President Donald Trump have in recent months turned over to federal investigators additional documents with classified markings as well as a laptop belonging to a Trump aide, a person familiar with the situation said Friday night.The lawyers also provided an empty folder with classified markings, according to the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press to discuss an ongoing investigation.A Justice Department special counsel has been investigating the retention by Trump of hundreds of documents marked as classified at his Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago. FBI agents who served a search warrant at the...
INDIANA STATE
The Independent

UN draft resolution: Any peace must keep Ukraine intact

Ukraine’s supporters have circulated a proposed resolution for adoption by the 193-member U.N. General Assembly on the eve of the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of its smaller neighbor that would underscore the need for peace ensuring Ukraine’s “sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity.”The draft, obtained Friday by The Associated Press, is entitled “Principles underlying a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine.” The proposed resolution is broader and less detailed than the 10-point peace plan that Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced at the November summit of the Group of 20 major economies. This was a deliberate decision by...
The Independent

Education Secretary signals plan to push for more international students

The Education Secretary may challenge the Home Office’s plan to cut migration, arguing that the financial boost from international students to British universities was “hugely valuable”.Gillian Keegan said she is wanting to expand education export revenues from about £26bn to £35bn by 2030.Speaking with the Financial Times, Ms Keegan said the university sector was one which “we should be very proud of”.She said: “It’s world-leading, a great advert to our country. We have a strategy which is very much focused on growing the revenue.”It comes as Home Secretary Suella Braverman looks for ways to control migration – however, as of...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
337K+
Post
545M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy