Read full article on original website
Related
centurycity-westwoodnews.com
Measure ULA Lands in Court as Property Transfer Tax is Challenged by Landlords and Taxpayer Associations
Measure is intended to fund affordable housing and tenant assistance programs through a property transfer tax. Measure ULA, the newly passed City of LA property transfer tax seems to be headed for the courts as a group of landlords, The Apartment Association of Greater Los Angeles, and the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association have chosen to file a lawsuit against the city and Measure ULA, as reported by Globest.com.
centurycity-westwoodnews.com
Councilwoman Katy Yaroslavsky Outlines Vision for Westwood Village Revitalization at WVIA Board Meeting
WVIA holds first in-person meeting in nearly three years. Last month, the Westwood Village Improvement Association (WVIA) welcomed newly-elected CD-5 Councilwoman Katy Yaroslavsky to their first in-person Board meeting in nearly three years. During the meeting, the Councilwoman outlined her vision for the future of Westwood Village and her steadfast commitment to collaboratively working with all stakeholders to help revitalize the area.
centurycity-westwoodnews.com
California Department of Fish and Wildlife Confirms the Tragic Death of Mountain Lion P-81
P-81 found on Pacific Coast Highway near Las Posas Road. On Sunday, January 22, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) sadly confirmed the death of P-81, a four-year-old mountain lion. The animal’s body was collected on Pacific Coast Highway near Las Posas Road in the western Santa Monica Mountains. A necropsy will be performed to confirm the cause of death.
Comments / 0