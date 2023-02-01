WVIA holds first in-person meeting in nearly three years. Last month, the Westwood Village Improvement Association (WVIA) welcomed newly-elected CD-5 Councilwoman Katy Yaroslavsky to their first in-person Board meeting in nearly three years. During the meeting, the Councilwoman outlined her vision for the future of Westwood Village and her steadfast commitment to collaboratively working with all stakeholders to help revitalize the area.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO