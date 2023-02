On February 2, 2023, at approximately 08:50 hours a search warrant was executed at 4445 Sherwood Boulevard, by members of the Melbourne Police Department SWAT Team and members of the MPD Special Investigations Unit. This is a nuisance location with over 35 calls for service from January,2022 to January 2023. that include, suspicious and wanted persons, disturbances of multiple types, and noise complaints. Multiple persons were detained on the property to include the owner of the residence. During the search of 4445 Sherwood Boulevard, Joshua WING was found in possession of approximately 17 grams of methamphetamine and approximately 3 grams of fentanyl. Wing was arrested and charged as mentioned below. One additional arrest is pending.

MELBOURNE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO