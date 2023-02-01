Read full article on original website
66-Year-Old Illinois School Worker Charged With Stealing Over $1.5 Million In Chicken Wings
A 66-year-old Illinois school district worker was charged for allegedly stealing more than $1.5 million worth of food, mostly chicken wings, from the impoverished district, RadarOnline.com has learned. Vera Liddell was the food service director for Harvey School District in Harvey, Illinois, outside of Chicago. Authorities claimed the food service director allegedly began stealing from the district in the form of massive food orders during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the NY Post, prosecutors accused the school worker of using the pandemic-enforced policies by the district to her advantage. Liddell was accused of using district funds to order over...
"He Wanted To Be A Star." He Was Found In The California Desert With All Of His Organs Missing
Ryan Singleton was a model from Atlanta, Georgia. Since he was young, he "wanted to be a star," his mother, Iris Flowers, remembers, reports WUSA 9. When Ryan was 21 years old, he left Atlanta and went to New York to pursue his dream.
Georgia Woman Found Dead in Car Dealership Reportedly Killed by Hitman Hired By Ex-Boyfriend
A Georgia woman was allegedly killed at the order of an ex who is reportedly still on the loose. Courtney Owens, a 34-year-old woman who was found dead on December 9 inside the Snellville car dealership where she was employed, was shot by a man who was allegedly hired as a hitman by her ex-boyfriend and former business partner.
Complex
Dollar General Employees Arrested for Allegedly Lowering Prices, Costing Store Over $6,000
Two Dollar General employees in Indiana are facing criminal charges after allegedly lowering store prices, causing the store to lose over $6,000 in revenue. Per local outlet 14News, 23-year-old Amber Smith and 19-year-old Katelyn Wells are facing charges of theft after the Dollar General on Lincoln Avenue accused them of purposefully lowering prices of store items to purchase at a lower rate.
Yale Honors 9-Year-Old Girl Who White Neighbor Called the Police on for Collecting Flies
The story of a White neighbor who called the police on a Black 9-year-old girl for collecting flies sparked outrage in a local New Jersey community and made national headlines in November of last year, but things have turned around for the young girl after Yale University honored her work in collecting the little lanternflies.
Florida nursing schools shut down for selling fake diplomas worth more than $100 million
In Florida, federal authorities ordered the closure of three nursing schools for a multi-million dollar scam. The schools sold thousands of fake diplomas for more than $100 million dollars.
Casino Refuses to Pay $42M to Woman Who Won Slots Game, Offers Steak Dinner Instead
A New York woman’s life changed (briefly) after she hit the jackpot at a Jamaica, Queens casino, but her dream soon turned to reality after what unfolded next. Katrina Bookman was playing the slots when she won $42 million at the Resorts World Casino. The win was the largest slot machine jackpot in US history, according to UNILAD.
Feds seized a party boat, a Rolls Royce, and a motorcycle from a man accused of using COVID loans to buy his way into a Texas yacht club
Michael George McQuarn submitted 10 PPP loans under four different business names, including one titled "Cool Kids Entertainment Group, LLC."
Black FedEx Driver Says Company Sent Him Back To Work The Day After He Was Shot At, Lawsuit Claims
A Black FedEx driver is suing his employer, the City of Brookhaven, the Brookhaven Police Chief, and a father-son duo after being shot at. The post Black FedEx Driver Says Company Sent Him Back To Work The Day After He Was Shot At, Lawsuit Claims appeared first on NewsOne.
Man demands Walmart employees mind their own business when they try to help with bathroom dilemma: 'No one asked you'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. What would you do if you were a man who needed to use the men's room at the store, but you had brought your four-year-old daughter shopping with you?
Parents forever losing their children's custody for failure to pay money spent by government on foster care
Child endangerment, abuse or abandonment are all grounds for having your parental rights terminated. At least that's what most people know about. In at least 12 states in the United States, failure to pay foster care bills is a good enough reason for losing your children's custody.
Hear what Van Jones thinks about Black officers charged in Tyre Nichols case
CNN political commentator Van Jones discusses the Tyre Nichols case and whether racial bias played a role in the killing.
A woman waiting while her family test-drove a Tesla got hit by a car driven by an employee, lawsuit says
Rakshinda Parvez stayed behind while her family took a Tesla for a test-drive at a Maryland centre when the incident occurred, per court documents.
Julie Chrisley's First Meal Behind Bars Revealed As Reality Star Begins 7-Year Prison Sentence
Julie Chrisley will luckily have dinner made for her tonight — only it will be served in a prison. According to Radar, the Chrisley Knows Best star will be feasting on a chicken cheese steak sandwich during her first evening meal at the Federal Medical Center Lexington in Kentucky after surrendering on Tuesday, January 17. Fortunately for Julie, if she's not feeling like chowing down on meat, officials at FMC Lexington revealed she can also choose bean salad, pasta salad, carrots or prison bread rolls to substitute. TODD CHRISLEY REACTS TO RUMORS HE'S GAY, HAD AFFAIR WITH FORMER BUSINESS ASSOCIATEEarlier...
blavity.com
3 Black Women With Links To The Chicago Area Were Victims Of LA Mass Shooting
Three Black women with ties to the Chicago area have been revealed as among the victims of a recent mass shooting in Los Angeles. According to the New York Post, police responded to a call around 2:30 a.m. reporting a shooting in the Beverly Crest area. The location of the...
New York City Attorney Shot and Robbed While Taking Pictures on Vacation in Chile
A family in Staten Island is wondering what happened to a loved one who was traveling in Chile and was initially reported missing and before being discovered dead. According to ABC 7 News, the family of New York City attorney, Eric Garvin, is searching for answers. The 38-year-old was shot...
A Black Alabama Family Claims Their Land and Well Were Stolen by City Officials
A family in Huntsville, AL claim that, decades ago, the city systematically stole the land their family once owned. According News 19, about 10 acres sat along Athens Pike, which is now known as Holmes Avenue. The five surviving Jones siblings say that land had been in the family since the 1870s. Today, that piece of land is home to the University of Alabama in Huntsville’s business administration building.
After Winning the Jackpot, a Black Lady Sued a Bank for Refusing to Accept a Check
71-year-old Lizzie Pugh won a five-figure slot machine jackpot on a church outing. But what started as a financial win ended in tears when tellers at the Fifth Third Bank refused to cash the check or give it back to the retired teacher. Pugh said they were openly racist and said the prize she won at Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort was fraudulent.
SBF held $50 million in a tiny rural Washington state bank that had just 3 employees until he invested in it
Prosecutors have seized just under $50 million from Sam Bankman-Fried's Farmington State Bank account. The bank had just three employees and specialized in agricultural loans to farmers until March 2022. Bankman-Fried's trading firm Alameda Research later took a stake in Farmington – at which time it rebranded as "Moonstone".
NYC grocery stores consider locking up food due to rampant theft; workers are 'traumatized'
Amidst a string of serial robberies, local New York City grocery store owners warn that food may join the list of goods kept behind locked doors.
