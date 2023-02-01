ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Us Weekly

Find Out What Reviewers Are Calling the ‘Best Bra Ever’

Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We can't tell you how many times we've come across a bra that shoppers claim is the cream of the crop. Here's the thing: Clearly everyone has a particular preference, but there are some options which boast an overwhelming amount of fanfare — and this Warner's wireless style is certainly one of them!

Whenever a bra is wireless, we already begin to love it — and this one has the ability to smooth out nearly every part of your body, including spots like the underarms which tend to go overlooked. It's a sturdy everyday bra, but considering how seamless it appears underneath clothing, you can potentially use it for so much more !

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JTglo_0kYogK0f00
Amazon

See it!

Get the Warner's Women's Blissful Benefits Underarm-Smoothing Wireless Bra for $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 31, 2023, but are subject to change.

If you're looking to snag lift from a bra, this is simply not the one. It's lightly lined with just a hint of padding in the cups for shaping. That being said, this bra is definitely supportive and reviewers with larger cup sizes confirm it feels flawless! But the best features of this bra don't happen on the front, but rather on the sides and on the back.

We love to see a wide side strap on any bra, and this beauty delivers the goods . Having this amount of stretch fabric can eliminate any awkward bunching which occurs with thinner straps for a smoother appearance. If you want to wear this with a tighter tee, tank or sweater, chances are this bra will make your silhouette completely streamlined. The back is equally as smoothing, thanks to the way the straps curve instead of sitting on top of the back strap in a square shape.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y7kGl_0kYogK0f00
Amazon

See it!

Get the Warner's Women's Blissful Benefits Underarm-Smoothing Wireless Bra for $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 31, 2023, but are subject to change.

Naturally, finding the right size may be the only tricky thing about this bra — as there are limited options to choose from. You can consult the size chart for guidance, but if you have a Prime membership, you have a major advantage in eliminating this pesky problem. You can order two or three options without getting charged, try them on at home and then swiftly return what doesn't work. You'll only get charged for what you keep, which means your dream bra may be a few clicks away.

See it: Get the Warner's Women's Blissful Benefits Underarm-Smoothing Wireless Bra for $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 31, 2023, but are subject to change.

The Best Strapless Bras to Support Larger Busts

Read article

Not what you're looking for? Check out more styles from Warner's and shop all of the lingerie, sleep and loungewear available on Amazon! Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here !

Browse fashion , beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides .

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team . The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits , purses , plus-size swimsuits , women's sneakers , bridal shapewear , and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com . Happy shopping!

Comments / 0

Related
People

Amazon's Outlet Released Epic Winter Deals on Coat, Jackets, and Sweaters Starting at $9

These steep savings go up to 70 percent off We may be in the middle of winter, but that doesn't mean you have to pay full price for warm, cozy clothes for the season.  Amazon's massive outlet store is packed with new offers in every department — and right now, there are more than 10,000 outlet deals on clothing. There are all kinds of winter staples: coats, jackets, sweatshirts, sweaters, and more. And the savings are steep, with markdowns going up to 70 percent off.  Best Outlet Deals 59% Off: Locachy...
People

Amazon Shoppers Call This Best-Selling New Shacket 'Impressively Soft' — and It's on Sale Right Now

It comes in 10 colors New clothes drop on Amazon all the time, but only a handful of pieces become instantly popular with shoppers like this plaid shacket that's currently on sale. Right now, the Prettygarden Plaid Shacket, which is equal parts shirt and jacket, is the best-selling new casual jacket on Amazon. If the hybrid design looks familiar, you may have seen a similar version from the brand. The main difference? This new shacket is longer — consider it the big sister of the two.  Currently 24 percent...
AOL Corp

Waitresses are dishing about these comfy slip-on sneakers — on sale for just $37

Sore feet are no fun. And if you have to spend all day on your feet, the pain and discomfort can make life truly miserable. Amazon shoppers think they've found the perfect solution to foot pain with the comfortable Feethit Women's Slip-On Walking Shoes, which are on sale for $37. Get ready to fall in love with these slip-on sneakers. They have over 6,500 five-star reviews from verified buyers, many of which come from those with active jobs — think service industry workers, medical professionals, and even teachers!
Us Weekly

Shania Twain Looks Like a Brand New Woman With Platinum Blonde Hair: Photos

From this moment on … Shania Twain is a blonde! The hitmaker unveiled her dramatic hair transformation while promoting her new album, Queen of Me.  The “You’re Still the One” singer, 57, appeared on the Thursday, February 2, episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden, shocking viewers with her new platinum locks. Twain’s […]
Us Weekly

These Chic Orthopedic Slippers Look Nothing Like Orthopedic Slippers

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Foot fatigue? Foot pain? Wish you could get a pedicure every day just for that short, heavenly massage in the middle? While it might feel best to just kick your feet up and forget the real world for […]
In Style

I Own Dozens of Luxury Leggings, but This $27 Amazon Pair Outperforms All of Them

Part of being a wellness writer for InStyle means testing out (literally) hundreds of workout tights. I have likely worn every activewear brand you can think of, and consequently, my standards are incredibly high. Buttery-smooth fabric and a contouring, slip-proof fit are basic requirements to even be considered for a spot in my rotation of workout clothes. In short, I’m probably the biggest leggings snob on the internet.
ETOnline.com

The Tory Burch Semi-Annual Sale Ends This Weekend: Shop The Best Last-Minute Deals On Handbags and Shoes

To celebrate making it through the first week of the new year, you can't go wrong with treating yourself to a much-needed wardrobe addition or two. The Tory Burch Semi-Annual Sale is the perfect opportunity to upgrade your winter wardrobe with can't-miss deals. We're talking designer bags and shoes under $200, ultra-discounted apparel, and accessories starting at $30. For one final weekend, Tory Burch's already-reduced purses, boots, wallets, and other stylish wardrobe additions are an extra 25% off.
Us Weekly

17 Squat-Proof Leggings No One Will Be Able to See Through

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Leggings are everything to Us — but there are still some pairs out there that are lacking. One of the main aspects we use to decide if a pair of leggings is worth it or not is whether or […]
AOL Corp

These Katie Holmes-approved comfy loafers just dropped in three new colors

It’s not often that you find a pair of shoes that are as comfortable as they are stylish, and it’s even rarer to find a pair that’s also celeb-approved. Which is why we were so excited to see Katie Holmes step out in Reformation's Agathea Chunky Loafer a few months ago. Since the actress was spotted in the sleek and modern penny loafers, they quickly became a bestseller for the brand which just released the comfy shoe in three new colors.
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

289K+
Followers
27K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy