Find Out What Reviewers Are Calling the ‘Best Bra Ever’

We can't tell you how many times we've come across a bra that shoppers claim is the cream of the crop. Here's the thing: Clearly everyone has a particular preference, but there are some options which boast an overwhelming amount of fanfare — and this Warner's wireless style is certainly one of them!

Whenever a bra is wireless, we already begin to love it — and this one has the ability to smooth out nearly every part of your body, including spots like the underarms which tend to go overlooked. It's a sturdy everyday bra, but considering how seamless it appears underneath clothing, you can potentially use it for so much more !

Get the Warner's Women's Blissful Benefits Underarm-Smoothing Wireless Bra for $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 31, 2023, but are subject to change.

If you're looking to snag lift from a bra, this is simply not the one. It's lightly lined with just a hint of padding in the cups for shaping. That being said, this bra is definitely supportive and reviewers with larger cup sizes confirm it feels flawless! But the best features of this bra don't happen on the front, but rather on the sides and on the back.

We love to see a wide side strap on any bra, and this beauty delivers the goods . Having this amount of stretch fabric can eliminate any awkward bunching which occurs with thinner straps for a smoother appearance. If you want to wear this with a tighter tee, tank or sweater, chances are this bra will make your silhouette completely streamlined. The back is equally as smoothing, thanks to the way the straps curve instead of sitting on top of the back strap in a square shape.

Naturally, finding the right size may be the only tricky thing about this bra — as there are limited options to choose from. You can consult the size chart for guidance, but if you have a Prime membership, you have a major advantage in eliminating this pesky problem. You can order two or three options without getting charged, try them on at home and then swiftly return what doesn't work. You'll only get charged for what you keep, which means your dream bra may be a few clicks away.

