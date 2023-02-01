A snow-covered Alaska is seen from space in this November 2001 photo from the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS) on a NASA satellite. (NASA/GSFC photo) Readers of the Alaska Beacon know that Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s tough remarks about flaring made during his State of the State speech were basically nothing but hot air. This seems to be a pattern. In a recent op-ed Dunleavy promised that Alaska has “some of the toughest environmental standards in the world,” but offered no specifics to back up his assertion. We write to inform you that, sadly, his claim is false. Yes, developing oil and gas in Alaska may be better than doing so in a corrupt dictatorship like Venezuela but peel away the rhetoric and our state’s environmental record basically stinks.

ALASKA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO