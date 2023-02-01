Read full article on original website
WSFA
Blount Co. DA calls mass state inmate release a “disaster” after learning of a convicted murderer released without an ankle monitor
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Blount County’s District Attorney, Pamela Casey, called the release of state inmates a “disaster.” She said a man convicted of a 1994 murder is walking free without an ankle monitor. Casey said the Board of Pardon and Paroles assured her that inmates from...
Coroner searching for family of inmate who died at Donaldson prison
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office is asking for help locating family of a man who died at William Donaldson Correction Facility in January.
ABC 33/40 News
Former Blount County corrections officer charged with assault of inmate
A former Blount County corrections officer has been accused of assaulting an inmate, according to Sheriff Mark Moon. Joseph Snow, 43, was booked into the Blount County jail Tuesday morning on a second degree assault charge. According to a grand jury indictment, Snow was charged with physically assault to the point of causing serious injury to an inmate.
Have you seen this man? Madison County Sheriff releases photo of theft suspect
The Madison County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying people involved in catalytic converter theft in Meridianville.
Blount County convicted murderer released early without electronic monitoring; official assures ‘I’ll get it fixed’
Blount County District Attorney Pamela Casey said she is livid that a man convicted of murder has been released from prison without an ankle monitor. Barry Randall Thomas, 56, pleaded guilty in 1994 to the murder of his brother. He was sentenced to 30 years for that killing and for threatening to kill someone else.
wvtm13.com
Former jail officer in Blount County indicted in jail assault incident
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. — A former corrections officer in Blount County was indicted in an alleged assault incident in the jail. According to Sheriff Mark Moon, a person was brought to the jail to be booked, and during that process, the person became loud, speaking harshly, but was not violent.
WAAY-TV
Coroner: Madison County mother dead ‘several weeks’ before body found
The murder of a Madison County mother happened weeks before her body was found. Jennifer Lepore’s death from blunt force injuries has been ruled a homicide, Madison County Coroner Dr. Tyler Berryhill said in a statement to WAAY. “Based on the presently known circumstances and postmortem examination, her death...
Birmingham homicide victim was pregnant at time of death, autopsy confirms
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office released an update regarding the case of a woman who was shot dead Tuesday night in Birmingham. Corieonna Shantrice Hines, 24, was found to be pregnant when she was shot and killed at an apartment in the 100 block of 9th Avenue West, Coroner Bill Yates […]
Man Who Fired on Walker County Sheriff’s Deputies Dies in Police Custody
A man who was charged with attempted murder after he allegedly opened fire on deputies in Walker County last month has died in police custody, state police have confirmed. Corporal Reginal King, a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, provided the Tuscaloosa Thread with a press release confirming that their State Bureau of Investigation has launched an investigation into the death.
wbrc.com
Calhoun Co. Sheriff struggling to hire correctional officers and deputies
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Calhoun County Sheriff said he is worried the release of hundreds of state inmates will put a strain on the already severely understaffed jail. Sheriff Mathew Wade said the county is down nearly 40 percent in staff. He said he could hire 15 jailers right now and still have spots to fill.
Woman arrested for allegedly sneaking drugs into inmate’s protein drinks at Walker County Jail
Walker County officers arrested a woman who allegedly tried to sneak drugs inside the jail for an inmate.
ABC 33/40 News
Jefferson County Coroner's Office seeks help locating family of inmate
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala (WBMA) — The Jefferson County Coroner and Medical Examiner's Office asked for the public's help locating the family of an inmate at the William Donaldson Correctional Facility who recently died. The coroner's office said 61-year-old Michael Thomas Medders was found unresponsive in his cell by an...
wvtm13.com
Search for pregnant mother's killer continues
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The search continues for the gunman who killed a pregnant Birmingham mother and shot two children. Corieonna Hines was gunned down Tuesday night inside her apartment along 9th Avenue West. That's about two blocks north of Legion Field's parking lots. Hines' 7-year-old daughter and 11-year-old niece...
2 charged with capital murder in fatal robbery of 57-year-old Birmingham man
Two suspects have been charged in the shooting death of a 57-year-old man inside his north Birmingham home earlier this week. Tanarence Murphy, 27, and Aaron Elijah Bearden, 24, are charged with capital murder in the slaying of Robert Chandler. Both were taken into custody in Huntsville. Birmingham police officers...
Students ‘traumatized’ after active shooter confusion leads police to respond to wrong Alabama school
HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — He hoped a bass guitar would save him. The eighth-grader at Magic City Acceptance Academy, an LGBTQ-friendly charter school in central Alabama, had picked up the instrument after a police officer, gun drawn, had ordered him and his classmates back into the auditorium where he’d just finished music class. The officer […]
alreporter.com
Three prisoners die at Donaldson, Ventress Correctional Facilities
William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Jefferson County. Google Earth. Three incarcerated individuals died over the weekend in state custody: Two at William Donaldson Correctional Facility and another at Ventress Correctional Facility in Barbour County, according to statements from the Alabama Department of Corrections obtained by APR. The three incarcerated...
Pregnant woman fatally shot in Birmingham leaves behind kids, ages 7 and 4; family seeks help
A GoFundMe has been launched for a pregnant Birmingham mother who was killed in shooting that also injured her 7-year-old daughter and another young girl. Corieonna Shantrice Hines, 24, died in the Tuesday-night gunfire in her apartment near Legion Field. Family said Hines’ daughter was shot up to nine times, and a 13-year-old girl also inside the apartment was injured as well.
Just a bus ticket and an ankle monitor: Alabama leaves freed prison inmates with no money, no plan
A bus ticket to another city. No money. No phone. That’s what the Alabama Department of Corrections gave people dropped off at bus stations Tuesday as hundreds of state inmates were set to be released early from prison following a 2021 state law. Two men got off a state...
WAFF
Huntsville family facing eviction after FBI raid
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville family has less than 20 days to find a new home after their home was raided. Travolta Garritt said his family was awakened to loud door knocks at midnight on January 24. Exclusive Ring camera footage showed officers moving in and banging down the door at Westlake Apartments, breaking the porch light, and then destroying the doorbell camera immediately ending the recording.
25-year-old man killed in Talladega County crash
TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash that occurred Friday night left a man dead in Talladega County. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Xzavier McGinnis, 25, of Talladega was injured when his Honda Accord collided head on with a Jeep Wrangler on Renfro Road around 6:16 p.m. McGinnis was not using a seat […]
