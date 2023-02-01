ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blount County, AL

ABC 33/40 News

Former Blount County corrections officer charged with assault of inmate

A former Blount County corrections officer has been accused of assaulting an inmate, according to Sheriff Mark Moon. Joseph Snow, 43, was booked into the Blount County jail Tuesday morning on a second degree assault charge. According to a grand jury indictment, Snow was charged with physically assault to the point of causing serious injury to an inmate.
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
Praise 93.3

Man Who Fired on Walker County Sheriff’s Deputies Dies in Police Custody

A man who was charged with attempted murder after he allegedly opened fire on deputies in Walker County last month has died in police custody, state police have confirmed. Corporal Reginal King, a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, provided the Tuscaloosa Thread with a press release confirming that their State Bureau of Investigation has launched an investigation into the death.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Jefferson County Coroner's Office seeks help locating family of inmate

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala (WBMA) — The Jefferson County Coroner and Medical Examiner's Office asked for the public's help locating the family of an inmate at the William Donaldson Correctional Facility who recently died. The coroner's office said 61-year-old Michael Thomas Medders was found unresponsive in his cell by an...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Search for pregnant mother's killer continues

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The search continues for the gunman who killed a pregnant Birmingham mother and shot two children. Corieonna Hines was gunned down Tuesday night inside her apartment along 9th Avenue West. That's about two blocks north of Legion Field's parking lots. Hines' 7-year-old daughter and 11-year-old niece...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
alreporter.com

Three prisoners die at Donaldson, Ventress Correctional Facilities

William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Jefferson County. Google Earth. Three incarcerated individuals died over the weekend in state custody: Two at William Donaldson Correctional Facility and another at Ventress Correctional Facility in Barbour County, according to statements from the Alabama Department of Corrections obtained by APR. The three incarcerated...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Pregnant woman fatally shot in Birmingham leaves behind kids, ages 7 and 4; family seeks help

A GoFundMe has been launched for a pregnant Birmingham mother who was killed in shooting that also injured her 7-year-old daughter and another young girl. Corieonna Shantrice Hines, 24, died in the Tuesday-night gunfire in her apartment near Legion Field. Family said Hines’ daughter was shot up to nine times, and a 13-year-old girl also inside the apartment was injured as well.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WAFF

Huntsville family facing eviction after FBI raid

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville family has less than 20 days to find a new home after their home was raided. Travolta Garritt said his family was awakened to loud door knocks at midnight on January 24. Exclusive Ring camera footage showed officers moving in and banging down the door at Westlake Apartments, breaking the porch light, and then destroying the doorbell camera immediately ending the recording.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
CBS 42

25-year-old man killed in Talladega County crash

TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash that occurred Friday night left a man dead in Talladega County. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Xzavier McGinnis, 25, of Talladega was injured when his Honda Accord collided head on with a Jeep Wrangler on Renfro Road around 6:16 p.m. McGinnis was not using a seat […]
TALLADEGA COUNTY, AL

